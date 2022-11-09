Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mogan's Oyster House

459 Reviews

$

100 E Main st

Suite 111

Salisbury, MD 21801

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Chili Brussel Sprouts
Rich Boy
Kids Cheeseburger

TO GO LUNCH SPECIAL

TO GO LUNCH SPECIAL 3 FOR $12

$12.00

Your Choice of Sandwich and Soup or Salad for $12! *Dessert Included*

Large Format Crab Dip

Crab Dip Party Options

Crab Dip Party Options

$84.00+

Starters To Go

Mama Mogan's Famous Crab Dip

Mama Mogan's Famous Crab Dip

$16.00

The family recipe, lump crab, toasted baguette

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$14.00

Your choice of, Garlic Parmesan, or Umami

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$9.00

pepperoncini, radish, pickled mustard seeds, fried crackers

Fried Oyster Sliders

Fried Oyster Sliders

$3.00

sweet 'n' sour, fresno chilis

Buffalo Fried Oysters

Buffalo Fried Oysters

$13.00

flash fried, honey hot sauce, bleu cheese OR try it with shrimp!

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

pernod infused cream spinach, parmesan, herbs

Sautéed Mussels

Sautéed Mussels

$14.00

bouillabaisse, tomato, white wine, smoked paprika, cream, grilled bread

French Onion Wontons

French Onion Wontons

$12.00

Caramelized Onion, Fontina, Demi Glace, Fresh Grated Horseradish

Shrimp Giardiniera

$10.00

Pickled Vegetable Salad of Celery, Capers, Bell Peppers, Lemon Mayo, Served with Sesame Crackers

Kettle and Garden To GO

Umami Caesar

Umami Caesar

$12.00

Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing

Double Crunch Wedge Salad

Double Crunch Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Pickled Onions and Peppers, Sunflower Seeds, Green Goddess Dressing

Farro Bowl

$13.00

kale, kabocha squash, curry raisins, pepitas, pumpkin vinaigrette

Curry Crab Soup

$12.00

lemongrass, ginger, lump crab

Handhelds To Go

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, lemon mayo

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$27.00

Butter toasted bun, celery, old bay, tarragon oil

Rich Boy

Rich Boy

$14.00

Flash Fried, Curry Mayo, Pineapple Salsa, Basil, Split Top Roll

Burger du Jour

$12.00

Black & Bleu Burger, blackened seasoning, bleu cheese, bacon jam

Fish Tacos

$12.00

fresh catch, corn, fresno chilis, roasted corn crema

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

fresh catch, lettuce, tomato, kimchi tartar sauce, split top roll. served with fries

Large Plates To Go

Newburg Mac & Cheese

Newburg Mac & Cheese

$36.00

shell pasta, lobster, shrimp, crab, mornay sauce, buttered panko crumbs, english peas

Crab Cake Entree

Crab Cake Entree

$25.00

Best on the Shore, single crab cake, celery root puree, charred carrots, roasted beets, old bay pumpkin seeds

Ribeye

Ribeye

$39.00

14oz black angus ribeye, Summer Squash Casserole, crispy fingerling potatoes, bordelaise

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

tasso gravy, peppers, smoked gouda grits

Fish Preparation

Fish Preparation

$32.00

cannellini beans, kale, pork broth, fresno chilis, crispy prosciutto

Fresh Linguini

Fresh Linguini

$22.00

beef bolognese, parmesan, herb bread crumb

Sides To Go

Mac’n’cheese

Mac’n’cheese

$7.00

panko bread crumbs

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Fontina Bay Biscuits

Fontina Bay Biscuits

$5.00

old bay, honey butter

Thai Chili Brussel Sprouts

Thai Chili Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

thai chili glaze

Corn Succotash

$7.00

basil, cilantro

Kid's Menu To Go

All Kid's Meals Served with Fries
Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Served with fries

Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with Fries

Desserts To Go

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00
Passion Fruit Tart

Passion Fruit Tart

$8.00

whipped cream, candied blueberries

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We honor ingredients from the sea and fields at Mogans. Our philosophy is great ingredients and warm hospitality. We are a family business and we always want our guests to feel that in every experience they have in the restaurant.

Location

100 E Main st, Suite 111, Salisbury, MD 21801

Directions

Gallery
Mogan's Oyster House image
Mogan's Oyster House image
Mogan's Oyster House image

