Asian Fusion

MOFU Shoppe





321 S Blount St

Raleigh, NC 27601







PORK DUMPS
BULGOGI DUMPS
KIMCHI TOTS

PLATES

PORK DUMPS

$12.00

Sweet & Spicy+ Black Vinegar Sauce+ Toasted Sesame

BULGOGI DUMPS

$12.00

Marinated Beef+ Vermicelli Rice Noodles+ Sesame+ Scallion+ Kimchi BBQ Sauce

FRIED CHICKEN AND GINGER WONTONS

$12.00

DIMPOSSIBLE DUMPS

$12.00

Impossible "Meat"+ Sweet & Spicy+ Black Vinegar Sauce+ Toasted Sesame

CHAR SUI CORN "RIBS"

$11.00

Served with Pickled Vegetables and Coconut Mango Vinaigrette

TWICE-COOKED BELLY

$14.00

Smoked, and then fried pork belly tossed in our sweet soy glaze. Garnished with chili chicharrones crunch, and sesame seeds. Substitute fried tofu for a vegetarian option.

SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, lotus root chips. Comes with ginger vinaigrette. Vegan options can exclude the goat cheese and replace the ginger vinaigrette with sweet chili sauce, sweet & spicy sauce, or black soy vinegar sauce. Protein Options: Add pork belly bits, pork belly slices, chicken, tofu, or shrimp

KIMCHI TOTS

$9.00

kimchi + spicy mayo + sweet soy + scallions

CHIX SATAY

$12.00

Chicken Skewers + Coconut Yellow Curry Marinade + Tumeric + Cucumber Relish Vinaigrette

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

Crispy Tofu Puffs + Sweet Chili Sauce + Pickled Red Onion + Creme Fraiche

MOFU WINGS

$13.00

Choice of : Sweet Chili Sauce (MEDIUM SPICE) or Nuocmam Lime Glaze (SWEET) + Cilantro Green Goddess Dipping Sauce + Black Sesame Seeds

ASPARAGUS

$12.00

Black Bean "XO" sauce, Fried shallots, Lime Emulsions, Cilantro

Sticky Short Rib

$19.00

Braised and Glazed over Mashed Potatoes with Walnut/Chive/Pickled Onion Relish.

FISH TACOS

$13.00

Pickled Red Cabbage + Lettuce + Spicy Mayo + Sweet Soy Glaze + Sesame Seeds

THAI BASIL NOODLES

$15.00

Impossible Meat + Spicy Soy + Rice Noodle + Bok Choy + Shiitake Mushrooms + Scallion + Chili +Thai Basil

FLOUNDER CURRY

$22.00

Fava beans, carrots, onions, curry sauce, and vegetable stock mix served over white rice. Substitute fried firm tofu for a vegetarian opinion.

BELLY BOWL

$15.00

5 pcs of Pork Belly Slices +jasmine coconut rice + pickled vegetables + thai basil corn salad+ poached egg +Will come with Smoked Pork Belly unless stated otherwise.

Taiwanese Bolognese

$17.00

Canton Noodles, Pork, Carrot, Onion, Ginger, Penang Curry Paste, Shiitake, Fava Beans, Tofu "Parmesean" Garnish

Fried Rice w/ Chicken

$15.00

Coconut Jasmine Rice + Shallots + Basil+ Egg + Garlic + Soy Vinegar + Scallions

Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp + Shallot + Eggs + Jasmine Coconut Rice +Soy & Black Vinegar + Scallion + Garlic + Basil

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Coconut jasmine rice, carrots, shallots, garlic, egg, tossed in our Soy & Vinegar dumpling sauce. Vegan options can exclude eggs.

Side Pickled Vegetables; Assortment

$3.00

Pickled carrots, daikon, cabbage, cucumbers, onions. Garnished with scallions.

DESSERT

COFFEE MOUSSE

$7.00

Chocolate Kahlua Pecan Crumble

CHURROS

$6.00

Yo-Tiao (Chinese Fried Dough) Tangy Plum Powder and Sugar + Vanilla Condensed Milk = Seasonl Jam

Matcha Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Lady Fingers, White Chocolate, Marscapone, Strawberry Puree

FROZEN DUMPLINGS

ORDERS WILL COME WITH SOY VINEGAR CHILI OIL & DIRECTIONS. === Disregard pick up times on confirmation email. That is for regular take out orders NOT frozen dumplings preorder pick up.

PORK & CHIVE FROZEN (18pc)

$20.00Out of stock

Instructions included in Order, comes with Soy Vinegar Chili Oil Please Remember these are FROZEN and RAW. Cook Thoroughly!

CHICKEN & GINGER FROZEN (18PCS)

$20.00Out of stock

Comes with Instructions and Soy Vinegar Chili OIl. Please Remember these are Frozen Raw. Cook Thoroughly!

DIM'POSSIBLE FROZEN (18PC)

$20.00Out of stock

Includes Instructions and Soy Vinegar Chili Oil

BEEF FROZEN (18 PCS )

$20.00Out of stock

Includes Instructions and Soy Vinegar Chili Oil. Please remember these are FROZEN RAW, Cook thoroughly!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nestled in the historic City Market neighborhood of downtown Raleigh, MOFU Shoppe brings you the flavors of Asia with the comfort of southern hospitality. Born out of the Food Network award winning Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, we've come a long way and can't wait to see you in soon.

Location

321 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

