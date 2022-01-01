Mojo Coffee House Freret

Rwanda Karambi

Flavor Notes | Sweet Stonefruit, Black Tea, Cacao Growing Area | Nyamasheke, Western Province, Rwanda Process | Anaerobically Fermented and Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon For those of you who have been with us for a while, you'll probably recognize the name of this delicious coffee. The Karambi washing station continues to do an amazing job year after year, and we're stoked to be working with them yet again. This special lot was put through a unique anaerobic fermentation process, which really seems to have upped the ante when it comes to sweetness and complexity. Rwanda Karambi is a coffee with a sparkly, delicate body, and is definitely going to be one of the highlights among our early summer arrivals. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams