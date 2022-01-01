- Home
- /
- Chattanooga
- /
- Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo - St. Elmo
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
No reviews yet
3950 Tennessee Ave
Chattanooga, TN 37409
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Dips & Munchies
Pop Tots
Deep fried tater tots served with ketchup.
Fried Spicy Pickle Chips
Breaded to order. Jalapeño marinated dill pickle chips deep fried and served with house-made ranch.
Indoor S'More
A yummy graham, chocolate, and marshmallow treat!
Lily Bowl
Spanish rice topped with black beans & Monterey Jack cheese.
Veggie Wedgies
Three flour tortillas filled with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili & Monterey Jack cheese then rolled up and grilled. Served with house-made ranch or sour cream and salsa.
Fish Tenders
Hand breaded by us, fried and served with remoulade, ranch dressing, or BBQ sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Served with remoulade or homemade buttermilk ranch.
Three Amigos
Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa. Served with chips.
Traditional Red Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Medium spicy. Tomato blended with onions, fresh jalepeños, fresh herbs & spices. Includes chips.
Tomatillo Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Includes chips.
Chipotle Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Spicy. Tomato blended with onion, chipotle chili, fresh herbs & spices. Includes chips.
Pineapple Salsa (Pick Your Size)
Guacamole (Pick Your Size)
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, fresh jalapenos, fresh herbs & spices. Includes chips.
Loaded Queso (Pick Your Size)
Creamy white queso blended with fresh garlic sautéed ground chuck and chunky pico de gallo. Includes chips.
Queso (Pick Your Size)
Hot cheese dip. Includes chips.
Vegan Cashew Cheese (Pick Your Size)
Vegan cheese dip locally made from Cashews and nutritional yeast. Soy, casein and gluten free. Includes chips.
Bag of Chips
Burritos
Elmo
Our signature vegetarian burrito made your way. Comes with spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and all fillings.
Mini-Elmo
Our signature vegetarian burrito made your way. Comes with spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.
Chicken Mojo
Our signature chicken burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
Mini Chicken Mojo
Our signature chicken burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.
Ground Beef Mojo
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
Mini Ground Beef Mojo
Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.
Pork Mojo
Our signature pork burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.
Mini Pork Mojo
Our signature pork burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.
Chicken Enchiladito
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Mini Chicken Enchiladito
St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Ground Beef Enchiladito
Ground beef, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Mini Ground Beef Enchiladito
Ground beef, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.
Fish Mojo
Our signature tilapia burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.
Shrimp Mojo
Our signature shrimp burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.
Southwestern Chicken Salad Wrap
Sriracha Chicken Salad, Monterey Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of ranch, chips, and salsa.
Tomatillo Chicken Burrito
Our limited edition Tomatillo marinated chicken with Spanish rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and pineapple salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
The Big S'Mac
Ground beef, tater tots, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, white onions, lettuce, pickles, and remoulade all rolled into a tortilla and grilled to perfection.
The Vegan Big S'Mac
Tater tots, black beans, pico de gallo, white onion, Vegan Cashew Cheese, lettuce, and pickles all wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Chili Cheese Burrito
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Beef or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Beef Chili Cheese Burrito
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Beef, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.
Veggie Chili Cheese Burrito
Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.
The Nemo Burrito
Fried Tilapia tenders, black beans, Spanish rice, spinach, fresh jalapeños, pineapple salsa, green onions, remoulade, guacamole and Sriracha hot sauce all in a garlic herb tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Shrimp Po-Boy
Shrimp hand-breaded to order and fried, black beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime slaw, remoulade, guacamole, Texas Pete all in a garlic herb tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Tacos
Twin Peaks
Two soft tacos with St Elmo’s fire chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple salsa, chipotle salsa and lettuce. Served with a side of rice & beans topped with salsa.
Vegetarian Tacos
Three soft tacos with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips, salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Tacos
Three soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.
Ground Beef Tacos
Three soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.
Pork Tacos
Three tacos prepared American Style (flour tortillas, cheese, pickled onions, and cilantro) or Mexican Style (corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, and lime).
Fish Tacos
Two tacos with fried Tilapia tenders, fresh jalapeños, house-made remoulade, lettuce & pineapple salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans topped with salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos with shrimp hand breaded to order & fried, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice & beans. Topped with salsa.
Quesadillas
12" Cheese Quesadilla
Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each
10" Cheese Quesadilla
Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each
12" Chicken Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
10" Chicken Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
12" Ground Beef Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
10" Ground Beef Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
12" Pork Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
10" Pork Quesadilla
Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.
Bowls
Veggie Mountain Bowl
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Chicken Mountain Bowl
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Ground Beef Mountain Bowl
Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.
Cup of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili
A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream.
Bowl of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili
A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream.
Nachos
Veggie Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Mini Veggie Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Chicken Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Mini Chicken Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Ground Beef Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Mini Ground Beef Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Pork Macho Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Mini Pork Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Cashew Vegan Cheese Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese.
Mini Cashew Vegan Cheese Nachos
Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese.
Veggie Totchos
Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Chicken Totchos
Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Ground Beef Totchos
Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.
Salads
Drinks
Water Cup
Fountain Drinks
Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Blue Powerade, Hi-C Pink Lemonade, Mello Yello, Dr Pepper, and Coke Zero Sugar.
Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea
Blue Indian Coconut Kombucha (Growler)
Blue Indian Cranberry Orange Cinnamon Kombucha
Pineapple Fanta
Mexican Coke
Blue Indian Pitaya Grapefruit Kombucha Growler
Blue Indian Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha
Citrus Tumeric or Rosemary Bluebell Vine.
Gallon of Sweet Tea
Abita Root Beer
Jarritos (Multiple Flavors)
Available in Lime, Mango, Mandarin, and Guava.
Gold Peak Peach Tea
Beer
Merchandise
Bulk Food
Bulk Flour Tortillas
Available in 12", 10", and 6".
Traditional Red Salsa
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Chipotle Salsa
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Tomatillo Salsa
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Guacamole
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Queso
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Pico de Gallo
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Ground Beef
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Key Lime Chicken
Available in pint and quart sizes.
St. Elmo's Fire Chicken
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Black Beans
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Pinto Beans
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Spanish Rice
Available in pint and quart sizes.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Call for Open Hours
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.
3950 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409