Moe's Original BBQ Peachtree Corners

review star

No reviews yet

5005 Peachtree Parkway

Suite 810

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pint Side

Sandwich Meals

Served with two sides and a drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

$11.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$12.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Platter Meals

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style

$13.00Out of stock
Smoked Half Chicken Platter

Smoked Half Chicken Platter

$15.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter

Smoked Turkey Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

$14.00

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$18.00

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Side Platter

$8.00
Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$14.00

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

$15.00

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Ribs for Two Platter

$34.00

A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Pulled Pork Platter

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Platter

$7.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Smoked Turkey Platter

$7.00Out of stock

Kid Fried Catfish Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Rib

$7.00

Kids Smoked Wings

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Single Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$7.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

$7.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$8.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$8.00Out of stock

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$8.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

$9.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double Wide Pork

$28.00

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Chicken

$32.00

1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Turkey

$28.00Out of stock

1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Pork

$42.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Chicken

$48.00

1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Turkey

$48.00Out of stock

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Bulk Meat

Half Pound of Wings

$5.75

Half Pound of Pulled Pork

$6.50

Pound of Pulled Pork

$13.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$8.50

Whole Smoked Chicken

$17.00

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey

$8.50Out of stock

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$17.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Ribs

$12.50

Rack Of Ribs

$25.00

# Wings

$11.50

35 Wings

$35.00

70 Wings

$72.00

Single Items

# Wings

$11.50

35 Wings

$35.00

70 Wings

$72.00

Small Side

$2.00

1/2 Pint Side

$3.50

Pint Side

$6.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
BBQ Restaurant

Location

5005 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 810, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Directions

