MOHI Farm 90 East Third Street, Suite 50
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
90 East Third Street, Suite 50, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chacho's - Morgan Hill - -------For Online Pick Up Orders Only - No Dine In
No Reviews
30 E 3rd Street Suite #120 Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View restaurant
More near Morgan Hill