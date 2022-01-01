A map showing the location of Moghul 401 N. Semoran BlvdView gallery

Moghul 401 N. Semoran Blvd

No reviews yet

401 N. Semoran Blvd

Orlando, FL 32792

Order Again

Popular Items

Saag Paneer
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Xacuti

Appetizer

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes and green peas.

Mix Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Vegetable fritters mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried in oil.

Aloo Tikki

$6.00

Potato fritters are mildly spiced and deep fried in oil.

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

Marinated Cauliflower With Flour, Sauteed With garlic, ginger, chilli, soy sauce

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

Mashed samosas topped with yogurt, onions,sev, cilantro and different chutneys

Chilli Paneer

$10.00

Fried Cottage Cheese sauteed with garlic, ginger, bell pepper, chilli and soya sauce

Lamb Samosa

$8.00

pyramid Shaped stuffed pastry filled with flavored minced lamb and peas

Chicken 65

$12.00

Chicken Marinated with garlic, ginger, and fried

Tandoori Wings

$12.00

Roasted, marinated chicken wings prepared with yogurt and spices.

Amritsari Fish

$12.00

Crispy fried tilapia marinated yogurt and tandoori spices

Soup

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Yellow lentils cooked with mild spices.

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

Tomatoes blended with Basil and spices.

Vegetarian Speciality

Yellow Dal Fry

$14.00

Yellow lentils cooked with garlic, cumin and cilantro.

Dal Makhani

$16.00

Three lentils cooked on a slow fire with mild spices, butter and roasted garlic.

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas cooked with onions and exotic spices.

Baingan Bharta

$16.00

BBQ eggplant, squashed cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions and spices.

Vegetable Makhani

$16.00

Vegetables stir-fried with herbs and spices in a tangy creamy sauce

Mutter Paneer

$16.00

Green peas cooked with paneer in a creamy sauce.

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Freshly pureed spinach,homemade cheese and aromatic spices .

Vegetable Shahi Korma

$16.00

Mixed vegetables with paneer cooked in a cashew based sauce.

Aloo Gobi

$16.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with herbs and spices.

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Cheesy vegetable balls simmered in a cashew based creamy sauce

Paneer Makhani

$16.00

Paneer cooked in a rich tomato buttery gravy and herbs

Vegetable Kadai

$16.00

Stuffed fried veggies cooked in wok with exotic spices.

Chicken Speciality

Moghul Chicken Curry

$18.00

Boneless chicken cooked in a house special royalty sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Boneless Chicken breast cooked with aromatic Goan spiced gravy with vinegar and potatoes

Chicken Korma

$18.00

Boneless Chicken breast cooked in cashew based rich creamy sauce.

Chicken Madras

$18.00

Boneless Chicken breast cooked in a tomato based spicy curry sauce

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Julienned tandoori chicken cooked in a buttery rich tomato gravy with herbs

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Boneless Chicken breast cooked with spinach puree and royal spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Boneless Chicken tikka cooked in a zesty tomato and cashew gravy

Chicken Kadai

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast cooked on wok with exotic spices.

Chicken Xacuti

$18.00

Boneless Chicken breast cooked with dry coconut, Goan spices in Coconut milk. ( A Goan speciality)

Lamb Speciality

Moghul Lamb Curry

$19.00

Lamb cooked in a house special royalty sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.00

Lamb with aromatic Goan spiced gravy with vinegar and potatoes.

Lamb Madras

$19.00

Lamb cooked in a tomato based spicy curry sauce.

Lamb Korma

$19.00

Lamb cooked in cashew based rich creamy sauce.

Lamb Saag

$19.00

Lamb cooked with spinach puree and royal spices.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.00

Cubes of lamb tikka cooked in a zesty tomato and cashew gravy.

Lamb Xacuti

$19.00

Lamb cooked with dry coconut, Goan spices in Coconut milk. ( A Goan speciality)

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.00

Lamb cubes cooked in zesty yogurt gravy with kashmiri spices.

Seafood special

Moghul Fish Curry

$20.00

Tilapia cooked in a house special royalty sauce.

Shrimp Curry

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a zesty tomato and cashew gravy.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with aromatic Goan spiced gravy with vinegar and potatoes.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a zesty tomato and cashew gravy.

Tandoori special

Chicken Tandoori

$18.00

Chicken marinated in spices and herbs.

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Marinated Chicken breast cooked in yogurt, ginger, garlic and spices

Malai Kabab

$18.00

Marinated Chicken breast cooked in sour cream and spices.

Seekh Kabab Lamb

$18.00

Grounded lamb seasoned with spices, rolled on a skewer and char grilled.

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.00

Fresh Shrimp Marinated in spices and herbs

Paneer Tandoori

$16.00

Marinated Paneer cooked in spices and herbs

Lamb Chop

$26.00

Marinated rack of lamb in fresh ginger juice, yogurt and spices

Mixed Tandoori Platter

$26.00

An assortment of tandoori chicken, seekh kabab, chicken tikka, malai kabab and tandoori shrimp.

Rice Special

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Garden Vegetables, paneer cooked with rice and aromatic spices.

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Chicken breast cooked with rice and aromatic spices.

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Lamb cooked with rice and aromatic spices.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with rice and aromatic spices.

Bread

Naan

$3.00

A light and fluffy bread .

Roti

$3.00

Whole wheat bread.

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Sweet n aan is stuffed with fruits, nuts, raisins and coconut

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Wheat bread stuffed with onions and spices

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with minced lamb.

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Chili Naan

$4.00

Keema Naan

$5.00

Sides

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$4.00

Makhani Sauce

$6.00

Curry Sauce

$6.00

Raita

$4.00

Yogurt seasoned with cumin seeds, cucumber and carrot.

Roasted Papadam

$3.00

Grilled wafers seasoned with black pepper and cumin seeds.

Extra Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Milk cake dumplings in sugar syrup

Rasmalai

$5.00

Cottage cheese cake soaked in condensed milk.

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Kheer. Rice pudding rice cooked with cashew nuts, raisins and milk

Carrot Halwa

$5.00

Kulfi

$5.00

Lunch Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$17.99

Kids Lunch Buffet

$9.99

Weekend Special Lunch Buffet

$17.99

Veg Korma Lunch

$12.00

Saagh Paneer Lunch

$12.00

Malai Kofta Lunch

$12.00

Paneer Makhani Lunch

$12.00

Aloo Gobhi Lunch

$12.00

Veg Kadhai Lunch

$12.00

Chicken T. Masala Lunch

$14.00

Chicken Korma Lunch

$14.00

Chicken Xacutti Lunch

$14.00

Karela Pepper Chicken Lunch

$14.00

Chicken Chettinad Lunch

$14.00

Saffron Chicken Curry L

$14.00

Andra Chicken Curry L

$14.00

Lamb Vindaloo L

$14.00

Lamb Korma Lunch

$14.00

Lamb Chettinad Lunch

$14.00

Andra Lamb Curry Lunch

$14.00

Lamb T. Masala Lunch

$14.00

Goan Shrimp Curry L

$14.00

Kerela Fish Curry L

$14.00

Shrimp T. Masala L

$14.00

Tandoori Chicken Lunch

$14.00

Seekh Kabab Lunch

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Lunch

$14.00

Chicken Biryani Lunch

$14.00

Lamb Biryani Lunch

$14.00

Veg Biryani Lunch

$12.00

Bhuna Gosh Lunch

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Assorted Sodas

$3.00

Filter Coffee

$3.50

Masala Tea

$3.50

Lassi ( sweet & salty)

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

Still water

$4.00

Wine

Glass Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$6.00

BT Carmenet Chardonnay

$28.00

BT Matcbook Chardonay

$38.00

BT Pinot Grigio Banfi LeRime

$28.00

Bt Pinot Grigio Due Torri

$38.00

BT Sg Blanc 13 Celsius

$28.00

BT Sg Blanc J Lohr Flume Crossing

$38.00

BT Riesling Schmitt Sohne

$28.00

BT Riesling A To Z

$38.00

Glass Merlot

$6.00

Glass Cabernet

$6.00

Glass Pinot Nior

$6.00

BT Cabernet Purple Cowboy

$28.00

BT Cabernet J Lohr 7 Oaks

$38.00

BT Pinot Nior Angeline

$28.00

BT Pinot Nior

$38.00

BT Merlot

$28.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50Out of stock

Kingfisher

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$5.00

Legend 10000

$10.00

Bira White

$5.00

Bira Blonde

$5.00

Bira IPA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
401 N. Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32792

