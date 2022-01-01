Moe's Original BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque

Moe's Original BBQ Tahoe City

No reviews yet

700 North Lake Boulevard

Tahoe City, CA 96145

Popular Items

# of Smoked Wings
25 Wings
Boudin Balls

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

Deep fried smoked pork and rice with cajun seasoning. Served with house dipping sauce

House Pimento Cheese Dip

$12.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and roasted pimento red peppers. *Served with chips and celery

Red Neck Nachos

$18.00

Smoked Wings

1 Pound of Smoked Wings, flash fried and tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Served with a side of Alabama White Sauce for dipping

Deviled Eggs

Out of stock

Salads

Fresh Crisp Green Salad

$12.00

Fresh crisp green salad with seasonal veggies, shredded cheese, and choice of our daily homemade dressing. Served with a slice of our famous cornbread. Add Smofu (Tofu) $6 Add Pork, Chicken or Turkey $8 Add shrimp or MahiMahi $9

Sandwich Meals

Served with two sides and a drink.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle

$18.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$19.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$19.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$17.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Chicken Salad Special Sandwich Special

$17.00

Smoked Tofu "Smofu" Sandwich

$16.00

Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served on a toasted bun. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Bama Style Cheeseburger

$17.00

Fish Taco

$19.00Out of stock

Tuckey Sand

$17.00Out of stock

Cod Fish Sand

$17.00Out of stock

Bama Style Cheeseburger

$17.00Out of stock

Platter Meals

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$21.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style

$22.00
Smoked Half Chicken Platter

Smoked Half Chicken Platter

$23.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter

Smoked Turkey Platter

$23.00

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$28.00

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Small Rib

$25.00
Smoked Wings Platter

Smoked Wings Platter

$21.00

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

$22.00

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Side Platter

Side Platter

$12.00

Choice of three sides

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Ribs for Two Platter

Out of stock

A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread

Smoked Tofu "SMOFU" Platter

$20.00

Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served with cornbread. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides

Fish & Chips

Out of stock

Cod Fish Platter

Out of stock

Cod Fish

$17.00Out of stock

Pit Beef Pltr

$23.00Out of stock

Pit Beef Sando

$21.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Pulled Pork Platter

$12.00

Kids Smoked Turkey Platter

$12.00

Kids Smoked Chicken Platter

$12.00

Kids Rib

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Tofu Sandwich

$12.00

Kid Tofu Platter

$12.00

Kids Turkey Sando

$12.00

Vegetarian

Smoked Tofu "Smofu" Sandwich

$16.00

Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served on a toasted bun. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides

Smoked Tofu "SMOFU" Platter

$20.00

Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served with cornbread. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides

Single Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$16.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

$17.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$18.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$18.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$17.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

$13.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo

Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Filet served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Tofu "Smofu" Sandwich Solo

$15.00Out of stock

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double Wide Pork

$55.00

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Turkey

$55.00

1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Chicken

$55.00

1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Pork

$75.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Chicken

$75.00

1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Turkey

$75.00

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

# of Smoked Wings

$16.00

25 Wings

$45.00

50 Wings

$80.00

Bulk Meat

Pound of Pulled Pork

$20.00

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$22.00

# of Smoked Wings

$16.00

Rack Of Ribs

$41.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$10.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$25.00

Half Rack Ribs

$22.00

Single Items

1/2 Pint Side

$7.00

Pint Side

$10.00

Drink T

Greater Tater

$15.00Out of stock

Drink T

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A Southern Soul Food Revivial

Location

700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Directions

Moe's Original BBQ image
Moe's Original BBQ image

