Mohawk Taproom & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

153 Mohawk Ave

Scotia, NY 12302

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwich
All American Burger

APPS

Bone In Wings

$18.95

10 Bone In Wings, Celery & Blue Cheese

Boneless Wings

$13.95

Boneless wings, celery & blue cheese

Seitan Wings

$13.95

Berben & Wolff's signature "meatless" wing with your choice of sauce. Served with a vegan ranch.

Cheese Curds

$12.95Out of stock

Wisconsin Fried cheese curds, topped with your choice of sauce. Mike's Hot Honey or Maple Syrup

Beer Cheese Waffle Fries

$13.95

Waffle fries loaded with beer cheese, bacon, & topped with scallions.

Fried Green Beans

$9.95

Green beans seasoned and fried. Served with Chipotle Aioli

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$13.95

tortilla chips, mexican street corn queso, tomato, jalapenos

Taproom Quesadilla

$13.95

Sauteed onions & peppers, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.

CBR Quesadilla

$13.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle, flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese, Sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, chipotle aioli. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Soft Pretzel

$10.95

SALADS

Pear & Walnut Salad

$13.95

Spring mix, pears, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic dressing.

BLT Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Spring Mix, tomato, red onion, celery, crumbled blue cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing.

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

$15.95

Romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, blackened shrimp, Caesar dressing.

HANDHELDS

Taproom Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Our signature taproom buttermilk batter, hand dipped and fried topped with cole slaw, bread & butter pickles, sriracha aioli, brioche bun. Served with fries.

Mike's Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Signature taproom battered and fried chicken breast, drizzled with Mike's hot honey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun. Served with Fries

Mike's Fried Bologna

$13.95

Fried Bologna, sauteed onions, muenster cheese, fried egg, Dijonnaise, brioche bun. Served with fries.

BLT

$12.95

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on toasted ciabatta with a side of mayo. Served with fries.

Mother Clucker Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, provolone, sauteed onion, applewood smoked bacon, honey sriracha, lettuce, tomato, toasted ciabatta. Served with fries.

Butcher Block

$14.95

House roast beef, Vermont cheddar, Dijon horseradish slaw, salsa Roja mayo, brioche bun. Served with Fries

French Dip

$14.95

house roast beef, muenster cheese, horseradish sauce, au jus, toasted ciabatta. Served with Fries.

Buffalo Wing Wrap

$12.95

Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, and onion in a flour tortilla with blue cheese dressing. Served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar. Served with fries.

Mohawk Reuben

$13.95Out of stock

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marble rye. Served with fries.

BURGERS

All American Burger

$11.95

House seasoned beef patty, American, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries.

BBQ, Bacon, & Smoked Gouda

$13.95

Hand packed seasoned 1/2 pound patty topped with smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fries.

Firehouse Burger

$13.95

Our signature 1/2 pound patty topped with pepper jack, pickled jalapenos, onion rings, Carolina gold. Served with Fries.

The Pager Burger

$13.95

Our signature 1/2 pound patty topped with pepper jack, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings and BBQ. Served with fries.

Breakfast Burger

$13.95

1/2lb patty topped with fried egg, thick cut bacon & American cheese. Served with French fries.

Bacon & Blue Burger

$13.95

Swiss & Shrooms

$13.95

MAINS

Fajita Grilled Chicken

$17.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken breast, sauteed onions & peppers, chipotle aioli drizzle, chef's vegetable.

Cowboy Shrimp & Grits

$19.95

Shrimp, grits, cowboy compound butter, crispy bacon, hot sauce drizzle.

CBR Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Our signature Mohawk cheese blend, medium shells, chicken, bacon bits, ranch drizzle.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Our signature Mohawk cheese blend, medium shells, crispy buffalo chicken, blue cheese drizzle.

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Our signature fish fry, served with fries and Cole slaw.

SPECIALS

Burger & Beer

$15.95Out of stock

Soup

$5.95

Fried Mozzerella

$13.95

Lobster Roll

$23.95

Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Nuggets with Fries

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla with Fries

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.95

Kids Burger With Fries

$8.95

DESSERT

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.95

Moose

$5.95

SIDES

Side of French Fries

$4.95

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$5.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side House Salad

$5.95

Add Fried Clams

$4.95

EXTRA SAUCES

Beer Chz

$2.95

Blue. Cheese

$0.25

Chip Aoli

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Bbq

$0.25

Buff Hot

$0.25

Melba

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Garlic Parm

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Hot Honey

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli

$0.25

Salsa Roya Mayo

$0.25

Horseradish Mayo

$0.25

Buffalo Hot

$0.25

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Maple Syrup

$0.25

Carolina Gold

$0.25

Trifecta

$0.25

Au Jus

$0.25

Buff Mild

$0.25

Vegan Ranch

$0.25

Korean

$0.25

Bourbon Sriracha

$0.25

Buffalo Medium

$0.25

Merch

Hats

$25.00

High Life Shirt

$25.00

Koozie

$2.00Out of stock

Mens Long Sleeve

$35.00

Womens Long Sleeve

$35.00

Womens Sweatshirt

$20.00

Womens Tank

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mohawk Taproom is nestled in the small town of Scotia. We feature fresh tavern fare. We are your capital district's destination for premiere Craft Beer

Website

Location

153 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY 12302

Directions

Gallery
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image
Mohawk Taproom & Grill image

Map
