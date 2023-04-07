Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mojave - Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

6450 Powers Ferry Road Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

--Grilled Shrimp Taco
--Blue Cornbread
--Chipotle Wings


Appetizers

--Blue Cornbread

--Blue Cornbread

$4.95

Blue corn mesa baked into sweet corn rolls served with a housemade honey butter dipping sauce

--Red Salsa y Tostadas

--Red Salsa y Tostadas

$5.95

Charred red salsa served with tostadas

--Verde Salsa y Tostadas

--Verde Salsa y Tostadas

$5.95

Tomatillo salsa verde served with tostadas

--Housemade Guacamole

--Housemade Guacamole

$13.95

Fresh avocado, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, onion and lime juice blended with our housemade seasonings, served with crispy tostadas

--Spanish Meatballs

--Spanish Meatballs

$13.95

Rolled brisket, chorizo sausage and Angus ground beef meatballs simmered in a Spanish salsa verde

--Large Queso Poblano

--Large Queso Poblano

$10.95

Chihuahua, Monterey-Jack, and Oaxaca cheese melted then topped with grilled poblanos- served with tostadas

--Med Queso Poblano

--Med Queso Poblano

$6.95

Chihuahua, Monterrey-Jack, and Oaxaca cheese melted then topped with grilled poblanos and served with corn tostadas + Add chorizo, steak* or shrimp to customize your queso.

--Jumbo Crab Cake

--Jumbo Crab Cake

$23.95

Our signature jumbo crab cake atop a mango papaya butter sauce

--Ceviche Lima

--Ceviche Lima

$17.95

Lime marinated Snapper, jalapeños, cilantro, onions, cucumbers, peppers and avocados, served with tostadas

--Chipotle Wings

--Chipotle Wings

$15.95

Chipotle dry rubbed smoked wings with a lime crema

--Tostada Cascada

--Tostada Cascada

$15.95

Tostadas stacked with smoked chicken, refried beans, onions, jalapeños, cheese, pico de gallo and an avocado cream dressing

--RNC Wings 8ct

--RNC Wings 8ct

$15.95

Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce: mild, medium, hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki, served with celery, carrots and dipping sauce

--RNC Wings 16ct

--RNC Wings 16ct

$31.95

Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce: mild, medium, hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki, served with celery, carrots and dipping sauce

--Meat Pie

--Meat Pie

$10.95

Ground beef and caramelized onions in a puff pastry with Coleman's English mustard.

--Pretzel

$11.95

Soft pretzel served with yellow mustard and queso.

Soups & Side Salads

--Corn Bisque

$6.50+

Fresh corn with a delicate hint of cream topped with poblano peppers and fried tostada strips

--Chili

$6.50+

Three Bean chili with chunks of grilled steak and cactus leaf topped with cheese and sour cream

--Mexican Soup

--Mexican Soup

$6.50+

Slow roasted pulled chicken and fresh vegetables in a seasoned broth over Spanish rice topped with sliced avocado, cilantro and lime

--House Salad

$6.95
--Caesar Salad

--Caesar Salad

$6.95

Entrees

--Enchilada Dinner

--Enchilada Dinner

$20.95

Two handmade corn tortillas with your choice of filling, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and your choice of salsa roja or salsa verde- served with rice and beans

--Quesadilla

$12.95
--Tequila Salmon

--Tequila Salmon

$38.95

Oven roasted salmon with a tequila orange glaze served over polenta cakes and asparagus

--Shrimp and Grits

$25.95

Jumbo shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed in a spicy cream sauce over a seared grit cake sprinkled with Chihuahua cheese and green onions

--Ancho Steak

--Ancho Steak

$40.95

Ancho rubbed flat Iron steak served with corn salsa and a Chihuahua cheese potato casserole

--Chicken Mole

$27.95

Slow roasted dark meat chicken simmered in a traditional mole sauce served with rice, house made corn tortillas and cob smoked bacon charro beans

--Asado Short Ribs

--Asado Short Ribs

$55.95

Slow roasted bone in short ribs with peppers, onions, sweet corn salsa and smoked paprika potato wedges

--Lamb Costillas

--Lamb Costillas

$48.95

Grilled lamb chops with chipotle potato gratin and asparagus topped with fried onions and drizzled with a sweet habanero sauce

--Mixed Grill

--Mixed Grill

$47.95

Chipotle lamb chops, airline chicken breast and quail served with mixed peppers, housemade guacamole, charro beans and warm tortillas served family style

--Pork Carnitas

--Pork Carnitas

$32.95

Puerto Rican rubbed pork, slow roasted and smoked- served with rice, beans and choice of housemade tortillas

--Plato de Verduras

--Plato de Verduras

$23.95

Vegetable and quinoa stuffed peppers, served with herbed ricotta eggplant rellenas, corn salsa and asparagus

--Buttermilk Chicken Dinner

--Buttermilk Chicken Dinner

$30.95

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes topped with a white peppercorn gravy

--Shepherds Pie Dinner

$34.95

Lamb braised with cippolini onions, green peas and carrots in a red wine gravy topped with whipped roasted garlic mashed potatoes and melted cheese.

--Red Mesa Salad

$18.95

Blackened chicken on a bed of romaine with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, diced roma tomatoes, avocado, Manchego cheese and a cilantro basil vinaigrette

--Steak Salad

--Steak Salad

$21.95

Grilled steak over romaine and iceberg with tri-color peppers, roasted tomatoes and Oaxaca cheese with an avocado cream dressing

--Salmon Salad

--Salmon Salad

$21.95

Grilled salmon over fresh spinach with blanched almonds, tomatoes, pasilla chiles, toasted sesame seeds, grilled hearts of palm, panela cheese and a grapeseed dressing

Sandwiches & Combos

--BLT

$17.95
--Cuban

--Cuban

$21.95

Slow roasted pork and beef brisket on white Cuban bread with onions, pickles, mustard and Chihuahua cheese with a sweet jalapeño jam for dipping, rice and charro beans

--Lobster Marea

--Lobster Marea

$34.95

Lobster poached in butter on a challah roll topped with herbs, served with house made hushpuppies and natural cut fries

--Black Bean Bolillo

$16.95

Flour tortilla rolled with our signature black bean filling, romaine, grilled poblano, charred avocado and a key lime cilantro cream sauce served with natural cut fries

--Mexican Torta

$16.95

Open faced sweet bread topped with smoked chicken, three pepper slaw, mango avocado salsa and shredded romaine served with choice of fries

--Mojave Burger

--Mojave Burger

$20.95

Ground chuck, short rib, brisket and chorizo with cob smoked bacon slices, Chihuahua cheese, caramelized onions and an heirloom tomato jam on sweet Mexican bread served with natural cut fries

--RC Burger

--RC Burger

$16.95

Angus ground beef patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion served with fries.

--Chef's Chicken Club

--Chef's Chicken Club

$16.95

Blackened chicken on a toasted croissant with bacon, swiss, mixed greens, tomatoes and chipotle mayo.

--Crab Cake Sandwich

--Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.95

Our signature lump crab cake in a toasted croissant with spring mix, tomato and a citrus mayo served with choice of fries

--Plato Los Dos

$16.95

Choice of two items from different categories.

--Taco Plate

--Taco Plate

$17.95

Choice of two tacos, served with rice and charro beans.

--Three Amigos

--Three Amigos

$16.95

Choice of three, one Plato and two Tapas

Tacos y Tamales

--Chicken Taco

$4.95

smoked chicken, polenta and chipotle radish cream sauce

--Steak Taco

--Steak Taco

$5.95

grilled steak topped with cilantro, onions and a smoked tomato sauce

--Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.95

grilled shrimp topped with jicama slaw and a sweet habanero sauce

--Snapper Taco

--Snapper Taco

$5.95

grilled snapper topped with pineapple salsa

--Pork Taco

--Pork Taco

$5.95

slow roasted pork topped with peach salsa

--Veggie Taco

--Veggie Taco

$4.95

grilled vegetable medley topped with jicama slaw

--Chicken Mole Tamale

$5.95

--Chicken Verde Tamale

$5.95

Sides

--Spanish Rice

$4.95
--Sautéed Spinach

--Sautéed Spinach

$5.95

--Asparagus

$5.95

--Mixed Vegetables

$5.95

--Mexican Street Corn

$5.95
--Potato Gratin

--Potato Gratin

$6.95

--Fries

$4.95

--Beans

$5.95

--Side of Tortillas

$1.75

--Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Sauces

--Small Side Red Salsa

$1.50

--Small Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

--Small Side Queso

$2.00

--Avocado Cream

$0.75

--Blue Cheese

$0.75

--Ranch

$0.75

--Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

--Honey Mustard

$0.75

--Cilantro Basil Vinaigrette

$0.75

--Grapeseed Dressing

$0.75

--Tomatillo Sauce

$0.75

--Small Side Guacamole

$2.00

Desserts

--TRES LECHES

--TRES LECHES

$9.95

Traditional Tres Leches cake served with blackberries, tangerines and house made whipped cream

--KEY LIME PIE

--KEY LIME PIE

$9.95

Creamy pie made from genuine Key Lime juice on a graham cracker crust with house made whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Beverages

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Guava Jarritos

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With our beautiful location, gourmet meals, & fresh cocktails, we have something we know you'll love.

Website

Location

6450 Powers Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wildwood Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Windy Hill Road Southeast, Suite 150 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Antico Pizza - Battery Park - 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
orange starNo Reviews
2605 Circle 75 Parkway Southeast Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan @ The Battery
orange starNo Reviews
455 Legends Place SE Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
ASWB - Battery - 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035
orange starNo Reviews
900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035 Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen - 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
orange starNo Reviews
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Poke Burri - Battery Ave
orange star4.7 • 336
925 battery ave SE Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston