Moi Cuisines

review star

No reviews yet

10830 Warner Ave

Fountain Valley, CA 92708

FIRST COURSE

THREE COURSE

$79.00

Three Way Salmon

Tamarind Poke, Fish Sauce Roe, Crispy Skin, Fennel and Kiwi Broth

Indochine Style Yellow Tail

Kaffir Lime, Kumquat, Jalapeno, Spicy Lime Granita, Yuzu Nuoc Mam

Flame Grilled Hanger Steak

Pineapple Carpaccio, Pomelo, Fresh Herbs, Anchovies and Toasted Rice

SOUP Tapioca Sweet Corn

Lobster, Caviar and Pandan Air

Foie Gras Cappuccino add $15

$15.00

60 Minutes Egg, Duck Confit Chanterelle and Truffle Crumbles

SECOND COURSE

Dungeness Crab Cake

Melted Crispy Egg, Bitter Melon X.O. Sauce and Chili Sauce

Pandan Butter Poached Lobster

Ravioli, Parsnip, Pickled Mushroom, Ocean Coconut Curry

Virgin Fish Sauce Foie Gras Add $20

$20.00

Sour Sop Puree, Hibiscus Reduction Toasted Hazelnut

Radish Duck Hash

Fried Lava Egg, Duck Confit, Sweet Soy. Green Mango Kimchi

SECOND COURSE

THIRD COURSE

THIRD COURSE

CONFECTIONS

Durian Cream Brule

Black Sticky Rice, Fresh Fruit, Palm Sugar and Coconut Sorbet

Yuca Waffle New Style

Seasonal Fruit, Coconut, Hazelnut And Pandan Ice Cream

Sweet Corn Flan

Lotus Seed, Gingko Nut, Thai Jewel Crumble, Che Thung Coconut Broth

BIG PLATE TO SHARE

Mắc Khén Rubbed Tomahawk

Coconut Sticky Rice, Mashed Papaya Salad and Spicy Dipping Sauce

Foie Gras Fried Rice

Duck Confit, Salted Egg Yolk, Smoked Duck and Crispy Duck Bacon

1st COURSE

Pineapple, Endive, Banana Flower, and Pomegranate Vinaigrette

FIVE COURSE

$125.00

Lemongrass Duck Leg confit

2nd COURSE

Dungeness Crab, Lobster Custard, Chanterelle and Pandan Air

Sweet Corn Veloute

3rd COURSE

Butter Poached Lobster

4th COURSE

Angus Beef Luc Lak

5th COURSE

Black Sticky Rice, Fresh Fruit and Strawberry Sorbet

Durian Cream Brule

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
