Moe's Original BBQ Vail Valley Party Pickup
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Moe's Original BBQ can provide A La Carte options or Buffet Style Packages for your next meeting or event.
Location
630 Grand Ave, (We are not currently accepting large orders for the Vail location), Eagle, CO 81631
Gallery