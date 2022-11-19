Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mojave Brewing Company

107 S. Water St. Suite 100

Henderson, NV 89015

Draft Beer

You're My Boy, Blue

$7.50+

Point Break IPA

$7.50+

Black Cat Walking

$7.50+

Gleamin' the Pilz

$7.50+

Shotgun Wedding

$7.50+

Festivus For The Rest Of Us

$7.50+

Flyin' Hawaiian

$7.50+

Amigas y Rivales

$7.50+

Ain't Nothin' to Fuck With

$7.50+

Don't Fuck with My Breakfast

$7.50+

Smoke on the Water Street

$7.50+

Skool-Aid

$7.50+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.50+

Vanilla Zilla

$7.50+

Goondocks

$7.50+

Van Milder

$7.50+

Millions Of Peaches

$7.50+

Lock, Stock, and Two Smokin' Barrels

$7.50+

Dunkler Ritter

$7.50+

Clockwheat Orange

$7.50+

Cask Ale

$7.50+

Flight

$15.00+

All You Can Drink

$45.00

New Growler

$7.50

New Howler

$6.50

Gin Rickey Can

$6.00

Bourbon Renewal Can

$6.00

NA Golden Ale

$6.50

NA Hazy IPA

$6.50

4 Pack Cans

$29.00

Blank

$0.00

Blank

$0.00

Blank

$0.00

Blank

$0.00

Weekend Warrior

$7.50+

Uno Mas

$7.50+

Stouty Doesn't Know

$7.50+

Einer Noch

$7.50+

Ruby Soho

$7.50+

Fist Full of Mangoes

$7.50+

Red 5

$7.50+

Cherry 2000

$7.50+

Chocolate Famous

$7.50+

Coffee Famous

$7.50+

She's Stout of My League

$7.50+

Holiday Havoc

$7.50+

Flesh for Fantasy

$7.50+

One CrHAZY Summer

$7.50+

The Endless Summer

$7.50+

Almost Famous

$7.50+

Color of Your Energy

$7.50+

Mangolorian

$7.50+

The Blair Wit Project

$7.50+

Road House

$7.50+

Gose Busters

$7.50+

Strawberry Alarm Clock

$7.50+

Firewolves Belgian Triple

$7.50+

Red Dawn IPA

$7.50+

Skate Town USA

$7.50+

Doc Holliday

$7.50+

Ready Lager One

$7.50+

Exit 23

$7.50+

Brewer's One Off Beer Series

$7.50+

Punk Lemonade

$7.50+

Hats and Beanies

Summer wicker hat

$35.00Out of stock

Dad hat

$27.00Out of stock

Grey & white curved

$27.00

Black & grey curved

$27.00

Grey & black curved

$27.00

Camo Flat bill

$30.00

Grey & black flat

$30.00

Grey & white flat

$30.00

Black Beanie

$25.00

Orange Beanie

$25.00

Tackers

12" x 18" tin tacker with logo

$27.00

Glassware

Pint glass w/ white logo

$7.00

Taster glass

$4.25

10 oz w/white logo

$7.00

22 oz Mug

$15.00

Anniversary Pint Glass

$10.00

Nevada Day Glass

$12.00

Key chains

Bottle opener materialed key chain

$3.00

Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Nali Pin

Nali Pin

$10.00

Dog Swag

Small collar

$27.00

Medium collar

$29.00

Large collar

$29.00

Leash

$29.00

Skateboard

Skateboard

$65.00

GripTape

$15.00

Tap handles

Nali

$35.00

Jack

$35.00

Chips

Chips

$6.00

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Pint Chip

Pint Poker Chip

$7.50

Flight Chip

Flight Chip

$15.00

Growler Chip

Growler Chip

$19.00

Wine

Fireball

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Fris

$3.50

Tip

Tip

$0.01

New Membership

New Membership

$500.00

Renewal Membership

Mug Renewal

$100.00

Add Customization

Add Customization

$15.00

Pride Logo t-shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$25.00Out of stock

XXX-Large

$25.00

80s Mens Tank

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$25.00

80s Womens Tank

Small

$25.00Out of stock

Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large

$25.00Out of stock

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$25.00

80s t-shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$25.00

XXX-Large

$25.00

Hawaiian Button Up

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

X-Large

$45.00

XX-Large

$45.00

XXX-Large

$45.00

Red t-shirt

Small

$23.00Out of stock

Medium

$23.00

Large

$23.00Out of stock

X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XXX-Large

$23.00

Military Green t-shirt

Small

$23.00

Medium

$23.00Out of stock

Large

$23.00Out of stock

X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XXX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Black (pocket Logo)

Small

$23.00

Medium

$23.00

Large

$23.00

X-Large

$23.00

XX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XXX-Large

$23.00

Black Mens Tank

Small

$23.00Out of stock

Medium

$23.00Out of stock

Large

$23.00Out of stock

X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XXX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Blue Womens Tank

Small

$23.00Out of stock

Medium

$23.00Out of stock

Large

$23.00

X-Large

$23.00Out of stock

XX-Large

$23.00Out of stock

Green Zip Up

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

X-Large

$45.00

XX-Large

$45.00

XXX-Large

$45.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

X-Large

$28.00

XX-Large

$28.00Out of stock

XXX-Large

$28.00

Wind Breaker

Small

$45.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

X-Large

$45.00

XX-Large

$45.00

XXX-Large

$45.00

Onesie

6 Month

$20.00

Front Logo t-shirt

XXX-Large

$23.00

Shooters

Fireball

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Fris

$3.50

Parrot Bay

$3.50

99 Flavor

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

107 S. Water St. Suite 100, Henderson, NV 89015

Directions

Gallery
Mojave Brewing Company image
Mojave Brewing Company image

