Popular Items

Chicken Tenders with Waffle Fries

$11.00

Make sure to select your dipping sauce of choice!

Meat at Moe's

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon with mozz/prov cheese and our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust.

Moe's flaming hot chicken

$13.00

Fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, slaw, and pickles all on a Brioche Bun.

Beer

Bottles

Angry Orchard

$3.00

BB Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Bud light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors light

$3.25

Corona

$4.50

GL Edmund Fitz

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller lite

$3.25

Modelo

$4.50

Rolling Rock

$3.25

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Thirsty Dog Old leg Humper

$5.00

Cans

Athletic Upside Dawn

$5.00

Collision High Rent

$7.00

Columbus Bodhi

$6.00

Dogfish Sequench Sour

$4.00

Fathead Hop Marauder

$6.00

FH Bumbleberry

$4.00

FH Head Hunter

$5.00

Genesee Cream Ale

$3.00

GL Crushworthy

$6.00

Hamm's

$3.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

Hoppin' Frog Boris the crusher

$10.00

Immigrant Son Kolsch

$5.00

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$5.00

MG Progress Pils

$5.00

MG Prosperity Wheat

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Saucy Love You Bye

$5.00

Sibling Lager

$4.00

Sibling Olly Olly

$6.00

Sibling Third Wheel

$5.00

Thirsty Dog Citra

$5.00

Thirsty Dog Lab Lager

$5.00

Three Floyd's Gumball Head

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$2.00

Untitled Art Juicy IPA

$6.00

Untitled Art Navel Orange

$7.00

Untitled Art Strawberry

$7.00

Untitled Mango/Pineapple

$7.00

Urban Artifact Gadget

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Spooky Tooth

$6.00

Retail

Hats

Trucker Hat/Black

$25.00

Trucker Hat/Gray

$25.00

Baseball Hat/Beige

$25.00

Baseball Hat/Blue

$25.00

T-Shirts

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

X-Large

$18.00

Online Food Menu

Pizzas

We have a 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust.

Meat at Moe's

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon with mozz/prov cheese and our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust.

Prosciutto Cotto Pie

$16.00

Galluci's prosciutto cotto, fresh mozz, arugula, basil, and tomatoes with our house made marinara on a 10" Neopolitan Style pizza crust

Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

Mozzarella, provolone, feta, and parmesan cheese with our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust. Fancy cheese pizza!

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes with our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust.

Veggie Delight

$15.00

Sauteed mushrooms, carmelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozz/provalone cheese with our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust.

Plain Cheese

$14.00

Mozzarella/ provalone cheese blend with our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust. Cheese pizza please!

Build Your Own

$14.00

Start with mozz/prov cheese and our house made pizza sauce on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust. Options from here are your choice!

Pizza of the Month- Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing with Monterey jack cheese on our 10" Neopolitan style pizza crust.

Salads

Caprese Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Tomato slices topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, mozz/prov cheese, and croutons.

Appetizers

Sourdough Pretzel

$8.00

Southwest Rolls

$10.00

Chicken, corn, black beans, avocado, red peppers, jalapenos, jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and fried. Served with a side of spicy mayo

Mozzarella Triangles

$9.00Out of stock

MMMMM.... Fried cheese.......served with a side of marinara

Chicken Tenders with Waffle Fries

$11.00

Make sure to select your dipping sauce of choice!

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Breaded pickle chips served with spicy mayo

Baked Wings

$15.00

1 lb of wings- sorry, have to keep it to one sauce per order!

Sandwiches

Served with our cajun chips. Can always substitute waffle fries for $2

Moe's flaming hot chicken

$13.00

Fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, slaw, and pickles all on a Brioche Bun.

Gyro

$10.00

Gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and Tzatziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.

Fish Sand

$9.00

Breaded perch filet, cole slaw, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun.

Chicken Parm Sliders

$9.00

Comes with two parm sliders!