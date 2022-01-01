- Home
Mojo Burrito
297 Reviews
$
1800 Dayton Blvd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Popular Items
Limited Time Specials!
Dips & Munchies
Pop Tots
Fried tater tots served with ketchup.
Fried Spicy Pickle Chips
Breaded to order. Jalapeño marinated dill pickle chips deep fried and served with house-made ranch.
Lily Bowl
Spanish rice topped with black beans & Monterey Jack cheese.
Veggie Wedgies
3 Chili-cheese rolls grilled. Served with sour cream or ranch and tomatillo salsa.
Fish Tenders
Hand breaded by us, fried and served with remoulade, ranch dressing, or BBQ sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Served with remoulade or homemade buttermilk ranch.
Three Amigos
Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa. Served with chips.
Chili Cheese Dip
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili coated with cheese. Served with chips.
Beef Chili Cheese Dip
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili with ground beef and coated with cheese. Served with chips.
Side of Cilantro-Lime Slaw
Traditional Red Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Medium.
Tomatillo Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Mild.
Gill's Chipotle Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Spicy.
Pineapple Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Guacamole (Pick Your Size)
Fresh avocado with the goods.
Loaded Queso
Queso with Ground Beef and one filling.
Queso (Pick Your Size)
Hot cheese dip. Includes chips.
Vegan Cashew Cheese (Pick Your Size)
Locally sourced. Soy, casein and gluten free.
Bag of Chips
Large bag of fresh tortilla chips.
Burritos
Elmo
Spanish rice & beans. Pick your fillings.
Mini-Elmo
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.
Chicken Mojo
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick your fillings.
Mini Chicken Mojo
Spanish rice & beans. Pick a protein. Pick 3 fillings.
Ground Beef Mojo
Spanish rice & beans. Ground beef. Pick your fillings.
Mini Ground Beef Mojo
Spanish rice & beans. Ground beef. Pick 3 fillings.
Chicken Enchiladito
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Ground Beef Enchiladito
Ground beef, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Pork Enchiladito
Pork, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Pork Mojo
Spanish rice & beans. Adobo marinated pork. Pick your fillings.
Fish Mojo
Our signature tilapia burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.
Shrimp Mojo
Our signature fried shrimp burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.
Southwestern Chicken Salad Wrap
Sriracha Chicken Salad, Monterey Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of ranch, chips, and salsa.
The Big S'Mac
Ground beef, tater tots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, white onions, lettuce, pickles, and remoulade all rolled into a tortilla and grilled to perfection.
The Vegan Big S'Mac
Tater tots, black beans, pico de gallo, white onion, Vegan Cashew Cheese, lettuce, and pickles all wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Chili Cheese Burrito
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Beef Chili Cheese Burrito
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Beef, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Veggie Chili Cheese Burrito
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.
The Nemo Burrito
Fried Tilapia tenders, black beans, Spanish rice, spinach, fresh jalapeños, pineapple salsa, green onions, remoulade, guacamole and Sriracha hot sauce all in a spinach tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Shrimp Po-Boy
Shrimp hand-breaded to order and fried, black beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime slaw, remoulade, guacamole, Texas Pete all in a garlic herb tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Tacos
Twin Peaks
Two soft tacos with St Elmo’s fire chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple salsa, chipotle salsa and lettuce. Served with a side of rice & beans topped with salsa.
Vegetarian Tacos
Two soft tacos with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips, salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Tacos
Two soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.
Ground Beef Tacos
Two soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.
Pork Tacos
Two tacos prepared American Style (flour tortillas, cheese, pickled onions, and cilantro) or Mexican Style (corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, and lime).
Fish Tacos
Two tacos with fried Tilapia tenders, fresh jalapeños, house-made remoulade, lettuce & pineapple salsa. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos with hand breaded and fried shrimp, cilantro-lime slaw, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with salsa.
A La Carte Tacos
One taco with cheese, lettuce, and your choice of tomatoes or pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
12" Cheese Quesadilla
Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each
10" Cheese Quesadilla
Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each
12" Chicken Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
10" Chicken Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
12" Ground Beef Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
10" Ground Beef Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
12" Pork Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
10" Pork Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
Bowls
Veggie Mountain Bowl
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Chicken Mountain Bowl
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Ground Beef Mountain Bowl
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Cup of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili
A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese or sour cream.
Bowl of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili
A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese or sour cream.
Veggie Happy Camper
Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.
Chicken Happy Camper
Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Chuck or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.
Ground Beef Happy Camper
Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Chuck or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.
Pork Happy Camper
Spanish rice piled high topped with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Chuck or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and guacamole.
Nachos
Veggie Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 6 fillings. Covered with queso. Topped with salsa.
Chicken Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick your protein. Pick 6 fillings. Covered with queso. Topped with salsa.
Ground Beef Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Ground beef. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Pork Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Adobo marinated pork. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Cashew Vegan Cheese Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 8 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese.
Veggie Totchos
Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Chicken Totchos
Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Beef Totchos
Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Pork Totchos
BBQ Chicken Nachos
St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, pinto beans, pineapple salsa, pickled jalapeños, red onion and sour cream covered with queso & BBQ sauce.
Salads
Veggie Taco Salad
Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Pick 6 fillings.
Chicken Taco Salad
Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Pick your protein. Pick 6 fillings.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Ground beef. Pick 6 fillings.
Pork Taco Salad
Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Pork. Pick 6 fillings.
Shrimp Taco Salad
Bed of greens topped with chips. Pick your beans. Fried Tilapia. Pick 6 fillings.
Merchandise
Frisbee (25% off!)
Disc Golf Mids (25% off!)
Menacing Cactus Enamel Pin (25% off!)
Flying Burrito Enamel Pin (25% off!)
Original California Style Hot Sauce by The Pepper Plant
"Peppers blended with just the right amount of spice to create a "hot sauce with flavor". The perfect addition to your soups and sauces as well as a wonderful seasoning for potatoes, eggs, salsas, pizza or any food requiring some zing!"
Chunky Garlic Hot Pepper Sauce by The Pepper Plant
"Our Original California Style Hot Pepper Sauce with added chunky pieces of garlic. The perfect combination of spice and garlic makes the perfect garlic lover's hot sauce."
Habaneros – Extra Hot! Pepper Sauce by The Pepper Plant
"Some like it really HOT! Our Original California Style Hot Pepper Sauce with Habanero peppers added for those who like to add a little "fire" to their recipes."
Chipotle Sauce by The Pepper Plant
"Smoked peppers combined with spices make for the unique flavor of our Chipotle Sauce. Great as a BBQ sauce, steak sauce, marinade or salad dressing."
Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)
Blue. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.
Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)
Pink. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.
Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)
Green. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.
Kids T-Shirt (25% off!)
Grey. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium T-Shirts.
Hooded Sweatshirt (25% off!)
Blue. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium fabric.
Hooded Sweatshirt (25% off!)
Black. Printed on super soft Bella + Canvas premium fabric.
Miir 16oz Tumblers (25% off!)
Stainless steel, double wall insulated, and BPA free. Every purchase helps support clean water and health projects.
Phone Pop-Up Stand (25% off!)
Includes vehicle dash mount.
Tobasco Chipotle Pepper Hot Sauce
Texas Pete Hot Sauce
Tobasco Green Pepper Hot Sauce
Cholula Original Hot Sauce
Sriracha
Drinks
Water Cup
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Fountain Drinks
Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Coca Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Mello Yello, or Blue Powerade
Mexican Coke
Abita Root Beer
Topo Chico
Yerba Mate
Calypso Original Lemonade
Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade
Calypso Strawberry
Gallon of Sweet Tea (12 Servings)
Jarritos (Multiple Flavors)
Fruit Punch, Grapefruit, and Pineapple,
Blue Indian Blackberry Sage Kombucha 16oz
Growler Refill Blueberry Ginger Kombucha
Blue Indian Peach Basil Kombucha 16oz
Growler Refill Blue Pineapple KomBEACHa
Martinelli's Apple Juice 10oz
100% Apple Juice
Pints and Quarts
Queso
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Cilantro-Lime Slaw
Guacamole
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Traditional Red Salsa
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Tomatillo Salsa
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Chipotle Salsa
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Pineapple Salsa
Pico de Gallo
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Bag of Chips (Regular)
Bag of Chips (Large)
Kids
Kid's Mojo
Flour tortilla, meat, Spanish rice, beans, and cheese. Pick 1 topping. Served with chips and salsa.
Kid's Elmo
Flour tortilla, Spanish rice, beans, and cheese. Pick 1 topping. Served with chips and salsa.
Kid's Taco
Taco with cheese and lettuce served with chips and salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
Kid's Quesadilla
Flour tortilla and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, chips, and salsa.
Call for Open Hours
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.
1800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405