Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

198 Scenic Highway

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Order Again

Entrees

1 Meat, 2 Sides, Bread

$16.99

2 Meat, 3 Sides, Bread

$21.99

Veggie Plate, 3 Sides, Roll

$13.99

Sides

Yams

$4.49

Fried Okra

$4.49

Corn on the Cob

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Collard Greens

$4.49

Green Beans

$4.49

White Rice w/Gravy

$4.49

Cabbage

$4.49

Black Eye Peas

$4.49

Red Beans & Rice

$4.49

Baked Beans w/ground beef

$4.49

Potato Salad

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Black Eye Peas over rice

$6.49

Gravy

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Kid's Meal

1 Meat, 1 Side (Cookie)

$7.99

Wing Specials

Wing 6pc

$8.99

Wing 8pc

$10.99

Wing 10pc

$12.99

Wing 15pc

$17.99

Sandwiches

Burger

$5.69

Chicken Sandwich

$6.79

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.79

Chopp BBQ Sandwich

$6.79Out of stock

Catfish Sandwich

$6.79

Whiting Sandwich

$6.79

Tilapia Sandwich

$5.79

Fish Fry Friday

Catfish

$12.99

Includes Fries, Slaw, and Hush Puppies

Whiting

$11.99

Includes Fries, Slaw, and Hush Puppies

Tilapia

$10.99

Includes Fries, Slaw, and Hush Puppies

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cake

$8.75

Peach Cobbler

$5.75

Pecan Pie

$5.75

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$1.49

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.75

Apple Pie

$5.75Out of stock

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$7.75

Strawberry Cake

$7.75

Carrot Cake

$7.75Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$7.75

Lemon Cake

$7.75

Key-Lime Cake

$7.75

Red Velvet Cake

$7.75

Yellow Cake

$7.75Out of stock

Pound Cake

$7.75

Upside-down Pineapple Cake

$7.75Out of stock

Bread

Corn Bread

$1.49

Drop Biscuits

$1.49

Rolls

$1.49

Drink

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Water

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.49Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.49Out of stock

Orange Crush

$2.49Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.49Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

198 Scenic Highway, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Directions

