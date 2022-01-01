- Home
Moe's Original BBQ Tahoe City
700 North Lake Boulevard
Tahoe City, CA 96145
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boudin Balls
Deep fried smoked pork and rice with cajun seasoning. Served with house dipping sauce
House Pimento Cheese Dip
Sharp cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and roasted pimento red peppers. *Served with chips and celery
Red Neck Nachos
Smoked Wings
1 Pound of Smoked Wings, flash fried and tossed in our house made buffalo sauce. Served with a side of Alabama White Sauce for dipping
Deviled Eggs
Salads
Sandwich Meals
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Chicken Salad Special Sandwich Special
Smoked Tofu "Smofu" Sandwich
Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served on a toasted bun. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides
Cuban Sandwich
Bama Style Cheeseburger
Fish Taco
Tuckey Sand
Cod Fish Sand
Bama Style Cheeseburger
Platter Meals
Pulled Pork Platter
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style
Smoked Half Chicken Platter
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Small Rib
Smoked Wings Platter
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
Southern Fried Catfish Platter
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Side Platter
Choice of three sides
Southern Fried Shrimp Platter
Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Ribs for Two Platter
A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread
Smoked Tofu "SMOFU" Platter
Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served with cornbread. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides
Fish & Chips
Cod Fish Platter
Cod Fish
Pit Beef Pltr
Pit Beef Sando
Kids Meals
Vegetarian
Smoked Tofu "Smofu" Sandwich
Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served on a toasted bun. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides
Smoked Tofu "SMOFU" Platter
Moe's Original recipe "smofu" with red & white sauce, slaw & pickles served with cornbread. *Comes with 2 Moe's Original sides
Single Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Blackened Mahi Sandwich Solo
Blackened Mahi Filet served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Smoked Tofu "Smofu" Sandwich Solo
Haul it Home Family Meals
Double Wide Pork
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Turkey
1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Chicken
1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Pork
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Chicken
1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Turkey
1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
# of Smoked Wings
25 Wings
50 Wings
Bulk Meat
Single Items
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
A Southern Soul Food Revivial
700 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City, CA 96145