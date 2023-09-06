Coffee Counter

Drip Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Steamed Milk

$2.00

Tea

Blood Orange Tea - Caff Free

$3.00+

Hibiscus & Cucumber - Caff Free

$3.00+

Chai

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

Fresh Pressed Juice

Fresh Green

$9.00+

Strawberry Blood Orange

$9.00+Out of stock

Orange Strawberry

$9.00+

Apple Orange

$9.00+Out of stock

Lemon Apple

$9.00+

Apple Strawberry

$9.00+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$9.00+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+Out of stock

Smoothie

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

Orange Cream

$9.00

Make Your Own

$9.00

Milk

12oz Milk Cup

$2.50

****PASTRIES****

Pup Cup

$1.00Out of stock

Dog Biscuit Treat Bags

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Carrot

$5.00

Banana Oat

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Loaf

$5.00

Strawberry Danish

$3.50

Blackberry Scones

$3.50

Berry Custard Danish

$6.00

Honey Butter Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$3.50

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Mocktails

Mojito Minus

$7.00

Mary Minus

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sleeves

Sunrise Sleeve

$9.00

Sweet Sleeve

$9.00

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$7.00

GOAT Toast

$7.00

Caprese Toast

$7.00

Frittata

Mushroom Frittata

$7.00

Bacon Frittata

$7.00

Short Rib Frittata

$7.00

Yogurt

Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Shareables

Shareables

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Baby Beet Hummus

$13.00

Swank Farms Carrots

$13.00

Farm Fries

$13.00

Sides

Shrimp - Side

$11.00

Mary's Organic Chicken - Side

$9.00

Salmon - Side

$13.00

Bowls

Harvest Bowl

$13.00

Brussels Bowl

$13.00

Beet Bowl

$13.00

Butter Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Salads

MOHI Farm Salad

$13.00

Roasted Baby Beet Salad

$13.00

Brussels & Apples Salad

$13.00

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Tomato Watermelon Salad

$13.00

Sleeves

Harvest Sleeve

$13.00

Chicken Caprese Sleeve

$13.00

Butter Chicken Sleeve

$13.00

Flatbreads

Mushroom Flatbread

$9.00

Caprese Flatbread

$9.00

Bacon & Blue Flatbread

$9.00

Handhelds

Sandwiches

Bacon & Blue Double Smash Burger

$19.00

Bella Burger

$17.00

Butter Burger

$19.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Mary's Organic Chicken Entree

$21.00

Sweet Potato Harvest Bowl

$17.00

Wild Salmon

$25.00

Future Farmers

Kids PB & J

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.00

Future Farmer Burger

$7.00

Dessert

Seasonal Compote Cheesecake

$11.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

Orange Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock