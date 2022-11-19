  • Home
Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar 1929 E. Grant Road

No reviews yet

1929 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85719

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano
Croquetas
Lechon Asado

Smalls

Papas Rellenas

$5.00

two crispy stuffed potato balls with picadillo filling

Croquetas

Croquetas

$5.00

two Cuban fritters with ham and cheese or spinach and cheese

Empanadas

$7.00

choice of two

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$6.00

yuca (cassava) root fries served with cilantro cream dipping sauce

Yuca Con Mojo

Yuca Con Mojo

$6.00

boiled yuca (cassava) with mojo sauce

Tostones

$6.00

fried green plantains served with mojo dipping sauce

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

citrus rum shrimp, red onion, avocado, mint, cilantro, and greens served with plantain chips

Pineapple Guacamole

Pineapple Guacamole

$9.00

served with plantain chips

Plato Mixto

Plato Mixto

$16.00

sampler of smalls including; papa rellenas, croquetas, and empanadas (two each)

Ensaladas

Fresh salads made to order.

Kale Caesar

$11.00

kale romaine blend, house made Caesar, garlic croutons

House Salad

$10.00

chopped romaine, tomato, avocado, radish, red onion, and oregano

Sandwiches

Cubano

$12.00

ham, slow roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard

Pan Con Lechon

$12.00

slow roasted pork and sauteed onions

Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$14.00

Thinly slice steak, crispy shoestring potatoes, and sauteed onions

Mojo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

slow roasted chicken, baby swiss, tomato, lettuce, and cilantro aioli

Cuban Frita Burger

Cuban Frita Burger

$12.00

ground beef and ham, crispy shoestring potatoes, and sauteed onions

Plates

all but Arroz Con Pollo served with rice, black beans, and maduros
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$17.00

shredded beef slow cooked in tomato sauce with onions and bell peppers

Picadillo

Picadillo

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef slow cooked with olives and bell peppers.

Vegan Picadillo

Vegan Picadillo

$16.00

seasoned impossible ground beef slow cooked with olives and bell peppers

Vaca Frita

$19.00

braised and seared steak topped with cilantro sauce and sauteed onions

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$15.00

slow roasted Mojo marinated pork topped with sautéed onions and fresh lime

Mojo Chicken

Mojo Chicken

$17.00

slow roasted Mojo marinated 1/2 chicken with sauteed onions

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.00Out of stock

hearty mix of seasoned rice with slow cooked chicken, peas, and bell peppers

Taste of Havana

Taste of Havana

$22.00

sample of Ropa Vieja, Mojo Chicken, and Lechon Asado

Sides

White Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

slow simmered black beans with house adobo seasoning

Congri

$3.50

black beans and rice cooked together

Maduros

$4.00

fried sweet plantains

Plantain Chips

$5.00

house made and lightly salted

Side Salad

$6.00

chopped romaine with tomato, red onion, radish, and oregano vinaigrette

Mojo Sauce

$1.50

house made citrus garlic sauce

Cilantro Aioli Sauce

$2.00

house made sauce

Desserts

Guava Pastelito

$3.50

Puffed pastry filled with guava

Guava and Cheese Pastelito

$4.00

Puff pastry filled with guava and cheese

Arroz con Leche

$4.00

Sweet and creamy Cuban style rice pudding with cinnamon and mint.

Flan

Flan

$5.00Out of stock

A sweet and creamy vanilla custard, in caramel sauce.

Guava Cheesecake

Guava Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Guava whipped cheesecake with "Maria cookie" crust.

Bottles & Cans

Materva

$3.50

Jupina

$3.50

Malta Goya

$3.50

IronBeer

$3.50

Mexican Coke BTL

$3.50

Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Coke (Can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00

Sprite (Can)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cuban Restaurant and Rum Bar

Website

Location

1929 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

