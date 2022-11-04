- Home
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,
Norcross, GA 30071
APPETIZERS
Mojito's Sampler
A wonderful combination of our ham croquettes, beef empanadas, yuca fries, and stuffed plantains. Awesome!
Empanada Assortment
Tough decision? Try ‘em all! Ideal for sharing.
Empanadas
Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.
"Loaded" Mariquitas
Our wonderful mariquitas topped with chicken, black beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and melted cheese. Ideal for sharing!
Mariquitas
Green plantains, sliced thin and deep fried. Served with our home made mojo dipping sauce.
Ham Croquettes
Made in house! Nothing frozen here! Freshly ground deli ham, seasoned & rolled in bread crumbs & deep fried.
Stuffed Plantains
Three petite plantains, lightly fried, stuffed with your choice of beef picadillo, shrimp creole, avocado-cilantro sauce, or all three!
Yuca Fries Appetizer
Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.
Tamales
Corn masa filled with pork, garlic, and onion. Steamed to perfection in a husk leaf & topped with mojo & our roast pork. Perfect for sharing.
Pan Cubano
Tequeños
SALADS & SOUPS
Guantanamera Salad
Mixed field greens and baby spinach, caramelized Charleston pecan halves, diced pears, and goat cheese. Tossed in our home-made Guava and Sherry vifnaigrette.
Cesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Top it with sliced grilled chicken breast or salmon for bigger flavor.
Traditional Side Salad
A refreshing blend of mixed greens with tomatoes and red onions
Crema de Calabasa (Soup)
A creamy, chicken-broth based soup of butternut squash-pumpkin. Garnished with fresh cheese cubes.
Black Bean Soup
Creamy potage of our home-made black beans, served with a drizzle of cream.
Soup of the Day
Prepared freshly daily. Ask your server
SANDWICHES
Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)
Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press and served on authentic Cuban bread.
Media Noche
Our popular Cuban Sandwich, but served with a milder, sweet bread, toasted on our sandwich press.
Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)
A thinner cut of our Palomilla Steak, on our authentic Cuban bread. With sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & julienned potatoes.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Roast Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechon)
Homemade roast pork sliced in-house with onions, swiss cheese, and served on toasted bread.
Elena Ruth
We thank president Roosevelt for introducing this Cuban delight. Roast turkey, cream cheese, and strawberry preserves on toasted sweet bread. Sounds eccentric, but it’s a Cuban-American tradition.
1/2 Pounder Sirloin Hamburger
The American classic. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. (cooked to order)
BBQ Cuban
Spicy pulled pork and diced sauteed onions, smothered in our home-made guava barbeque sauce, with pickles! Pressed and served on authentic Cuban bread.
Croquette Sandwich (Croqueta preparada)
Our ham croquettes pressed in Cuban bread with swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.
Turkey Cubano
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our press and servied on authentic Cuban Bread
CHICKEN, SEAFOOD & PORK
Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)
Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.
Breaded Chicken Fillet (Pollo Empanizado)
Our chicken breast fillet lightly breaded and pan fried. Served with white rice, black beans, and plantain slices.
Stuffed Rice (Arroz Relleno)
All white chicken breast, simmered in broth and shredded. Baked in a yellow rice casserole with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Served with our avocado salad and tostones.
Roast Pork Loin (Lechon Asado)
Tender and juicy pork loin, marinated with our secret spices and slow roasted for 6 hours. Served with our home-made congri and yuca con mojo.
Guava B.B.Q. Baby Back Ribs
Culinary evidence of Cuban-American fusion. Tender, falloff-the-bone slow-cooked pork ribs, broiled and finished with our sweet & tangy guava B.B.Q. sauce. Served with side of your choice.
Deep Fried Pork (Masitas De Puerco)
Mojo-marinated roast pork “cubes” deep fried, topped with sliced onions & our home-made mojo sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, & plantain slices.
Shrimp Creole (Enchilado de Camarones)
A heaping portion of fresh shrimp slowly simmered in a spicy, tomato-based Creole sauce. Served with white rice, tostones and our home-made avocado salad.
Red Snapper Fillet
We marinate it in lime and special spices. Grill it and top it with our garlic mojo. Served with two sides of your choice.
Salmon Tropicale
Fresh Chilean salmon fillet grilled with a caramelized glaze, topped with fresh mango and cilantro-chutney. Served with yellow rice and tostones.
Pescado (Havana Style)
Your choice of red snapper or salmon, seasoned and grilled, topped with our shrimp creole sauce, melted mild swiss cheese and finished with two grilled shrimp. Served in a sizzling skillet and two sides of your choice.
Classic Paella for 1
Yellow rice cooked in a homemade fresh fish broth with scallops, calamari, shrimp, mussels, squid, chicken, pork pieces, and plantains. . . made with a lot of LOVE!
Classic Paella for 2
Cuban Seafood Gumbo (Zarzuela de Mariscos)
A combination of mixed shellfish and seafood simmered in a fresh, creole lobster-based broth. Served with tostones and cuban bread for dipping.
BEEF
Churrasco Fillet
Our juciest & most tender! 12 oz. outside skirt-fillet. Cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with our home-made avocado salad and your side of choice.
Ropa Vieja/Old Clothes
An American favorite. Pulled tender “brisket-style” steak, slowly simmered with peppers and onions in a traditional Cuban (tomato based) sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.
Spicy Ox Tail (Rabo Encendido)
Family Recipe: tender, slow-braised ox tails, stewed in a home made red wine-base with special spices. Served with white rice and plantain slices.
Vaca Frita
Tender “pulled” flank steak, sautéed with onions, garlic, and Cuban spices. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe plantain slices.
Palomilla Steak
U.S.D.A. Choice© sirloin steak, marinated in “Mojo” for exceptional ethnic flavor. Garnished with a parsley-onion mix. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.
Empanizado (Cuban Country Fried Steak)
Our palomilla steak, breaded and pan-fried. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.
Picadillo Platter - Simple, Traditional
Seasoned ground beef sautéed with green peppers, onions, garlic with fresh tomatoes and manzanilla olives. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.
VEGETARIAN
Eggplant Empanizado
Fresh sliced eggplant slices, breaded, deep-fried and topped with grilled green bell peppers, tomatoes, and fresh goat cheese. Served with white rice, black beans, and ripe plantain slices.
Black Bean Casserole
For our vegetarian friends. Our delicious home-made black beans baked with diced sweet plantains, diced sauteed onions and parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Served with our avocado salad and yuca con mojo.
SIDES
Seasoned French Fries
White Rice
Yellow Rice
Congri (white rice & black bean mix)
Black Beans
Plantain Slices/maduros (ripened & deep-fried) Small Order
Plantain Slices/maduros (ripened & deep-fried) Large Order 6
Tostones (green plantain pancakes, deep fried) Small Order 2
Tostones (green plantain pancakes, deep fried) LRG Order 4
Yuca Frita Side (6)
Yuca con Mojo
Fresh, Grilled Vegetables
Guasacaca (avocado) Salad (1 scoop)
Guasacaca (avocado) Salad (2 scoops)
Small Guantanamera Salad
Small Cesar Salad
Guasacaca Liquada (Green Sauce)
Guasacaca Liquada (Green Sauce) LARGE
Half avacado slices
Full avacado slices
Small Mariquitas
KIDS' MENU
Chicken TROPICHOP
Chopped Chicken, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)
Kid Burger
Served with French fries (no substitutions)
Churrasco TROPICHOP
Steak, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)
Kid Finger
Served with French fries (no substitutions)
Shrimp TRIPICHOP
Shrimp, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries (no substitutions)
DESSERTS
Guava Cheesecake
An American favorite with a Cuban flair! Made daily in our own kitchen.
Flan
Our classy, home-made rich custard. Perfecto!
Tres Leches
Traditional moistened sponge cake with a heavenly taste! Great for sharing.
Arroz con Leche
Can’t dine in a Cuban restaurant without trying this longtime classic. Rice pudding, with a hint of fresh lime, vanilla, and topped with powdered cinnamon.
Pineapple Custard
Fresh pineapple, condensed milk, and a touch of love turn this tropical Flan into our own specialty.
ENTIRE FLAN
ENTIRE MANGO PIE
ENTIRE TRES LECHES
ENTIRE GUAVA CHEESECAKE
Mango Pie
Keylime Pie
FAMILY DEALS
FAMILY DEAL - Ropa Vieja/Old Clothes
Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).
FAMILY DEAL - Roast Pork Loin (Lechon Asado)
Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).
FAMILY DEAL - Grilled Chicken Breast
Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).
FAMILY DEAL - Picadillo
Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).
SODAS/TEA
COFFEES/HOT TEA
NON-ALCOHOLIC SPECIALITY DRINKS & JUICES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The original location in the heart of Historic Downtown Norcross
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross, GA 30071