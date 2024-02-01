Moe's Original BBQ Foley
No reviews yet
20733 MIFLIN ROAD
FOLEY, AL 36535
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Finger Foods
- 1 Egg Roll$3.75Out of stock
- Basket o' Pork Rinds$6.00
A southern delicacy! Fried in house, tossed in Moe's dry rub, and served with white sauce.
- Chicken Finger Snack$9.75
6 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard
- Moe Nachos$13.00
Baked beans & house fried chips topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken, nacho cheese, red onions, pickled jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and white sauce.
- Pimento Cheese n' Chips$8.50
Better than yuh momma's pimento cheese with a side of our house-fried chips.
- Smoked Wings
Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
Salads & Taters
- Moe's Salad$14.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with shredded cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, tomatoes, toasted spiced pecans, cucumbers, red onions, and a BBQ & White sauce drizzle. Served with a piece of cornbread and your choice of meat & dressing.
- Loaded BBQ Tater Platter$13.50
Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives. Served with a piece of cornbread and choice of 1 side.
- Loaded BBQ Tater$10.00
Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives.
Sandwich Meals
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style$12.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$14.50
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich$14.50
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Platters
- Pulled Pork Platter$13.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Sausage Platter$15.00
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served with BBQ sauce and pickles
- Chicken Platter$15.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Smoked Wings Platter$17.75
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
- Southern Fried Catfish Platter$16.50
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
- Southern Fried Shrimp Platter$16.50
Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
- Chicken Finger Platter$14.00
5 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard
- Ribs Platter, Small (4)$16.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Ribs Platter, Large (6)$19.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Combo Platter$16.50
Pick any 2 meats: pork, Conecuh sausage, chicken, or turkey. Add $1 for chicken fingers, wings, shrimp, or catfish. Add $2 for ribs.
- Side Platter$10.00
Pick and 3 sides to create the vegetable plate of your DREAMS!
- Sampler Platter$38.00
Includes 1/4 lb. of pulled pork, conecuh sausage link, 3 ribs, 1/4 of chicken, 1/4 lb. of smoked turkey, 4 wings, choices of 3 sides, and 2 pieces of cornbread.
Single Sandwich
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$7.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style Solo$7.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo$8.50
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$8.50
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo$9.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo$9.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Sausage Sand Solo$8.50
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served on a buttered and toasted bun with BBQ sauce and pickles.
- Roast Beef Sandwich$11.00Out of stock
- Grilled Cheese$5.25
- Burger Week Burger Burger Solo$11.00Out of stock
- Biscuits n’ Gravy Solo$6.00Out of stock
Mini Moe's
- Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Sausage Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Smoked Wings$8.50
Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
- Kids Catfish Platter$8.50
- Kids Shrimp Platter$8.50
- Kids Rib$8.50
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.50
Haul it Home Family Meals
- Double Wide Pork$31.00
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two pints of sides, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Chicken$33.00
1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Turkey$33.00
1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Sausage$33.00
1 lb of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Rib$58.00
1.5 racks of ribs served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Pork$41.00
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Chicken$43.00
1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Turkey$43.00
1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Sausage$43.00
1.5 lbs of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Rib$80.00
2 racks of ribs, served with 3 pints of sides, 6 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
Bulk Meat
- 4oz Pulled Pork$7.00
- Half Pound of Pulled Pork$8.00
- Pound of Pulled Pork$14.50
- Sausage Link$8.00
- 1/2 pound of Smoked Sausage$9.00
- Pound of Smoked Sausage$16.50
- 4oz Chicken$8.00
- Half Smoked Chicken$9.00
- Whole Smoked Chicken$16.50
- 4oz Turkey$8.00
- Half Pound of Smoked Turkey$9.00
- Pound of Smoked Turkey$16.50
- Smoked Wings
Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
- 1 Rib$3.00
- Half Rack of Ribs$15.50
- Rack Of Ribs$29.00
Single Items
- Small Side$3.00
- 1/2 Pint$4.50
- Pint Side$8.50
- 1 Piece of Cornbread$1.00
- 3 Hushpuppies$2.00
- 1 Gallon Lemonade$8.00
- 1 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- 1 Gallon Sweet Tea$8.00
- 1 Gallon Unsweet Tea$8.00
- Drink
- 1 Catfish Filet$3.00
- 1 Chicken Finger$2.00
- 1 Rib$3.00
- 1 Shrimp$1.90
- 1 Taco$4.00
- 1 Wing$2.00
Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
RETAIL
TICKETS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ
20733 MIFLIN ROAD, FOLEY, AL 36535