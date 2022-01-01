Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mojo Burrito

297 Reviews

$

1800 Dayton Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Mojo
Queso (Pick Your Size)
Mini Chicken Mojo

Limited Time Specials!

Banana Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

An award winning banana pudding recipe, topped with whipped cream and vanilla wafers. Yum!

Dips & Munchies

Pop Tots

$3.99

Fried tater tots served with ketchup.

Fried Spicy Pickle Chips

$5.99

Breaded to order. Jalapeño marinated dill pickle chips deep fried and served with house-made ranch.

Lily Bowl

$3.50

Spanish rice topped with black beans & Monterey Jack cheese.

Veggie Wedgies

$6.95

3 Chili-cheese rolls grilled. Served with sour cream or ranch and tomatillo salsa.

Fish Tenders

$5.75

Hand breaded by us, fried and served with remoulade, ranch dressing, or BBQ sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

Served with remoulade or homemade buttermilk ranch.

Three Amigos

$9.95

Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa. Served with chips.

Chili Cheese Dip

$6.95

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili coated with cheese. Served with chips.

Beef Chili Cheese Dip

$8.95

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili with ground beef and coated with cheese. Served with chips.

Side of Cilantro-Lime Slaw

$2.50

Traditional Red Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$1.95+

Medium.

Tomatillo Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$2.50+

Mild.

Gill's Chipotle Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$2.50+

Spicy.

Pineapple Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$3.50+

Guacamole (Pick Your Size)

$3.75+

Fresh avocado with the goods.

Loaded Queso

$12.50

Queso with Ground Beef and one filling.

Queso (Pick Your Size)

$5.50+

Hot cheese dip. Includes chips.

Vegan Cashew Cheese (Pick Your Size)

$4.50+

Locally sourced. Soy, casein and gluten free.

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Large bag of fresh tortilla chips.

Burritos

Elmo

$9.00

Spanish rice & beans. Pick your fillings.

Mini-Elmo

$7.00

Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.

Chicken Mojo

$10.00

Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick your fillings.

Mini Chicken Mojo

$8.00

Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.

Ground Beef Mojo

$11.00

Spanish rice & beans. Ground beef. Pick your fillings.

Mini Ground Beef Mojo

$9.00

Spanish rice & beans. Ground beef. Pick 3 fillings.

Chicken Enchiladito

$12.50

St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Ground Beef Enchiladito

$13.50

Ground beef, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Pork Enchiladito

$13.50

Pork, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Pork Mojo

$11.00

Spanish rice & beans. Adobo marinated pork. Pick your fillings.

Fish Mojo

$11.50

Our signature tilapia burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.

Shrimp Mojo

$13.50Out of stock

Our signature fried shrimp burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.

Southwestern Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Sriracha Chicken Salad, Monterey Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of ranch, chips, and salsa.

The Big S'Mac

$11.50

Ground beef, tater tots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, white onions, lettuce, pickles, and remoulade all rolled into a tortilla and grilled to perfection.

The Vegan Big S'Mac

$12.50

Tater tots, black beans, pico de gallo, white onion, Vegan Cashew Cheese, lettuce, and pickles all wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Chicken Chili Cheese Burrito

$10.50

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Beef Chili Cheese Burrito

$10.50

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Beef, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Veggie Chili Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.

The Nemo Burrito

$12.50

Fried Tilapia tenders, black beans, Spanish rice, spinach, fresh jalapeños, pineapple salsa, green onions, remoulade, guacamole and Sriracha hot sauce all in a spinach tortilla then grilled to perfection.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.50Out of stock

Shrimp hand-breaded to order and fried, black beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime slaw, remoulade, guacamole, Texas Pete all in a garlic herb tortilla then grilled to perfection.

Chicken Enchiladito

$12.50

Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño, pico de gallo all in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and fried or grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Ground Beef Enchiladito

$13.50

Ground Chuck, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño, pico de gallo all in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and fried or grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Pork Enchiladito

$13.50

Pork, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeño, pico de gallo all in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and fried or grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Tacos

Twin Peaks

$9.75

Two soft tacos with St Elmo’s fire chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple salsa, chipotle salsa and lettuce. Served with a side of rice & beans topped with salsa.

Vegetarian Tacos

$8.00

Two soft tacos with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Two soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.

Ground Beef Tacos

$10.00

Two soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.

Pork Tacos

$10.00

Two tacos prepared American Style (flour tortillas, cheese, pickled onions, and cilantro) or Mexican Style (corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, and lime).

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Two tacos with fried Tilapia tenders, fresh jalapeños, house-made remoulade, lettuce & pineapple salsa. Served with a side of chips and salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with hand breaded and fried shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with salsa.

A La Carte Tacos

$4.00+

One taco with cheese, lettuce, and your choice of tomatoes or pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

12" Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each

10" Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each

12" Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

10" Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

12" Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

10" Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.50

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

12" Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

10" Pork Quesadilla

$9.50

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

Bowls

Veggie Mountain Bowl

$9.15

Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.

Chicken Mountain Bowl

$10.18

Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.

Ground Beef Mountain Bowl

$9.99

Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.

Cup of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$4.50

A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese or sour cream.

Bowl of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$6.50

A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese or sour cream.

Veggie Happy Camper

$8.75

Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.

Chicken Happy Camper

$9.75

Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Chuck or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.

Ground Beef Happy Camper

$10.75

Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Chuck or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.

Pork Happy Camper

$10.75

Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Chuck or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.

Nachos

Veggie Macho Nachos

$9.50

Pick your beans. Pick 6 fillings. Covered with queso. Topped with salsa.

Chicken Macho Nachos

$10.50

Pick your beans. Pick your protein. Pick 6 fillings. Covered with queso. Topped with salsa.

Ground Beef Macho Nachos

$11.50

Pick your beans. Ground beef. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Pork Macho Nachos

$11.50

Pick your beans. Adobo marinated pork. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Cashew Vegan Cheese Nachos

$12.50

Pick your beans. Pick 8 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese.

Veggie Totchos

$10.00

Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Chicken Totchos

$11.00

Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Beef Totchos

$12.00

Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Pork Totchos

$12.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$11.45

St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, pinto beans, pineapple salsa, pickled jalapeños, red onion and sour cream covered with queso & BBQ sauce.

Salads

Veggie Taco Salad

$9.00

Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Pick 6 fillings.

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.00

Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Pick your protein. Pick 6 fillings.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$11.00

Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Ground beef. Pick 6 fillings.

Pork Taco Salad

$11.00

Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Pork. Pick 6 fillings.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Fried Tilapia. Pick 6 fillings.

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Fried Tilapia. Pick 6 fillings.

Merchandise

Frisbee (25% off!)

$5.50
Disc Golf Mids (25% off!)

$8.00Out of stock
Menacing Cactus Enamel Pin (25% off!)

$2.00
Flying Burrito Enamel Pin (25% off!)

$2.00
Original California Style Hot Sauce by The Pepper Plant

$6.95Out of stock

"Peppers blended with just the right amount of spice to create a "hot sauce with flavor". The perfect addition to your soups and sauces as well as a wonderful seasoning for potatoes, eggs, salsas, pizza or any food requiring some zing!"

Chunky Garlic Hot Pepper Sauce by The Pepper Plant

$6.95

"Our Original California Style Hot Pepper Sauce with added chunky pieces of garlic. The perfect combination of spice and garlic makes the perfect garlic lover's hot sauce."

Habaneros – Extra Hot! Pepper Sauce by The Pepper Plant

$6.95

"Some like it really HOT! Our Original California Style Hot Pepper Sauce with Habanero peppers added for those who like to add a little "fire" to their recipes."

Chipotle Sauce by The Pepper Plant

$6.95

"Smoked peppers combined with spices make for the unique flavor of our Chipotle Sauce. Great as a BBQ sauce, steak sauce, marinade or salad dressing."

Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)

$10.00

Blue. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.

Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)

$10.00

Pink. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.

Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)

$10.00

Green. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.

Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)

$10.00

Grey. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.

Hooded Sweatshirt (25% off!)

$20.00

Blue. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium fabric.

Hooded Sweatshirt (25% off!)

$20.00

Black. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium fabric.

Miir 16oz Tumblers (25% off!)

$15.00

Stainless steel, double wall insulated, and BPA free. Every purchase helps support clean water and health projects.

Phone Pop-Up Stand (25% off!)

$7.50

Includes vehicle dash mount.

Tobasco Chipotle Pepper Hot Sauce

$3.99
Texas Pete Hot Sauce

$3.99
Tobasco Green Pepper Hot Sauce

$3.99
Cholula Original Hot Sauce

$3.99
Sriracha

$3.99

Drinks

Water Cup

$0.25

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.85

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Coca Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Mello Yello, or Blue Powerade

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$3.50

Calypso Original Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Strawberry

$3.50

Gallon of Sweet Tea (12 Servings)

$6.00Out of stock

Jarritos (Multiple Flavors)

$2.50

Fruit Punch, Grapefruit, and Pineapple,

Blue Indian Blackberry Sage Kombucha 16oz

$6.00

Growler Refill Blueberry Ginger Kombucha

$20.00Out of stock

Blue Indian Peach Basil Kombucha 16oz

$6.00

Growler Refill Blue Pineapple KomBEACHa

$20.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice 10oz

$2.85

100% Apple Juice

Pints and Quarts

Queso

$13.95+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$7.35+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Cilantro-Lime Slaw

Guacamole

$12.00+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Traditional Red Salsa

$6.00+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Tomatillo Salsa

$8.00+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Chipotle Salsa

$7.00+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Pineapple Salsa

$8.00+

Pico de Gallo

$8.00+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Bag of Chips (Regular)

$2.50

Bag of Chips (Large)

$4.50

Kids

Kid's Mojo

$6.00+Out of stock

Flour tortilla, meat, Spanish rice, beans, and cheese. Pick 1 topping. Served with chips and salsa.

Kid's Elmo

$5.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla, Spanish rice, beans, and cheese. Pick 1 topping. Served with chips and salsa.

Kid's Taco

$4.50+Out of stock

Taco with cheese and lettuce served with chips and salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.00+Out of stock

Flour tortilla and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, chips, and salsa.

Lily Bowl

$3.50

Spanish rice topped with black beans & Monterey Jack cheese.

Fish Tenders

$5.75

Hand breaded by us, fried and served with remoulade, ranch dressing, or BBQ sauce.

Sides

Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$3.50

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Cilantro-Lime Slaw

$3.00

Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$4.50

Chips

$1.50

6oz Chicken Salad

$5.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

1800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405

