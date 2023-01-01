- Home
MOHI Social
169 Reviews
$$
17440 Monterey Road
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Feel Good Salad
mixed greens, carrots, beets, radish, almonds, crispy onion, lemon vinaigrette, red pepper hummus
Roasted Pear Salad
Wild Arugula | Whipped Brie | Croutons | Cashews | Gastrique
Mixed Field Green Salad
Roasted Cauliflower, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Romesco, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Beet Tartare
Almond Hummus | Herb Oil | Lemon Crema | Tempura Serrano | Watercress | Sourdough Baguette
Caprese Flatbread
Basil Pesto | MOHI Tomatoes | Monterey Jack | Shaved Parmesan | Arugula
Wild Mushroom Flatbread
Roasted Pear Flatbread
Whipped Brie | Bartlett Pear | Balsamic Glaze | Arugula
Sausage Flatbread
Guacamole
Tortilla Chips, Tajin Lime
Pork Guacamole
Elote Guac
Truffle Fries
Truffle Pecorino | Rosemary Truffle Oil | Parsley | Garlic Aioli
Calamari
Basil Chimichurri | Dill
Cauli Bites
Fried Cauliflower | Mae Ploy Sauce | Garlic | Scallions
Balsamic Glazed Brussels
Honey | Red Pepper Chili Fakes | Balsamic Reduction | Shaved Parmesan
Ahi Nacho
Wonton Chips | Avocado | Romesco | Garlic Aioli | Shaved Jalapeño | Furikake | Scallions
Chicken Bites
Mae Ploy Sauce (Sweet Chili Sauce) | Garlic | Scallions
Pork Belly Bites
Tempura, pickled ginger slaw, gochujang molasses, jalapeno, micro cilantro
Butter Chicken
Chicken mixed in our braised MOHI tomato sauce, masala spice mix and Greek yogurt. Served with naan bread.
Carpaccio
Filet Mignon | Aioli | Carrots | Radish | Arugula | White Wine Vinegar Dressing | Szechuan Chili Oil | Crostini
Flautas
Corn Tortilla | Chicken | Guac | crema | Chili oil | Cotija | Jalapenos | Fresno Chili | Cilantro
Ahi Poke
Wonton Chips | Avocado | Furikake | Scallions
Mac & Cheese
Monterey Jack | Mozzarella | Cheddar | Parmesan | Bread Crumbs
Butter Burger
Butter Lettuce | Big Beef Tomato | Cheddar | Crispy Onion | Garlic Aioli | Fries
Shrimp Polenta
lardons, garlic, white wine, bechemel, arugula, pickled red onion, field mix salad
Mexican Lasagna
corn tortillas, angus ground beef, salsa roja, Mexican crema, avocado, scallion, field mix salad
Mushroom Polenta
cremini, shemeji, garlic, white wine, bechemel, arugula, pickled red onion, field green salad
Enchilada
Crema Poblano | Monterey Jack | Chili Oil | Scallions
Sides
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
Smokeshow
Rosemary Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Blood Orange, Rye Whiskey
Purple Reign
Vodka, Cointreau, Lavender Syrup, Meyer Lemon Juice
Love Potion
Cranberry Vodka, Black Raspberry, Ginger Beer, and Lemon Juice. Drink presented in a potion bottle then poured over dry ice
Cara Cara Paloma
Cara Cara Juice, Grapefruit Juice, 5150 Tequila, Lemon Juice, Jalapeno Syrup
Peach Please!
Pink Lemonade, Peach Vodka, Grapefruit Vodka
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Coffee Liquor, Espresso, Whip, chocolate shavings, and espresso beans
Maple Manhattan
Marg - Caddy
House Margarita Mix, 5150 Repsasdo, Gran Marnier
Marg - Classic
Margarita Mix, 5150 Repasado
Michelada
Draft Modelo, House Michelada Mix, 2 Shrimp
Marg - Prickly Pear
House Margarita Mix, Prickly Pear Syrup
Irish coffee
Jameson, coffee, house whip
Marg - Spicy
Spicy Simple Syrup, Margarita Mix, Tequila, Lime
Mimosa
Empress
Mohi Mule
Bloody Mary
House Bloody Mary Mix, Skewered Cauliflower, Martini Olive, Lime, Pepperoncin
Fuego - Shot
5150 Reposado, Passionfruit Juice, Orange Juice, Served topped with Orange Wheel, Demerara Sugar Cube, Dashed with Cinnamon
Apple Embers
Jack apple, Jack Fire, Cranberry, Apple Cider
Fill Me Up Cup
Fill Me Up Cup - Refill
Long Island Ice Tea
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLE/CAN BEER
Ace Craft Cider - Guava
Hard Cider | 5% | 12oz
Ace Craft Cider - Blood Orange
Hard Cider | 5% | 12oz
Ace Craft Cider - Pear
Gluten- Free Vegan
Deschuttes Fresh Haze - IPA
IPA | 6.5% | 12oz
Coors Light - BTL
HAZY DOUBLE IPA
JuneShine Hard Kombucha - Midnight Painkiller
Coconut, Pineapple, Orange, Nutmeg, Activated Charcoal, Honey, Green Tea, Cane Sugar, Jun Kombucha
JuneShine Hard Kombucha - Blood Orange Mint
Blood Orange, Mint, Honey, Green Tea, Cane Sugar, Jun Kombucha
Ten Five One Cherry Cider
Sierra Nevada Fresh Hop Ipa
Stella
Lagunitas IPA
LIQUOR
Titos
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Well Vodka - Basic
Grey Goose Btl
Titos Bottle
5150 - Anejo
5150 - Reposado
Casa Dragones - Blanco
Casa Dragones - Joven (White Label)
Clase Azul - Reposado
Codigo - Anejo
Don Julio 1942 - Anejo
Mezcal - El Silencio
Well Tequila - Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
5150- Blanco
Casamigo BTL
Don Julio 1942 BTL
Clase Azul Reposado BTL
Codigo Btl
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bulleit - Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Corbin Cash Rye
Crown Royal
Fireball
Glenfiddich 12 Year
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam - Well Whiskey
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
MaCallan - 12 Year
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Weller
Kentucky Wheated Bourbon (Green Label) 90 Proof
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jack Apple
Jameson Btl
Makers Bottle
Glenlivet - 12 Year
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray - Well
Empress 1908
Captain Morgan
High Sierra- Well
Coconut Rum
Myers Dark Rum
Amaretto
Baileys
Grand Marnier
Hennessey VS - Well Cognac
Kahlua
Midori
Remy Martin - Cognac
Aperol
Hennessy Vsop
WINE
Mohi El Gordo
MOHI Cabernet Sauvignon - GL
2014/ 14.4% ABV/ Black Cherry, Spiced Clove, Toffee, French Vanilla Finish
MOHI Chardonnay - GL
2020/ 13.2% ABV/ Mandarin, Tangerine Flavors. Creamy Mouth Feel. Warm Vanilla, and Oak. Pairs with: Lighter Poultry, Seafood
MOHI Pinot Noir - GL
2016/ 13.6 ABV/ Notes of Vanilla, Anise and Morel Mushroom
MOHI Rosé - GL
MOHI Rosé Sparkling Wine - GL
NV | American
MOHI Sparkling Brut GL
2016/ 15.4% ABV/ Aromas of Granny Smith Apples, Meyer Lemon Rinds, Pears, Brioche
MOHI Viognier - GL
2019/ 13.6% ABV/ Aromas of Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Hint of Honey Sweetness
MOHI Evolution Meritage - GL
2014/ 15% ABV/ 42.5% Malbec, 35.6% Petit Verdot, 21.9% Cabernet Sauvignon/ Spiced Vanilla, Sweet Coconut, Cherry and Sage
Wine Tumblr Refill - GL
Dom Perignon Brut - BTL
'10 | Champagne | France
Domaine Chandon Brut - BTL
Brut | California
Domaine Chandon Brut Rose - BTL
Krug Grand Cuvee - BTL
MOHI Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL
2014/ 14.4% ABV/ Black Cherry, Spiced Clove, Toffee, French Vanilla Finish
MOHI Pinot Noir - BTL
2016/ 13.6 ABV/ Notes of Vanilla, Anise and Morel Mushroom
MOHI Evolution Meritage - BTL
2014/ 15% ABV/ 42.5% Malbec, 35.6% Petit Verdot, 21.9% Cabernet Sauvignon/ Spiced Vanilla, Sweet Coconut, Cherry and Sage
MOHI Chardonnay - BTL
2020/ 13.2% ABV/ Mandarin, Tangerine Flavors. Creamy Mouth Feel. Warm Vanilla, and Oak. Pairs with: Lighter Poultry, Seafood
MOHI Viognier - BTL
2019/ 13.6% ABV/ Aromas of Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Hint of Honey Sweetness
MOHI Rosé - BTL
2018/ 13.3% ABV/ Apple, Sweet Strawberry, Tropical Cherry
Mohi Sparkling Brut - BTL
2016/ 15.4% ABV/ Aromas of Granny Smith Apples, Meyer Lemon Rinds, Pears, Brioche
MOHI Rosé Sparkling Wine - BTL
12.5% ABV/ 84% Pinot Noir, 12% Chardonnay, 4% Pinot Meunier/ Red Berry, Apple, Hint of Caramel
Opera Prima Brut - BTL
Vueve Clicqout Brut - BTL
Yellow Label | Champagne | France
Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Rose - BTL
Veuve Clicquot 2 La Grande Dame - BTL
Moet & Chandon Sparkling Rose - BTL
Domaine Carneros - BTL
Santa Margherita - BTL
Roederer Estate Brut - BTL
Schramsberg - BTL
Ruinart Rose - BTL
Ruinart Blanc de Blanc - BTL
Tattinger - BTL
Magnum Corkage
Holt Meritage - BTL
2016/ 15.1 ABV/ 70.6% Cabernet Franc, 10% Malbec, 7.4% Cabernet Sauv, 6.3% Merlot, 5.7% Petit Verdot/ Hints of Violets, Anise, Blue Fruit, Currants, Creamy Vanilla and Toasted Oak
Godsend - BTL
MOHI Zinfandel - BTL
2016/ 15.4 ABV/ Blackberry Jam, Cedar, and Pepper. Subtle Toasted Vanilla Finish
MOHI-El Gordo
MOHI Mosaico - BTL
2014/ 14.7 ABV/ 40% Cab Sav, 34% Malbec, 26% Merlot/ Aromas of Pepper, Black Cherry, Spice and Dark Chocolate
MOHI Grenache - BTL
Aromas of Crushed Flowers, Spice with Red Fruits and Smoked Plums
MOHI GSM - BTL
14.5% ABV/ 61% Syrah, 32% Grenache, 7% Morvedre/ Black Raspberry, Milk Chocolate, Bing Cherries
Solis Winery Seducente Reserve
2016/ 14.8% ABV/ 33% Sangiovese Estate, 21% Cabernet Franc, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Malbec, 20% Merlot/ Aromas of Blackberry, Strawberry, Eucalyptus, Herbaciousness. Flavors Reminiscent of Red Plum, Dark Berry, Dark Chocolate Finish
Satori Cellar Oh-So-Zin Lucky's Blend
2017/ 16.8% ABV/ Deaver, Foppiano, Heritage, Primotivo Grapes
Wine Tumblr for 2 & Bottle
Wine Tumblr & Bottle
HOLIDAY
MAMITAS TEQUILA & SODA
N/A DRINKS
MOHI Bottled Water
Pellegrino 16oz
Topo Chico 15oz
Arnold Palmer
Espresso
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Guava Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Mango Juice
Pineapple Juice
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Water
Ginger Beer
Milk
Passionfruit Juice
N/A Refill
Champ Cocktails
Mocktails
Champ Room Glass
Champ Room Bottle
Dom Pérignon - BTL
On the nose - luminous sweetness of tropical fruit On the palate - A sappy sensations dominates as the tactile is rapidly overtaken by the aromatic
Brut, D-Chandon - BTL
Brut Rose, D-Chandon - BTL
Krug, Grand Cuvee - BTL
Flavors of hazelnut, nougat, barley sugar, jellied and citrus fruits. almonds, brioche and honey
Moet & Chandon Sparkling Rose - BTL
D-Carneros Brut - BTL
Santa Margarita, Prosecco - BTL
MOHI, Brut - BTL
MOHI Rosé Sparkling Wine - BTL
12.5% ABV/ 84% Pinot Noir, 12% Chardonnay, 4% Pinot Meunier/ Red Berry, Apple, Hint of Caramel
Roederer Estate, Brut - BTL
Schramsberg - BTL
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label - BTL
Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Rose - BTL
Veuve Clicquot 2 Grande Dame - BTL
Ruinart, Reims Rose - BTL
Ruinart Blanc De Blanc - BTL
Tattinger, La Francaise - BTL
Opera Prima, Cava - BTL
Moet Ice- BTL
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay - A generous palate combining roundness and freshness: the broad, fleshly, voluptuous flavor of a fresh fruit salad; the captivating sweetness of Carmel and quince jelly
Moet Brut BTL
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay - Fresh white-fleshed fruits and a vibrant citrus fruit brought to life with fine, lively and a bright finish
Moet Nectar Rosé - BTL
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay - Richness and freshness balance together, with the persistent intensity of ripe berries warmed by sensual nutmeg and caramel, finishing with a fresh hit of redcurrant
Moet Rose Btl
Rose Veuve- BTL
Veuve Yellow Label - BTL
Yellow Luminous MAGNUM - BTL
Dominated by Pinot Noir, the house's signature Yellow Label is immediately pleasing on the nose while its complexity explodes in the palate. Perfect balance of finesse and forcefulness
Veuve La Grande Dame -BTL
Coffee
PICK SIX
Food Menu
Smoked Salmon Toast
Avocado | Cucumber | Radish | Pickled red onion | Capers | Dill | Simply dressed greens
Avocado Toast
Red Beets | Pickled fresno peppers | mustard seed | cashews | simply dressed greens
Harvest Toast
Shave brussels, cauliflower, cherry tomato, almond hummus, simply dressed green
Toast Sampler
Spanish Benedict
Mushroom Benedict
Polenta cake | 4oz roasted mushrooms| 2 poached eggs| hollandaise sauce | seasonal fruit
Pork Belly Benedict
Polenta cake | 4oz pork belly | 2 poached egg | Hollandaise sauce | Season fruit
Shrimp Benedict
Salmon Benedict
Polenta Cake | 1oz Smoked Salmon | 2 poached eggs| hollandaise sauce | seasonal fruit
MOHI Pink Pancakes
Fresh strawberries | Mixed Berry Mascarpone | Powdered Sugar
Tres Leche French Toast
Vanilla Whip Mascarpone | Lechera | Candied walnuts
Chicken + Waffle
Vanilla tahini | tear drop peppers | Szechuan oil | Scallions | Sesame seeds
Breakfast Spread
Sausage | Bacon | Hash | Eggs | Toast | Simply dressed greens
Chilaquiles
Tortilla | Salsa Roja | Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Egg | Coconut Cream | Scallions | Cotija | Simply dressed greens
Breakfast Burger
Drinks
Bloody Mary
House Bloody Mary Mix, Skewered Cauliflower, Martini Olive, Lime, Pepperoncin
Bloody Marco
Vodka, Signature Bloody Mary Mix, Stacked with MOHI Favorites Skewer: Taquito, 2 Chicken Bites, Jalapeno Olive, Pepperoncini. Lime and Bacon Slice
MOHI Michelada
Michelada, Seasoned Shrimp
Mimosa Tree
Breakfast sides
Catering Package
Custom Plated Dinner
Dessert Bar
Dj Service AV
Led
Event Insurance
Outside Booking Fee
Min Hosted Bev
Premium Buffet
Beer Bar
Kid's Meal
Cake Cutting
Stationed & Passed Apps
Charcuterie Board
Deluxe Design Decor
Pre-Fix Menu
Kids Brunch
Premuim Buffet Dinner - Includes 3 Appetizers
Classic Family Style
Premium Family Style
Classic Plated
Premium Plated
Outside Dj Services
DDD
Wine
Beer
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
17440 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, CA 95037