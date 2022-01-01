Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe 451 University Blvd Suite 104

Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches
Burgers

Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

451 University Boulevard

Jupiter, FL 33458

Soups

Thai Roasted Red Pepper Soup

$5.50+

with coconut milk & kaffir lime (GF)

Onion Soup

$7.00

crostini, sherry, parmesan & gorgonzola

Spec Soup

$6.50+

B-Nut Apple Soup

$5.50+Out of stock

Starters

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.25

Choice of Korean BBQ Style with cashews & green onions OR Leftovers Style (GF) with roasted peppers, red onion, gorgonzola and parmesan cheese tossed in warm lemon basil sauce

Bang Bang Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

served with spicy melon-pineapple salad & sambal chili honey dipping sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

with pepperoncinis, olives, feta cheese, red onion & grilled tomato lemon vinaigrette

Grilled Avocado

$15.00

with Mexican street corn slasa, cotija cheese, red onion, lime, sweet peppers, cilantro & sambal aioli (GF)

Warm Shrimp Cheese Dip

$16.50

with tomatoes, argula, onion, feta, smoked gouda, parmesan cheese and crispy tortilla chips

Fried Tuna & Basil Roll

$15.50

with spicy pineapple mixed melon sweet chili salad, teriyaki & creamy wasabi

Panko Fried Oysters

$19.75+

over greens, gorgonzola cheese, spicy melon, honey lime sauce, lemon basil dressing & sambal aioli

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Homemade smoky bbq sauce, fried plantains, brie cheese & greens

Char Grilled Burger

$15.50

fresh ground patty, tomato, baby greens & red onion

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

with greens, tomato , onions and sambal aioli on the side

Fish Sandwich

$17.25

Daily Catch with greens, tomato, onion and sambal aioli on the side

Little Moir's Fish Wrap

$17.75

Daily fish catch with mexican street corn salsa, avocado, cotija cheese & greens

Mexican Torta

Milanese fish, chicken or steak, shaves lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, mayo jalapeno chile toreado spread & toasted telera bread.

Sides

Spicy Melon

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Street Corn Salsa

$3.50

with cotija cheese

Fried Plantains

$4.75

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Homemade Pickles

$1.25

Flatbread

Foccacia Bread

Veggies

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.25

16oz Dressing

$8.00

Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Plain Brussels Sprouts

$6.50

Cucumbers

$0.50

Toasted Coconut

$0.25

Fried Garlic

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.75

Anchovies

$2.00

Grits/Polenta/Potatoes

$5.00

Sauce

Dressing

$0.25

Chicken

$5.00+

Berries

$2.00

Cherry Peppers

$1.25

Spicy Melon

$2.50

Olives

$0.50

Parmesan

$1.25

Sweet Tooth

Raspberry Key Lime Pie Bars

$9.25

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$11.00

with white chocolate & coconut, toasted almond-graham crust

Chocolate Nut Mash

$9.25

with almonds

Coconut Tres Leches

$11.00

with Kahlua

Stoner's Delight

$10.25

Nutella, Reese's peanut butter cups & homemade marshmallow

Ice Cream

$6.25+

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.50+

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Butter Pasta

$6.00

Kids Burger

$8.50

Kid's Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Fish Fingers

$9.50+

Kid's Sweet Potato Fish

$12.00

Kid's Sweet Potato Chicken

$12.00

Kid's Shrimp

$8.50

Kids Caesar

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

Dinner Specials

Daily Tacos

$17.50

Sauteed Mussels

$17.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$16.50

Spanish Octopus

$19.00

Shrimp N Grits

$17.00

Grouper Bites

$18.00

App

$18.00

App

$18.00Out of stock

Dinner Plate

$34.00

Special Pasta

$32.00

Seafood Bowl

$32.00

Dinner Fish Choice

Corvina

Avocado

$22.00

Portobello

$22.00

Chicken

$22.00

Scallops

$31.50

Tripletail

$32.00Out of stock

Flounder

$31.00

Dolphin

$29.00

Corvina

$31.50

Swordfish

$30.00

Salmon

$29.00

Grouper

$33.00

Tuna

$30.00

Snapper

$32.00

Grouper Cheeks

$31.00

Sheephead

$31.00

Wahoo

$30.00

Tilefish

$33.00Out of stock

Redfish

$32.00Out of stock

Cobia

$32.00Out of stock

Porgy

$31.00Out of stock

Hogfish

$33.00Out of stock

Pompano

$31.00Out of stock

Halibut

$32.00Out of stock

Wreckfish

$32.00Out of stock

Bass Cheeks

$31.00Out of stock

Striped Bass

$31.00Out of stock

Bluefin Tuna

$34.00Out of stock

Perch

$29.00Out of stock

Trigger

$29.00Out of stock

Black Bass

$29.00Out of stock

Barrelfish

$29.00Out of stock

King Salmon

$34.00Out of stock

Opah

$29.00Out of stock

Salads

House Caesar

romaine hearts, capers, parmesan, garlic croutons

House Greens

mixed greens, avocado, red onion, tomato, toasted almonds, croutons & keylime garlic dressing

Doctor's Orders

arugula, golden beets, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, golden raisins, carrots, mixed berries, red onion and sundried tomato lemon dressing

Greek Salad

crispy romaine, tomato, golden raisins, cucumber, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, feta, avocado & creamy red wine dressing

Sweet Setup

Romaine Caesar

Oyster Setup

Plain Greens

Plates & Bowls

Jupiter's Famous Indoroni

$21.50

Grown Up Mac & Cheese with chicken, red onion, garlic, sriracha cili, cheese sauce, toasted garlic & parmesan

Angelhair Pasta

$25.00

shrimp, tomato, shiitake mushrooms, toasted garlic, pepitas, garlic, herbs, feta cheese & fresh spinach

Sweet & Spicy Bowl

with mangoes, veggies, peanuts, sweet chili, spinach, kaffir lime & coconut rice (GF)

Korean BBQ Bowl

$29.00

hoisin sesame soy marinated veggies, pineapple, cashews, coconut rice, crispy romaine, & fried egg

Everyday Plate

served with coconut rice, spicy melon pineapple salad & fried plantains

Seafood & Chips

$30.50

panko fried fish, shrimp & scallops with fries, homemade pickles & tropical tartar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

451 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL 33458

Directions

