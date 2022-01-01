Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo

review star

No reviews yet

3950 Tennessee Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dips & Munchies

Pop Tots

$3.99

Deep fried tater tots served with ketchup.

Fried Spicy Pickle Chips

$5.99

Breaded to order. Jalapeño marinated dill pickle chips deep fried and served with house-made ranch.

Indoor S'More

Indoor S'More

$2.25Out of stock

A yummy graham, chocolate, and marshmallow treat!

Lily Bowl

$2.99

Spanish rice topped with black beans & Monterey Jack cheese.

Veggie Wedgies

$6.25

Three flour tortillas filled with Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili & Monterey Jack cheese then rolled up and grilled. Served with house-made ranch or sour cream and salsa.

Fish Tenders

$6.99

Hand breaded by us, fried and served with remoulade, ranch dressing, or BBQ sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Served with remoulade or homemade buttermilk ranch.

Three Amigos

$9.39

Queso, Guacamole, and Salsa. Served with chips.

Traditional Red Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$1.59+

Medium spicy. Tomato blended with onions, fresh jalepeños, fresh herbs & spices. Includes chips.

Tomatillo Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$1.99+

Includes chips.

Chipotle Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$1.59+

Spicy. Tomato blended with onion, chipotle chili, fresh herbs & spices. Includes chips.

Pineapple Salsa (Pick Your Size)

$1.59+

Guacamole (Pick Your Size)

$3.69+

Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, fresh jalapenos, fresh herbs & spices. Includes chips.

Loaded Queso (Pick Your Size)

$7.49+

Creamy white queso blended with fresh garlic sautéed ground chuck and chunky pico de gallo. Includes chips.

Queso (Pick Your Size)

$3.49+

Hot cheese dip. Includes chips.

Vegan Cashew Cheese (Pick Your Size)

$4.19+

Vegan cheese dip locally made from Cashews and nutritional yeast. Soy, casein and gluten free. Includes chips.

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Burritos

Elmo

$8.15

Our signature vegetarian burrito made your way. Comes with spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and all fillings.

Mini-Elmo

$5.24

Our signature vegetarian burrito made your way. Comes with spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.

Chicken Mojo

$9.18

Our signature chicken burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.

Mini Chicken Mojo

$6.29

Our signature chicken burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.

Ground Beef Mojo

$9.99

Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.

Mini Ground Beef Mojo

$7.99

Our signature beef burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.

Pork Mojo

$9.99Out of stock

Our signature pork burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and any fillings.

Mini Pork Mojo

$7.99Out of stock

Our signature pork burrito made your way. Comes with Spanish rice, your choice of black or pinto beans, and 3 fillings.

Chicken Enchiladito

$10.45

St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Mini Chicken Enchiladito

$8.35

St Elmo’s Fire Chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Ground Beef Enchiladito

$11.55

Ground beef, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Mini Ground Beef Enchiladito

$8.95

Ground beef, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla and grilled or fried. Served on a bed of Spanish rice then drizzled with queso and zesty red sauce.

Fish Mojo

$10.50

Our signature tilapia burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.

Shrimp Mojo

$11.50

Our signature shrimp burrito made your way. Spanish rice. Choose your beans. Choose any fillings.

Southwestern Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.49Out of stock

Sriracha Chicken Salad, Monterey Jack Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of ranch, chips, and salsa.

Tomatillo Chicken Burrito

$9.99Out of stock

Our limited edition Tomatillo marinated chicken with Spanish rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and pineapple salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

The Big S'Mac

$10.49

Ground beef, tater tots, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, white onions, lettuce, pickles, and remoulade all rolled into a tortilla and grilled to perfection.

The Vegan Big S'Mac

$11.55

Tater tots, black beans, pico de gallo, white onion, Vegan Cashew Cheese, lettuce, and pickles all wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Chicken Chili Cheese Burrito

$9.45

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Beef or St. Elmo’s Fire Chicken, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Beef Chili Cheese Burrito

$10.55

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Ground Beef, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.

Veggie Chili Cheese Burrito

$8.39

Papa Bear’s Vegetarian Chili, Spanish rice, Monterey Jack cheese, red onion, green onion, jalapeño, sour cream, tomatillo salsa and guacamole all in a chipotle tortilla and grilled to perfection.

The Nemo Burrito

$11.00

Fried Tilapia tenders, black beans, Spanish rice, spinach, fresh jalapeños, pineapple salsa, green onions, remoulade, guacamole and Sriracha hot sauce all in a garlic herb tortilla then grilled to perfection.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.10

Shrimp hand-breaded to order and fried, black beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime slaw, remoulade, guacamole, Texas Pete all in a garlic herb tortilla then grilled to perfection.

Tacos

Twin Peaks

$8.35

Two soft tacos with St Elmo’s fire chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple salsa, chipotle salsa and lettuce. Served with a side of rice & beans topped with salsa.

Vegetarian Tacos

$7.35

Three soft tacos with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips, salsa & sour cream.

Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Three soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.

Ground Beef Tacos

$9.99

Three soft tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato or pico de gallo. Served with chips & salsa.

Pork Tacos

$9.99

Three tacos prepared American Style (flour tortillas, cheese, pickled onions, and cilantro) or Mexican Style (corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, and lime).

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Two tacos with fried Tilapia tenders, fresh jalapeños, house-made remoulade, lettuce & pineapple salsa. Served with a side of rice & beans topped with salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.10

Two tacos with shrimp hand breaded to order & fried, cilantro-lime slaw, pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice & beans. Topped with salsa.

Quesadillas

12" Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each

10" Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Pure and simple, Monterey Jack cheese. Add additional fillings for .75 each

12" Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

10" Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

12" Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

10" Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.50

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

12" Pork Quesadilla

$8.99Out of stock

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

10" Pork Quesadilla

$7.49Out of stock

Monterey Jack cheese. Pick your meat. Add additional fillings for .75 each.

Bowls

Veggie Mountain Bowl

$8.15

Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.

Chicken Mountain Bowl

$9.18

Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.

Ground Beef Mountain Bowl

$9.99

Skip the tortilla and we'll pack your burrito in a bowl. Made your way.

Cup of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$3.69

A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream.

Bowl of Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$4.75

A savory blend of fresh peppers, onion, tomato, black, pinto & kidney beans, shoepeg corn, fresh herbs & spices. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream.

Nachos

Veggie Macho Nachos

$9.39

Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Mini Veggie Macho Nachos

$7.29

Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Chicken Macho Nachos

$10.49

Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Mini Chicken Macho Nachos

$8.35

Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Ground Beef Macho Nachos

$11.49

Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Mini Ground Beef Nachos

$9.49

Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Pork Macho Nachos

$11.49Out of stock

Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Mini Pork Nachos

$9.49Out of stock

Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Cashew Vegan Cheese Nachos

$11.50

Pick your beans. Pick 6 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese.

Mini Cashew Vegan Cheese Nachos

$9.45

Pick your beans. Pick 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese.

Veggie Totchos

$8.79

Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Chicken Totchos

$9.85

Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Ground Beef Totchos

$10.99Out of stock

Tater tots with beans and your choice of 3 toppings. Topped with salsa. Covered with queso.

Salads

Veggie Taco Salad

$8.39

Bed of greens topped with tortilla chips. Black beans. Pick 6 toppings.

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.19

Bed of greens topped with tortilla chips. Black beans. Pick 6 toppings.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$9.49

Bed of greens topped with tortilla chips. Black beans. Pick 6 toppings.

Drinks

Water Cup

$0.25

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Blue Powerade, Hi-C Pink Lemonade, Mello Yello, Dr Pepper, and Coke Zero Sugar.

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.25

Blue Indian Coconut Kombucha (Growler)

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Indian Cranberry Orange Cinnamon Kombucha

$6.00

Pineapple Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Blue Indian Pitaya Grapefruit Kombucha Growler

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Indian Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

$6.00

Citrus Tumeric or Rosemary Bluebell Vine.

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Abita Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos (Multiple Flavors)

$2.50

Available in Lime, Mango, Mandarin, and Guava.

Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.50

Beer

Hutton & Smith Promenade IPA Draft

$3.75Out of stock

CBC Hill City IPA Draft

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00Out of stock

Corona Light

$3.00Out of stock

Hutton & Smith Igneous IPA Can

$3.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Frisbee (25% off!)

$5.50Out of stock

Disc Golf Mids (25% off!)

$8.00

Flying Burrito Enamel Pin (25% off!)

$2.00Out of stock

Menacing Cactus Enamel Pin (25% off!)

$2.00Out of stock

Miir 16oz Tumblers (25% off!)

$15.00

Bulk Food

Bulk Flour Tortillas

$5.25+

Available in 12", 10", and 6".

Traditional Red Salsa

$4.75+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Chipotle Salsa

$5.50+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Tomatillo Salsa

$6.95+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Guacamole

$12.95+Out of stock

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Queso

$9.95+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Cha Cha Vegan Cashew Cheese

$15.75+Out of stock

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Pico de Gallo

$7.09+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Papa Bear's Vegetarian Chili

$7.00+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Ground Beef

$11.99+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Key Lime Chicken

$8.92+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

St. Elmo's Fire Chicken

$8.92+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Black Beans

$4.25+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Pinto Beans

$4.25+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Spanish Rice

$4.25+

Available in pint and quart sizes.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.99+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

Website

Location

3950 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409

Directions

Gallery
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo image
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo image
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
1885 Grill St. Elmo - 3914 St Elmo Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3914 St Elmo Ave Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Spice Trail
orange starNo Reviews
4501 St Elmo Ave Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Castle Café
orange starNo Reviews
1720 S Scenic Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bros - Southside
orange starNo Reviews
1817 broad street Chattanooga, TN 37407
View restaurantnext
Fountainhead Taproom - 1617 Rossville Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1617 Rossville Ave Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston