MOHI Social

169 Reviews

$$

17440 Monterey Road

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Order Again

Menu

mixed cherry tomato, cucumber, watermelon, whipped feta, micro mint, pink peppercorn, chili oil, lemon vinaigrette

Feel Good Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, carrots, beets, radish, almonds, crispy onion, lemon vinaigrette, red pepper hummus

Roasted Pear Salad

$15.00

Wild Arugula | Whipped Brie | Croutons | Cashews | Gastrique

Mixed Field Green Salad

$15.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Romesco, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Beet Tartare

$15.00

Almond Hummus | Herb Oil | Lemon Crema | Tempura Serrano | Watercress | Sourdough Baguette

Caprese Flatbread

$13.00

Basil Pesto | MOHI Tomatoes | Monterey Jack | Shaved Parmesan | Arugula

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted Pear Flatbread

$13.00

Whipped Brie | Bartlett Pear | Balsamic Glaze | Arugula

Sausage Flatbread

$13.00

Guacamole

$15.00

Tortilla Chips, Tajin Lime

Pork Guacamole

$17.00Out of stock

Elote Guac

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$17.00

Truffle Pecorino | Rosemary Truffle Oil | Parsley | Garlic Aioli

Calamari

$21.00

Basil Chimichurri | Dill

Cauli Bites

$13.00

Fried Cauliflower | Mae Ploy Sauce | Garlic | Scallions

Balsamic Glazed Brussels

$13.00

Honey | Red Pepper Chili Fakes | Balsamic Reduction | Shaved Parmesan

Ahi Nacho

$17.00

Wonton Chips | Avocado | Romesco | Garlic Aioli | Shaved Jalapeño | Furikake | Scallions

Chicken Bites

$15.00

Mae Ploy Sauce (Sweet Chili Sauce) | Garlic | Scallions

Pork Belly Bites

$19.00

Tempura, pickled ginger slaw, gochujang molasses, jalapeno, micro cilantro

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Chicken mixed in our braised MOHI tomato sauce, masala spice mix and Greek yogurt. Served with naan bread.

Carpaccio

$19.00

Filet Mignon | Aioli | Carrots | Radish | Arugula | White Wine Vinegar Dressing | Szechuan Chili Oil | Crostini

Flautas

$17.00

Corn Tortilla | Chicken | Guac | crema | Chili oil | Cotija | Jalapenos | Fresno Chili | Cilantro

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Wonton Chips | Avocado | Furikake | Scallions

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Monterey Jack | Mozzarella | Cheddar | Parmesan | Bread Crumbs

Butter Burger

$19.00

Butter Lettuce | Big Beef Tomato | Cheddar | Crispy Onion | Garlic Aioli | Fries

Shrimp Polenta

$19.00

lardons, garlic, white wine, bechemel, arugula, pickled red onion, field mix salad

Mexican Lasagna

$15.00

corn tortillas, angus ground beef, salsa roja, Mexican crema, avocado, scallion, field mix salad

Mushroom Polenta

$15.00

cremini, shemeji, garlic, white wine, bechemel, arugula, pickled red onion, field green salad

Enchilada

$15.00

Crema Poblano | Monterey Jack | Chili Oil | Scallions

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Salt, Ground Pepper, Ketchup

Bread - refill

Side of Shrimp

$9.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Poke

$9.00

Chip - refill

Wonton - refill

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side of Naan

$3.00

Dessert

Panna Cotta

$11.00Out of stock

Crumble, mix berry compote, micros

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Cake Slice

$14.00Out of stock

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Smokeshow

$13.00

Rosemary Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Blood Orange, Rye Whiskey

Purple Reign

$13.00Out of stock

Vodka, Cointreau, Lavender Syrup, Meyer Lemon Juice

Love Potion

$13.00

Cranberry Vodka, Black Raspberry, Ginger Beer, and Lemon Juice. Drink presented in a potion bottle then poured over dry ice

Cara Cara Paloma

$13.00

Cara Cara Juice, Grapefruit Juice, 5150 Tequila, Lemon Juice, Jalapeno Syrup

Peach Please!

$13.00

Pink Lemonade, Peach Vodka, Grapefruit Vodka

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Vodka, Coffee Liquor, Espresso, Whip, chocolate shavings, and espresso beans

Maple Manhattan

$13.00

Marg - Caddy

$13.00

House Margarita Mix, 5150 Repsasdo, Gran Marnier

Marg - Classic

$11.00

Margarita Mix, 5150 Repasado

Michelada

$15.00

Draft Modelo, House Michelada Mix, 2 Shrimp

Marg - Prickly Pear

$11.00

House Margarita Mix, Prickly Pear Syrup

Irish coffee

$11.00

Jameson, coffee, house whip

Marg - Spicy

$11.00

Spicy Simple Syrup, Margarita Mix, Tequila, Lime

Mimosa

$11.00

Empress

$13.00

Mohi Mule

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

House Bloody Mary Mix, Skewered Cauliflower, Martini Olive, Lime, Pepperoncin

Fuego - Shot

$13.00

5150 Reposado, Passionfruit Juice, Orange Juice, Served topped with Orange Wheel, Demerara Sugar Cube, Dashed with Cinnamon

Apple Embers

$13.00

Jack apple, Jack Fire, Cranberry, Apple Cider

Fill Me Up Cup

$17.00

Fill Me Up Cup - Refill

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

DRAFT BEER

Modelo

$7.00

Stella Artois - Belgian Pilsner

$7.00

805 - Blonde Ale

$7.00

Narrative Fermentations - 9 Levels Of Power - Hazy DIPA 8.5%

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

KNEE DEEP BREWING COMPANY Deep Hazy IPA 6.5%

$9.00

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

Ace Craft Cider - Guava

$9.00

Hard Cider | 5% | 12oz

Ace Craft Cider - Blood Orange

$9.00

Hard Cider | 5% | 12oz

Ace Craft Cider - Pear

$9.00

Gluten- Free Vegan

Deschuttes Fresh Haze - IPA

$9.00Out of stock

IPA | 6.5% | 12oz

Coors Light - BTL

$6.00

HAZY DOUBLE IPA

JuneShine Hard Kombucha - Midnight Painkiller

$9.00

Coconut, Pineapple, Orange, Nutmeg, Activated Charcoal, Honey, Green Tea, Cane Sugar, Jun Kombucha

JuneShine Hard Kombucha - Blood Orange Mint

$9.00

Blood Orange, Mint, Honey, Green Tea, Cane Sugar, Jun Kombucha

Ten Five One Cherry Cider

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Fresh Hop Ipa

$9.00Out of stock

Stella

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

LIQUOR

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00Out of stock

Well Vodka - Basic

$9.00

Grey Goose Btl

$250.00

Titos Bottle

$225.00

5150 - Anejo

$12.00

5150 - Reposado

$11.00

Casa Dragones - Blanco

$19.00Out of stock

Casa Dragones - Joven (White Label)

$50.00

Clase Azul - Reposado

$25.00Out of stock

Codigo - Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 1942 - Anejo

$30.00

Mezcal - El Silencio

$13.00

Well Tequila - Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

5150- Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo BTL

$272.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$535.00

Clase Azul Reposado BTL

$425.00Out of stock

Codigo Btl

$340.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blantons

$19.00Out of stock

Bulleit - Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Corbin Cash Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$16.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam - Well Whiskey

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

MaCallan - 12 Year

$19.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Weller

$16.00

Kentucky Wheated Bourbon (Green Label) 90 Proof

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Jameson Btl

$200.00

Makers Bottle

$240.00

Glenlivet - 12 Year

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray - Well

$12.00

Empress 1908

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

High Sierra- Well

$10.00

Coconut Rum

$12.00

Myers Dark Rum

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Hennessey VS - Well Cognac

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Remy Martin - Cognac

$16.00

Aperol

$13.00

Hennessy Vsop

$17.00

WINE

Mohi El Gordo

$38.00

MOHI Cabernet Sauvignon - GL

$11.00

2014/ 14.4% ABV/ Black Cherry, Spiced Clove, Toffee, French Vanilla Finish

MOHI Chardonnay - GL

$9.00

2020/ 13.2% ABV/ Mandarin, Tangerine Flavors. Creamy Mouth Feel. Warm Vanilla, and Oak. Pairs with: Lighter Poultry, Seafood

MOHI Pinot Noir - GL

$11.00

2016/ 13.6 ABV/ Notes of Vanilla, Anise and Morel Mushroom

MOHI Rosé - GL

$9.00

MOHI Rosé Sparkling Wine - GL

$11.00

NV | American

MOHI Sparkling Brut GL

$11.00

2016/ 15.4% ABV/ Aromas of Granny Smith Apples, Meyer Lemon Rinds, Pears, Brioche

MOHI Viognier - GL

$9.00Out of stock

2019/ 13.6% ABV/ Aromas of Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Hint of Honey Sweetness

MOHI Evolution Meritage - GL

$11.00

2014/ 15% ABV/ 42.5% Malbec, 35.6% Petit Verdot, 21.9% Cabernet Sauvignon/ Spiced Vanilla, Sweet Coconut, Cherry and Sage

Wine Tumblr Refill - GL

$7.00

Dom Perignon Brut - BTL

$350.00Out of stock

'10 | Champagne | France

Domaine Chandon Brut - BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Brut | California

Domaine Chandon Brut Rose - BTL

$48.00

Krug Grand Cuvee - BTL

$350.00

MOHI Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$41.00

2014/ 14.4% ABV/ Black Cherry, Spiced Clove, Toffee, French Vanilla Finish

MOHI Pinot Noir - BTL

$41.00

2016/ 13.6 ABV/ Notes of Vanilla, Anise and Morel Mushroom

MOHI Evolution Meritage - BTL

$41.00

2014/ 15% ABV/ 42.5% Malbec, 35.6% Petit Verdot, 21.9% Cabernet Sauvignon/ Spiced Vanilla, Sweet Coconut, Cherry and Sage

MOHI Chardonnay - BTL

$41.00

2020/ 13.2% ABV/ Mandarin, Tangerine Flavors. Creamy Mouth Feel. Warm Vanilla, and Oak. Pairs with: Lighter Poultry, Seafood

MOHI Viognier - BTL

$31.00Out of stock

2019/ 13.6% ABV/ Aromas of Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Hint of Honey Sweetness

MOHI Rosé - BTL

$31.00

2018/ 13.3% ABV/ Apple, Sweet Strawberry, Tropical Cherry

Mohi Sparkling Brut - BTL

$41.00

2016/ 15.4% ABV/ Aromas of Granny Smith Apples, Meyer Lemon Rinds, Pears, Brioche

MOHI Rosé Sparkling Wine - BTL

$41.00

12.5% ABV/ 84% Pinot Noir, 12% Chardonnay, 4% Pinot Meunier/ Red Berry, Apple, Hint of Caramel

Opera Prima Brut - BTL

$28.00

Vueve Clicqout Brut - BTL

$115.00

Yellow Label | Champagne | France

Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Rose - BTL

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot 2 La Grande Dame - BTL

$495.00

Moet & Chandon Sparkling Rose - BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Domaine Carneros - BTL

$65.00

Santa Margherita - BTL

$50.00

Roederer Estate Brut - BTL

$48.00

Schramsberg - BTL

$75.00

Ruinart Rose - BTL

$135.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blanc - BTL

$125.00

Tattinger - BTL

$110.00

Magnum Corkage

$50.00

Holt Meritage - BTL

$55.00

2016/ 15.1 ABV/ 70.6% Cabernet Franc, 10% Malbec, 7.4% Cabernet Sauv, 6.3% Merlot, 5.7% Petit Verdot/ Hints of Violets, Anise, Blue Fruit, Currants, Creamy Vanilla and Toasted Oak

Godsend - BTL

$100.00

MOHI Zinfandel - BTL

$38.00

2016/ 15.4 ABV/ Blackberry Jam, Cedar, and Pepper. Subtle Toasted Vanilla Finish

MOHI-El Gordo

$38.00

MOHI Mosaico - BTL

$41.00

2014/ 14.7 ABV/ 40% Cab Sav, 34% Malbec, 26% Merlot/ Aromas of Pepper, Black Cherry, Spice and Dark Chocolate

MOHI Grenache - BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Aromas of Crushed Flowers, Spice with Red Fruits and Smoked Plums

MOHI GSM - BTL

$41.00

14.5% ABV/ 61% Syrah, 32% Grenache, 7% Morvedre/ Black Raspberry, Milk Chocolate, Bing Cherries

Solis Winery Seducente Reserve

$38.00

2016/ 14.8% ABV/ 33% Sangiovese Estate, 21% Cabernet Franc, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Malbec, 20% Merlot/ Aromas of Blackberry, Strawberry, Eucalyptus, Herbaciousness. Flavors Reminiscent of Red Plum, Dark Berry, Dark Chocolate Finish

Satori Cellar Oh-So-Zin Lucky's Blend

$25.00

2017/ 16.8% ABV/ Deaver, Foppiano, Heritage, Primotivo Grapes

Wine Tumblr for 2 & Bottle

$60.00

Wine Tumblr & Bottle

$45.00

HOLIDAY

TREAT YOUR ELF

$11.00

AMA-READY FOR CHRISTMAS

$11.00

Choc.PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI

$11.00

APPLE CIDER SPRIZER

$11.00

PEPPERMINT HOT CHOCOLATE

$11.00

RUMMIN AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

$11.00

CHRISTMAPOLITAN

$11.00

SNOWBALL MANHATTAN

$11.00

HOT NAUGHTY

$11.00

I SAW MOMMY NOGGIN' SANTA

$11.00

MAMITAS TEQUILA & SODA

Mamitas - Lime

$7.00

Mamitas - Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Mamitas - Paloma

$7.00Out of stock

Mamitas - Pineapple

$7.00

Bucket of 6 Mamitas

$35.00

N/A DRINKS

MOHI Bottled Water

$3.10

Pellegrino 16oz

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico 15oz

$4.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Espresso

$4.00

Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Guava Juice

$3.95Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Hot Cider

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Mango Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Roy Rodgers

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Soda Water

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Water

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$3.95

Passionfruit Juice

N/A Refill

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Lemonade

Ice Tea

Tonic Water

Soda Water

Ginger Ale

Roy Rogers

Shirley Temple

Arnold Palmer

Champ Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Flower Fizzy

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Kir Royal

$15.00

Hibiscus Bloom

$15.00

Mocktails

Honey Lavender Lemonade

$7.00

Lavender Syrup , Lemon Juice, Agave, Lemonade

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$7.00

Passion Fruit Mocktail

$7.00

Cranberry Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Champ Room Glass

Brut, MOHI - GLASS

$11.00

Brut Rose, MOHI - GLASS

$11.00

Champ Room Bottle

Dom Pérignon - BTL

$350.00

On the nose - luminous sweetness of tropical fruit On the palate - A sappy sensations dominates as the tactile is rapidly overtaken by the aromatic

Brut, D-Chandon - BTL

$45.00

Brut Rose, D-Chandon - BTL

$48.00

Krug, Grand Cuvee - BTL

$350.00

Flavors of hazelnut, nougat, barley sugar, jellied and citrus fruits. almonds, brioche and honey

Moet & Chandon Sparkling Rose - BTL

$48.00Out of stock

D-Carneros Brut - BTL

$65.00

Santa Margarita, Prosecco - BTL

$50.00

MOHI, Brut - BTL

$41.00

MOHI Rosé Sparkling Wine - BTL

$41.00

12.5% ABV/ 84% Pinot Noir, 12% Chardonnay, 4% Pinot Meunier/ Red Berry, Apple, Hint of Caramel

Roederer Estate, Brut - BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Schramsberg - BTL

$75.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label - BTL

$115.00

Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Rose - BTL

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot 2 Grande Dame - BTL

$495.00

Ruinart, Reims Rose - BTL

$135.00

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc - BTL

$125.00

Tattinger, La Francaise - BTL

$110.00

Opera Prima, Cava - BTL

$28.00

Moet Ice- BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay - A generous palate combining roundness and freshness: the broad, fleshly, voluptuous flavor of a fresh fruit salad; the captivating sweetness of Carmel and quince jelly

Moet Brut BTL

$95.00

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay - Fresh white-fleshed fruits and a vibrant citrus fruit brought to life with fine, lively and a bright finish

Moet Nectar Rosé - BTL

$150.00

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay - Richness and freshness balance together, with the persistent intensity of ripe berries warmed by sensual nutmeg and caramel, finishing with a fresh hit of redcurrant

Moet Rose Btl

$105.00

Rose Veuve- BTL

$125.00

Veuve Yellow Label - BTL

$115.00

Yellow Luminous MAGNUM - BTL

$295.00

Dominated by Pinot Noir, the house's signature Yellow Label is immediately pleasing on the nose while its complexity explodes in the palate. Perfect balance of finesse and forcefulness

Veuve La Grande Dame -BTL

$495.00

Coffee

Lavender Cappuccino

$7.00

Cinnamon Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Americano Refill

$1.00

Espresso Shot

$5.00

Decáf Coffee

$3.95

PICK SIX

PICK SIX Bucket

Food Menu

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

Avocado | Cucumber | Radish | Pickled red onion | Capers | Dill | Simply dressed greens

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Red Beets | Pickled fresno peppers | mustard seed | cashews | simply dressed greens

Harvest Toast

$13.00

Shave brussels, cauliflower, cherry tomato, almond hummus, simply dressed green

Toast Sampler

$17.00

Spanish Benedict

$15.00

Mushroom Benedict

$15.00

Polenta cake | 4oz roasted mushrooms| 2 poached eggs| hollandaise sauce | seasonal fruit

Pork Belly Benedict

$15.00

Polenta cake | 4oz pork belly | 2 poached egg | Hollandaise sauce | Season fruit

Shrimp Benedict

$19.00

Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Polenta Cake | 1oz Smoked Salmon | 2 poached eggs| hollandaise sauce | seasonal fruit

MOHI Pink Pancakes

$11.00

Fresh strawberries | Mixed Berry Mascarpone | Powdered Sugar

Tres Leche French Toast

$11.00

Vanilla Whip Mascarpone | Lechera | Candied walnuts

Chicken + Waffle

$13.00

Vanilla tahini | tear drop peppers | Szechuan oil | Scallions | Sesame seeds

Breakfast Spread

$17.00

Sausage | Bacon | Hash | Eggs | Toast | Simply dressed greens

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Tortilla | Salsa Roja | Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Egg | Coconut Cream | Scallions | Cotija | Simply dressed greens

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Drinks

Bloody Mary

$11.00

House Bloody Mary Mix, Skewered Cauliflower, Martini Olive, Lime, Pepperoncin

Bloody Marco

$13.00

Vodka, Signature Bloody Mary Mix, Stacked with MOHI Favorites Skewer: Taquito, 2 Chicken Bites, Jalapeno Olive, Pepperoncini. Lime and Bacon Slice

MOHI Michelada

$15.00

Michelada, Seasoned Shrimp

Mimosa Tree

$23.00

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$5.00

Eggs

$3.00

Reservation

$200 Deposit - Outside

$200.00

$50 Deposit - Champagne Room

$50.00

Terrace $1500

$1,500.00

NYE Champagne

$350.00

Catering Package

Custom Plated Dinner

$125.00

Dessert Bar

$5.00

Dj Service AV

$1,500.00

Led

$500.00

Event Insurance

$125.00

Outside Booking Fee

$250.00

Min Hosted Bev

$300.00

Premium Buffet

$20.00

Beer Bar

$9.00

Kid's Meal

$25.00

Cake Cutting

$6.00

Stationed & Passed Apps

$28.00

Charcuterie Board

$250.00

Deluxe Design Decor

Pre-Fix Menu

$40.00

Kids Brunch

$15.00

Premuim Buffet Dinner - Includes 3 Appetizers

$74.00

Classic Family Style

$80.00

Premium Family Style

$84.00

Classic Plated

$96.00

Premium Plated

$106.00

Outside Dj Services

DDD

Wine

Pinot Nior

$38.00

Beer

Beer

$7.00

Pizza for a Purpose

Cheese

Peperonni

Out of stock

Mushroom

Out of stock

Pizza

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17440 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Directions

Gallery
MOHI Social image

