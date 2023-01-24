MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen Hauppauge
No reviews yet
410 Motor Parkway
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Popular Items
Appetizers
Dry-Rub Ribs
4 slow-cooked, meaty St. Louis style pork spare ribs. Dry rubbed with premium warm asian spices and brushed with BBQ sauce.
Popcorn Wontons
Oven-baked, crispy, fun-sized pork wontons. Served with Ginger Vinegar sauce on the side.
Edamame
(gluten-free, vegan) Steamed soybean pods sprinkled with Himalayan pink salt.
Chicken King Egg Roll
A crispy egg roll filled with chicken, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.
Steak King Egg Roll
A crispy egg roll filled with steak, king oyster mushrooms, leeks, and our house special black pepper sauce. Served with Sriracha Aioli on the side.
Roast Pork Egg Roll
A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Vegetable Egg Roll
(vegetarian) A crunchy classic-style egg roll served served with a side of duck sauce. Now peanut free!
Scallion Pancakes w/ Maple Smoked Roast Pork
Wrap it. Stack it. Make it your own! Served with a side of Hoisin Sauce and fresh scallions.
Plain Scallion Pancakes
(vegan) Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
Steamed Dumplings
6 authentic northeast style handmade air-fried dumplings with your choice of pork or vegetable. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
Air-Fried Dumplings
You spoke, we listened. You can now get our dumplings air-fried instead of steamed! 6 authentic northeast style handmade air-fried dumplings with your choice of pork or vegetable. Served with a side of Ginger Vinegar sauce.
Steamed Szechuan Chili Dumplings
Steamed dumplings topped with Chili Infusion Sauce, sliced scallions, and crushed peanuts.
Air-Fried Szechuan Chili Dumplings
Air-fried dumplings topped with Chili Infusion Sauce, sliced scallions, and crushed peanuts.
Phoenix Wings
(gluten-free except for Honey Ginger sauce) 6 chicken wings marinated with Asian spice and baked until crispy and golden brown.Served with your choice of sauce on the side.
SweetFire Wings
Get the best of both worlds with the perfect mash-up; our Phoenix Wings glazed in our signature sweet and spicy Emperor Tso's sauce! 6 wings per order.
Salad & Soup
The MÓGŪ Signature Salad
The perfect toss up of crisp red and white cabbage, radishes, cucumbers, carrots, jicama, watercress and chicory. Try it with air-baked smoked chicken! Served with a side of Asiana Vinaigrette.
Cold Sesame Noodle Salad
(vegan except for Boss Sauce) Buckwheat soba noodles with carrots, red cabbage, cilantro, and cucumbers. Served with a side of Boss Sauce.
Wonton Soup
Mini pork wontons complemented with roast pork, fresh baby bok choy, and finely sliced scallions in a soul-warming chicken broth.
Hot & Sour Soup
(mildly spicy) A peppery soup with fresh wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, tofu, and finely sliced scallions.
Egg Drop Soup
Wispy beaten egg in a comforting chicken broth topped with white pepper and finely sliced scallions.
Chicken Broth Only
Noodles & Rice
Mei Fun Noodles
(gluten-free, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Thin rice noodles with egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
Singapore Mei Fun Noodles
(NOT gluten-free, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
Hi Mein Noodles
(vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Lo Mein, elevated! Egg noodles with green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
Bang Bang Rice
(gluten-free except for side of sauce, vegetarian when ordered with no protein) Garlic butter seasoned rice accented with egg, cherry tomatoes, onions, and baby bok choy. Served with Boss Sauce on the side.
Entrées
Emperor Tso's Chicken
(spicy) General Tso got a promotion! Crispy chicken glazed with a sweet, spicy, tangy sauce.
Sesame Chicken
A classic favorite. Topped with sesame seeds.
Tangerine Chicken
(spicy) Emperor Tso's chicken infused with citrus flavors.
Kung Wow! Black Pepper Chicken
(contains peanuts but you can request no peanuts, spicy) Seared chicken with onions and a colorful assortment of peppers in our house special black pepper sauce. Topped with roasted peanuts.
Pepper Steak
Marinated flank steak with onions and a colorful assortment of bell peppers in our house special black pepper sauce.
King & Steak
Marinated flank steak with King Oyster mushrooms, leeks, and bell peppers in our house special black pepper sauce.
Build Your Own Entrée!
Sauté Infusion (Build Your Own)
(gluten-free) Formerly known as "Farm Fresh Sauté", this style is sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, and scallions.
Brown Sauce (Build Your Own)
A classic savory sauce that you simply can't go wrong with.
Garlic Sauce (Build Your Own)
A slightly sweet and obviously garlicky sauce.
Szechuan Sauce (Build Your Own)
(spicy) A traditional black bean flavored sauce with just the right amount of heat.
Pre-Built All-Stars
Chicken w/ Broccoli in Brown Sauce
Chicken and broccoli in a classic savory sauce that you just can't go wrong with. Want to substitute a sauce, vegetable, or protein in this dish? No problem! Just go to the Build Your Own Entrée section!
Shrimp Farm Fresh Sauté Infusion
(gluten-free) Shrimp, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, carrot, and red bell pepper sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, and scallions. Want to substitute a sauce, vegetable, or protein in this dish? No problem! Just go to the Build Your Own Entrée section!
Steak w/ Brussels Sprouts in Szechuan Sauce
(spicy) Steak and Brussels Sprouts in a traditonal black bean flavored sauce with just the right amount of heat.
Roast Pork w/ String Beans in Garlic Sauce
Roast Pork an String Beans in a slightly sweet and obviously garlicky sauce. Want to substitute a sauce, vegetable, or protein in this dish? No problem! Just go to the Build Your Own Entrée section!
Sides
Drinks
Poland Spring Water (16.9oz bottle)
Coke (20oz bottle)
Diet Coke (20oz bottle)
Sprite (20oz bottle)
A&W Root Beer (20oz bottle)
Hal's Ginger Ale (20oz bottle)
Pineapple Coconut MASH (16oz bottle)
MASH Sparkling Fruit Drinks are lightly carbonated and have less than half the sugar of typical sodas.
Mango Blood Orange MASH (16oz bottle)
MASH Sparkling Fruit Drinks are lightly carbonated and have less than half the sugar of typical sodas.
Watermelon Lemon Lime MASH (16oz bottle)
MASH Sparkling Fruit Drinks are lightly carbonated and have less than half the sugar of typical sodas, with no artificial sweeteners.
Hal's Lime Seltzer (20oz bottle)
Hal's Black Cherry Seltzer (20oz bottle)
Snapple Lemon Tea (16oz bottle)
Montauk Green Tea w/ Honey, Slightly Sweet (16oz bottle)
Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Green Tea with Honey" is fresh brewed green tea with soothing honey mixed in perfect proportion so it is flavorful, but not overwhelming.
Montauk Half & Half Lemonade Black Tea (16oz bottle)
Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Half & Half" is a blend of black tea and lemonade with half the calories of similar flavors on the market.
Montauk Mango Green Tea, No Sugar (16oz bottle)
Montauk Beverage was founded in eastern Long Island and makes pure teas and lemonades. Their "Mango 10 Green Tea" has no sugar is fresh brewed with mango flavor and a touch of stevia.
Sides of Sauce
Side of House Duck Sauce
(gluten free, vegetarian)
Side of Sriracha Aioli
(spicy, gluten-free, vegetarian)
Side of Ginger Vinegar Sauce
(vegetarian)
Side of Boss Sauce
(vegetarian)
Side of Chili Oil Infusion
Side of Hoisin Sauce
(vegetarian)
Side of Honey Ginger Sauce
Side of Roundhouse Kick Chili Paste
(very spicy, gluten-free, vegetarian)
Side of Emperor Tso's Sauce
Our famous sweet, spicy, tangy sauce.
Soy Sauce Packet
(vegetarian)
Duck Sauce Packet
(gluten free, vegetarian)
Mustard Packet
(spicy, gluten free, vegetarian)
Hot Sauce Packet
(spicy, gluten free, vegetarian)
MÓCHI Ice Cream
Strawberry MÓCHI
(vegetarian, gluten-free) Two pieces of premium strawberry ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.
Vanilla MÓCHI
(vegetarian, gluten-free) Two pieces of premium vanilla ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.
Green Tea MÓCHI
(vegetarian, gluten-free) Two pieces of premium green tea ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.
MÓCHI Sample Pack
(vegetarian, gluten-free) Try 'em all! 6 pieces (2 pieces of each) of our current 3 flavors of MÓCHI.
Best4Besties DOG TREATS
***DOG TREAT*** Fortune Biscuits by Best4Besties
Best4Besties Fortune Biscuits are homemade, human-grade dog treats. Share your dinner with your furry family members, without any guilt! Each pack comes with 5 biscuits. INGREDIENTS: whole wheat flour, egg, sunflower oil, honey.
***DOG TREAT*** Veggie Beg Roll by Best4Besties
Best4Besties Beg Rolls are homemade, human-grade dog treats. Share your dinner with your furry family members, without any guilt! Comes with 1 beg roll per order. INGREDIENTS: whole wheat flour, pumpkin, apple, broccoli, carrot, egg, red bell pepper, sunflower oil, honey.
***DOG TREAT*** Peanut Butter Doggie Donut by Best4Besties
Best4Besties Doggie Donuts are homemade, human-grade dog treats. Share your dinner with your furry family members, without any guilt! 1 donut per order. INGREDIENTS: pumpkin, apple, rice flour, oat, peanut butter, carrot, cauliflower, egg, sunflower oil, milk (lactose-free), agar, carob, honey.
Miscellaneous
NO Utensils Required
Please add this to your cart if you do not need utensils!
Fortune Cookie
Fortune Cookies are not included by default, so if you would like some, add them to your cart and we will be happy to include them!
Bag of Crispy Soup Noodles
(vegetarian)
Chopsticks
Chopsticks are not included by default, so if you would like them, add them to your cart and we will be happy to include them!
Plates
Allergies
~~~GLUTEN ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a gluten allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~PEANUT ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a peanut allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~TREENUT ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a treenut allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~DAIRY ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a dairy allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~FISH ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a fish allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~EGG ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has an egg allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~SHELLFISH ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a shellfish allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~SOY ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a soy allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~WHEAT ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a wheat allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
~~~SESAME ALLERGY~~~
If someone in your party has a sesame allergy that you'd like us to know about, please add this item to your cart.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chinese food for a new generation.
410 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788