Latin American

Mojitos Peachtree Corners

review star

No reviews yet

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)
Empanadas
Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)

APPETIZERS

Mojito's Sampler

Mojito's Sampler

$16.00

A wonderful combination of our ham croquettes, beef empanadas, yuca fries, and stuffed plantains. Awesome!

Empanada Assortment

Empanada Assortment

$12.00

Tough decision? Try ‘em all! Ideal for sharing.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$7.00

Made fresh! Your choice of 2 stuffed with either beef, cheese, chicken, or spinach-mushrooms.

"Loaded" Mariquitas

"Loaded" Mariquitas

$14.00

Our wonderful mariquitas topped with chicken, black beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and melted cheese. Ideal for sharing!

Mariquitas

Mariquitas

$6.50

Green plantains, sliced thin and deep fried. Served with our home made mojo dipping sauce.

Ham Croquettes

Ham Croquettes

$7.00

Made in house! Nothing frozen here! Freshly ground deli ham, seasoned & rolled in bread crumbs & deep fried.

Stuffed Plantains

Stuffed Plantains

$7.50

Three petite plantains, lightly fried, stuffed with your choice of beef picadillo, shrimp creole, avocado-cilantro sauce, or all three!

Yuca Fries Appetizer

Yuca Fries Appetizer

$7.00

Fresh cassava root sliced and then deep fried. Served with an avocado-cilantro sauce.

Tamales

Tamales

$13.00

Corn masa filled with pork, garlic, and onion. Steamed to perfection in a husk leaf & topped with mojo & our roast pork. Perfect for sharing.

Pan Cubano

Tequeños

Tequeños

$8.00

SALADS & SOUPS

Guantanamera Salad

Guantanamera Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens and baby spinach, caramelized Charleston pecan halves, diced pears, and goat cheese. Tossed in our home-made Guava and Sherry vifnaigrette.

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Top it with sliced grilled chicken breast or salmon for bigger flavor.

Traditional Side Salad

Traditional Side Salad

$5.00

A refreshing blend of mixed greens with tomatoes and red onions

Crema de Calabasa (Soup)

Crema de Calabasa (Soup)

$4.00

A creamy, chicken-broth based soup of butternut squash-pumpkin. Garnished with fresh cheese cubes.

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$4.00

Creamy potage of our home-made black beans, served with a drizzle of cream.

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Prepared freshly daily. Ask your server

SANDWICHES

Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)

Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)

$12.00

Marinated roast pork slices, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our sandwich press and served on authentic Cuban bread.

Media Noche

Media Noche

$11.00

Our popular Cuban Sandwich, but served with a milder, sweet bread, toasted on our sandwich press.

Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)

Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)

$12.00

A thinner cut of our Palomilla Steak, on our authentic Cuban bread. With sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & julienned potatoes.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Roast Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechon)

Roast Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechon)

$12.00

Homemade roast pork sliced in-house with onions, swiss cheese, and served on toasted bread.

Elena Ruth

Elena Ruth

$11.00

We thank president Roosevelt for introducing this Cuban delight. Roast turkey, cream cheese, and strawberry preserves on toasted sweet bread. Sounds eccentric, but it’s a Cuban-American tradition.

1/2 Pounder Sirloin Hamburger

1/2 Pounder Sirloin Hamburger

$12.00

The American classic. Your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. (cooked to order)

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy pulled pork and diced sauteed onions, smothered in our home-made guava barbeque sauce, with pickles! Pressed and served on authentic Cuban bread.

Croquette Sandwich (Croqueta preparada)

Croquette Sandwich (Croqueta preparada)

$11.00

Our ham croquettes pressed in Cuban bread with swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

Turkey Cubano

Turkey Cubano

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Toasted on our press and servied on authentic Cuban Bread

CHICKEN, SEAFOOD & PORK

Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)

Chicken Breast Fillet (Pollo a la plancha)

$17.00

Chicken breast, butterflied & marinated in Cuban mojo, grilled & garnished with caramelized onions. Served with white rice, black beans & plantain slices.

Breaded Chicken Fillet (Pollo Empanizado)

Breaded Chicken Fillet (Pollo Empanizado)

$17.50

Our chicken breast fillet lightly breaded and pan fried. Served with white rice, black beans, and plantain slices.

Stuffed Rice (Arroz Relleno)

Stuffed Rice (Arroz Relleno)

$17.00

All white chicken breast, simmered in broth and shredded. Baked in a yellow rice casserole with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Served with our avocado salad and tostones.

Roast Pork Loin (Lechon Asado)

Roast Pork Loin (Lechon Asado)

$17.00

Tender and juicy pork loin, marinated with our secret spices and slow roasted for 6 hours. Served with our home-made congri and yuca con mojo.

Guava B.B.Q. Baby Back Ribs

Guava B.B.Q. Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Culinary evidence of Cuban-American fusion. Tender, falloff-the-bone slow-cooked pork ribs, broiled and finished with our sweet & tangy guava B.B.Q. sauce. Served with side of your choice.

Deep Fried Pork (Masitas De Puerco)

Deep Fried Pork (Masitas De Puerco)

$17.00

Mojo-marinated roast pork “cubes” deep fried, topped with sliced onions & our home-made mojo sauce. Served with white rice, black beans, & plantain slices.

Shrimp Creole (Enchilado de Camarones)

Shrimp Creole (Enchilado de Camarones)

$17.50

A heaping portion of fresh shrimp slowly simmered in a spicy, tomato-based Creole sauce. Served with white rice, tostones and our home-made avocado salad.

Red Snapper Fillet

Red Snapper Fillet

$18.00

We marinate it in lime and special spices. Grill it and top it with our garlic mojo. Served with two sides of your choice.

Salmon Tropicale

Salmon Tropicale

$19.50

Fresh Chilean salmon fillet grilled with a caramelized glaze, topped with fresh mango and cilantro-chutney. Served with yellow rice and tostones.

Pescado (Havana Style)

Pescado (Havana Style)

$25.00

Your choice of red snapper or salmon, seasoned and grilled, topped with our shrimp creole sauce, melted mild swiss cheese and finished with two grilled shrimp. Served in a sizzling skillet and two sides of your choice.

Classic Paella for 1

Classic Paella for 1

$34.00

Yellow rice cooked in a homemade fresh fish broth with scallops, calamari, shrimp, mussels, squid, chicken, pork pieces, and plantains. . . made with a lot of LOVE!

Classic Paella for 2

Classic Paella for 2

$49.50

$49.50
Cuban Seafood Gumbo (Zarzuela de Mariscos)

Cuban Seafood Gumbo (Zarzuela de Mariscos)

$26.50

A combination of mixed shellfish and seafood simmered in a fresh, creole lobster-based broth. Served with tostones and cuban bread for dipping.

BEEF

Churrasco Fillet

Churrasco Fillet

$27.00

Our juciest & most tender! 12 oz. outside skirt-fillet. Cooked to your temperature of choice. Served with our home-made avocado salad and your side of choice.

Ropa Vieja/Old Clothes

Ropa Vieja/Old Clothes

$17.00

An American favorite. Pulled tender “brisket-style” steak, slowly simmered with peppers and onions in a traditional Cuban (tomato based) sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.

Spicy Ox Tail (Rabo Encendido)

Spicy Ox Tail (Rabo Encendido)

$26.50

Family Recipe: tender, slow-braised ox tails, stewed in a home made red wine-base with special spices. Served with white rice and plantain slices.

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$18.00

Tender “pulled” flank steak, sautéed with onions, garlic, and Cuban spices. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Served with white rice, black beans and ripe plantain slices.

Palomilla Steak

Palomilla Steak

$17.50

U.S.D.A. Choice© sirloin steak, marinated in “Mojo” for exceptional ethnic flavor. Garnished with a parsley-onion mix. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.

Empanizado (Cuban Country Fried Steak)

Empanizado (Cuban Country Fried Steak)

$17.50

Our palomilla steak, breaded and pan-fried. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.

Picadillo Platter - Simple, Traditional

Picadillo Platter - Simple, Traditional

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef sautéed with green peppers, onions, garlic with fresh tomatoes and manzanilla olives. Served with white rice, black beans and plantain slices.

VEGETARIAN

Eggplant Empanizado

Eggplant Empanizado

$14.00

Fresh sliced eggplant slices, breaded, deep-fried and topped with grilled green bell peppers, tomatoes, and fresh goat cheese. Served with white rice, black beans, and ripe plantain slices.

Black Bean Casserole

Black Bean Casserole

$14.00

For our vegetarian friends. Our delicious home-made black beans baked with diced sweet plantains, diced sauteed onions and parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Served with our avocado salad and yuca con mojo.

SIDES

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.25

Plantain Slices/maduros (ripened & deep-fried) Small Order

$1.75

Plantain Slices/maduros (ripened & deep-fried) Large Order 6

$4.25

Tostones (green plantain pancakes, deep fried) Small Order 2

$2.50

Tostones (green plantain pancakes, deep fried) LRG Order 4

$5.00
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$4.25
Congri (white rice & black bean mix)

Congri (white rice & black bean mix)

$4.25

$4.25

Yuca Frita Side (6)

$4.25
Yuca con Mojo

Yuca con Mojo

$4.25
Guasacaca (avocado) Salad (1 scoop)

Guasacaca (avocado) Salad (1 scoop)

$5.50

$5.50

Seasoned French Fries

$4.25
Fresh, Grilled Vegetables

Fresh, Grilled Vegetables

$4.25

$4.25

Small Guantanamera Salad

$5.50

Small Cesar Salad

$5.00
Traditional Side Salad

Traditional Side Salad

$5.00

A refreshing blend of mixed greens with tomatoes and red onions

Guasacaca Liquada (Green Sauce)

$1.00

Guasacaca Liquada (Green Sauce) LARGE

$10.00

Hot Sauce LARGE

$5.00

EXTRAS

Avocado Slice

$3.00

Guasacaca Liquada (Green Sauce)

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ Sauce

Cesar Dressing

Cheese

$1.50

Chimichurri

Crema Fresca

Guasacaca Liquada (Green Sauce) LARGE

$10.00

Guava Sauce

Guava-Sherry Vinaigrette

Habanero

$1.50

Honey Mustard

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce LARGE

$5.00

Ketchup

Mayo

Mayo-Ketchup

Mojo

Mustard

Pickles

Ranch

KIDS' MENU

Picadillo TROPICHOP

$7.00

Seasoned ground beef sautéed with green peppers, garlic with fresh tomatoes and manzanilla olives. White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)

Kid Burger

$7.00

Served with French fries (no substitutions)

Churrasco TROPICHOP

$12.00

Steak, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)

Kid Finger

$7.00

Served with French fries (no substitutions)

Shrimp TRIPICHOP

$11.00

Shrimp, White Rice & Black Beans (no substitutions)

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with French fries (no substitutions)

Chicken TROPICHOP

$7.00

DESSERTS

Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$8.50

An American favorite with a Cuban flair! Made daily in our own kitchen.

Lava Chocolate Cake

Lava Chocolate Cake

$9.00

$9.00
Flan

Flan

$7.00

Our classy, home-made rich custard. Perfecto!

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.50

Traditional moistened sponge cake with a heavenly taste! Great for sharing.

Arroz con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$6.00

Can’t dine in a Cuban restaurant without trying this longtime classic. Rice pudding, with a hint of fresh lime, vanilla, and topped with powdered cinnamon.

Pineapple Custard

Pineapple Custard

$6.00

Fresh pineapple, condensed milk, and a touch of love turn this tropical Flan into our own specialty.

Mango Pie

Mango Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Some like key lime, but we prefer the mango version.

Ice Cream

$4.00

ENTIRE FLAN

$39.00

ENTIRE MANGO PIE

$33.00

ENTIRE TRES LECHES

$49.95

ENTIRE GUAVA CHEESECAKE

$69.00
Crema Catalana

Crema Catalana

$6.00

$6.00

Choc Cake Special

$8.00Out of stock

FAMILY DEALS

FAMILY DEAL - Ropa Vieja/Old Clothes

$100.00

Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).

FAMILY DEAL - Roast Pork Loin (Lechon Asado)

$100.00

Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).

FAMILY DEAL - Grilled Chicken Breast

$100.00

Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).

FAMILY DEAL - Picadillo

$100.00

Feeds 8-10 people and each entrée will be served with a family size of portions of two sides of your choice. 1 loaf of Cuban bread is also included. (each is served in a half-sized pan).

SODAS/TEA

Water

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.50

COFFEES/HOT TEA

Cafe Americano

$1.25

Café con Leche

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Colada

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.75

Cuban coffee over steamed milk

Cuban Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Cuban Coffee

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Machiato

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC SPECIALITY DRINKS & JUICES

Choc Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Ironbeer

$3.50

Cuban cream soda

Jupina

$3.50

Cuban pineapple soda

Malta

$3.50

Materva

$3.50

Mate her soda

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Virgin Daiquiris

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Fresh Guava Juice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5161 Peachtree Pkwy #630,, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Directions

Gallery
Mojitos Peachtree Corners image
Mojitos Peachtree Corners image
Main pic

