- Home
- /
- Orange Beach
- /
- Moe's Original BBQ - Orange Beach
Moe's Original BBQ Orange Beach
No reviews yet
25603 PERDIDO BEACH BOULEVARD
ORANGE BEACH, AL 36561
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Finger Foods
- 1 Egg Roll$3.75
- Basket o' Pork Rinds$6.00
A southern delicacy! Fried in house, tossed in Moe's dry rub, and served with white sauce.
- Chicken Finger Snack$9.75
6 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard
- Moe Nachos$13.00
Baked beans & house fried chips topped with your choice of pulled pork or chicken, nacho cheese, red onions, pickled jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and white sauce.
- Pimento Cheese n' Chips$8.50
Better than yuh momma's pimento cheese with a side of our house-fried chips.
- Smoked Wings
Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
Salads & Taters
- Moe's Salad$14.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with shredded cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, tomatoes, toasted spiced pecans, cucumbers, red onions, and a BBQ & White sauce drizzle. Served with a piece of cornbread and your choice of meat & dressing.
- Loaded BBQ Tater Platter$13.50
Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives. Served with a piece of cornbread and choice of 1 side.
- Loaded BBQ Tater$10.00
Large baked potato filled with baked beans, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, and topped off with sour cream, BBQ & White sauce drizzle, and chives.
Sandwich Meals
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal$12.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style Meal$12.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Sausage Sandwich Meal$14.00
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served on a buttered and toasted bun with BBQ sauce and pickles.
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich Meal$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich Meal$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Meal$14.50
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Meal$14.50
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Patty Melt Meal$14.00
Platters
- Pulled Pork Platter$13.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Sausage Platter$15.00
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served with BBQ sauce and pickles
- Chicken Platter$15.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Smoked Wings Platter$17.75
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
- Southern Fried Catfish Platter$16.50
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
- Southern Fried Shrimp Platter$16.50
Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
- Chicken Finger Platter$14.00
5 hand-battered & golden fried tenders served with honey mustard
- Ribs Platter, Small (4)$16.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Ribs Platter, Large (6)$19.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Combo Platter$16.50
Pick any 2 meats: pork, Conecuh sausage, chicken, or turkey. Add $1 for chicken fingers, wings, shrimp, or catfish. Add $2 for ribs.
- Side Platter$10.00
Pick and 3 sides to create the vegetable plate of your DREAMS!
- Sampler Platter$38.00
Includes 1/4 lb. of pulled pork, conecuh sausage link, 3 ribs, 1/4 of chicken, 1/4 lb. of smoked turkey, 4 wings, choices of 3 sides, and 2 pieces of cornbread.
- Pork Belly Platter$18.50
Single Sandwich
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$7.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style Solo$7.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo$8.50
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$8.50
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo$9.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo$9.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Sausage Sand Solo$8.50
Smoked Conecuh sausage (the only acceptable sausage as far as Alabama is concerned) served on a buttered and toasted bun with BBQ sauce and pickles.
- Biscuits n’ Gravy Solo$6.00
- Burger Week Burger Burger Solo$11.00
- Grilled Cheese Solo$5.25
- Patty Melt Solo$9.00
- Rib Sandwich Solo$10.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich Solo$11.00
Mini Moe's
- Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Sausage Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Sausage Platter$8.50
- Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich$8.50
- Kids Smoked Wings$8.50
Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.50
- Kids Catfish Platter$8.50
- Kids Shrimp Platter$8.50
- Kids Rib$8.50
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.50
Haul it Home Family Meals
- Double Wide Pork$31.00
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two pints of sides, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Chicken$33.00
1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Turkey$33.00
1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Sausage$33.00
1 lb of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Rib$58.00
1.5 racks of ribs served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Combo$31.00
- Triple Wide Pork$41.00
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Chicken$43.00
1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Turkey$43.00
1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Sausage$43.00
1.5 lbs of smoked Conecuh sausage, served with 2 pints of sides, 4 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Rib$80.00
2 racks of ribs, served with 3 pints of sides, 6 pieces of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Combo$41.00
Bulk Meat
- 4oz Pulled Pork$7.00
- Half Pound of Pulled Pork$8.00
- Pound of Pulled Pork$14.50
- Sausage Link$8.00
- 1/2 pound of Smoked Sausage$9.00
- Pound of Smoked Sausage$16.50
- 4oz Chicken$8.00
- Half Smoked Chicken$9.00
- Whole Smoked Chicken$16.50
- 4oz Turkey$8.00
- Half Pound of Smoked Turkey$9.00
- Pound of Smoked Turkey$16.50
- Smoked Wings
Marinated, smoked, and fried wings, served with a side of white sauce. Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
- 1 Rib$3.00
- Half Rack of Ribs$15.50
- Rack Of Ribs$29.00
Single Items
- Small Side$3.00
- 1/2 Pint$4.50
- Pint Side$8.50
- 1 Piece of Cornbread$1.00
- 3 Hushpuppies$2.00
- $2 Side with meal$2.00
- 1 Gallon Lemonade$8.00
- 1 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- 1 Gallon Sweet Tea$8.00
- 1 Gallon Unsweet Tea$8.00
- Drink
- 1 Catfish Filet$3.00
- 1 Chicken Finger$2.00
- 1 Rib$3.00
- 1 Shrimp$1.90
- 1 Taco$4.00
- 1 Wing$2.00
Wings Sauce Choices: Buffalo: traditional mild/medium Dry Rub: tossed in our signature rub Spicy Garlic: garlicky buffalo Asian Persuasion: sweet & spicy peanut thai cili BBQ: our tangy sweet & spicy tomato based BBQ
RETAIL
TICKETS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ
25603 PERDIDO BEACH BOULEVARD, ORANGE BEACH, AL 36561