Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mojo Coffee House Freret

601 Reviews

$

4700 Freret St, New Orleans

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte Iced
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee
Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!

Cold Brew/Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.

NOLA Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Our Costa Rica Los Santos cold brew with chicory and a splash of cream added

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk

Americano

$3.25+

Double or quad shot of espresso with hot filtered water. Iced option available.

Americano Iced

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting a 4 ounce pick me up.

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of our Madrugada espresso blend. Hot or over ice

Flat White

$4.00

Two shots of espresso and 6 ounces of steamed milk. Cappuccino size with smoother micro foam.

Latte Iced

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso & Milk Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.

Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato: a shot of espresso and a dollap of foam.

Pour Over

$4.75

Iced Pour Over

$4.75

Cold Brew Quart

$10.00

Cold Brew Gallon

$35.00

Mocktails

Avery Island Iced Tea

$4.75

We start with artisanal ginger ale over ice, add a squeeze of both lemon and lime and then pour a double shot of our espresso over the top.

Main Squeeze

$4.75Out of stock

A double shot of our espresso poured over a blood orange San Pelligrino on ice.

Espresso Tonic

$4.75

A double shot of our espresso is poured over a fizzy glass of artisanal tonic water on ice.

Espresso Soda

$4.50

A double shot of espresso poured over a large glass of soda water on ice.

Tea

Iced Herbal

$3.25+

Iced Yerba Mate

$3.25+

Iced Black Ceylon

$3.25+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Ceylon

$2.50+

Darjeeling

$2.50+

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Chamomile

$2.50+

Lemon-Ginger

$2.50+

Mint

$2.50+

Rooibos

$2.50+

Gunpowder

$2.50+

Pan-fired

$2.50+

Jasmine

$2.50+

Oolong

$2.50+

Yerba Mate

$2.50+

Blue Eyes

$2.50+

Strawberry-Kiwi

$2.50+

Ba Mu Dan

$2.50+

Tea Lattes

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai Latte Iced

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.75+

London Fog

$3.75+

Rooibos Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Lemonade

$4.25

Rose Lemonade

$4.25

Sparkling Elderflower

$4.50

Cucumber-Watermelon

$4.25

Strawberry Limeade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Lavender

$4.50

Milk

16 oz Milk

$4.00

20 oz Milk

$4.50

24 oz Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Milk

Catering/To Go

Coffee Box

$18.00

Coffee Box + Cream\Sugar

$22.00

Cold Brew Quart

$10.00

Cold Brew Gallon

$35.00

Retail Coffee & Tea

Honduras San Vicente

$17.00Out of stock
Colombia Risaralda

Colombia Risaralda

$19.00

Flavor Notes | Lemon-lime, Meringue, Peach Growing Area | Risaralda, Paisa Region, Colombia Process | Fully Washed Variety | Caturra & Castillo Risaralda marks our third time working with Cereza Coffee on bringing in exceptional offerings from Colombia, and this one might be our favorite yet. The first sip opens up with a splash of peach candy, with complex acidity coming to the forefront as the cup cools. Risaralda is a perfect coffee for Chemex or for making a super dynamic single origin espresso.

Colombia Rodrigo Palaez

$20.00
Ethiopia Guji

Ethiopia Guji

$18.00

Flavor Notes | Raspberry, Toffee, Velvety Body Growing Area | Kercha, Guji Zone, Ethiopia Process | Natural Process Variety | Heirloom Varietals What can we say? Guji is our absolute favorite growing area for Ethiopian coffee. This coffee is grown an extremely high altitudes by small farmers in and around the Kercha District within the Guji Zone. It was hand-sorted and processed using traditional drying and milling methods at a community facility called Kerecha. This year's Guji offering demonstrates a high level of complexity and sweetness, with deep berry flavors and a silky base of buttery toffee. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Madrugada Espresso Blend

Madrugada Espresso Blend

$16.50

Flavor Notes | Sweet berry undertones, bright acidity, silky body Growing Area | Guatemala, Ethiopia Process | Washed, Natural Our signature blend, displaying blackberry undertones with silky body and a sweet finish. If our coffee line were a record, this blend would be the hit single. Madrugada is our most versatile offering, perfect for espresso, drip, or as a refreshing iced coffee. We just can't find a bad way to brew the stuff. Who should drink this: Everyone. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Costa Rica Los Santos

Costa Rica Los Santos

$15.50

Flavor Notes | Kumquat Acidity, Baker's Chocolate, Graham Cracker Growing Area | Tarrazu, San Jose, Costa Rica Process | Fully Washed Variety | Caturra & Catuai If you are looking for the perfect coffee for cold brew, look no further. Los Santos is chocolatey and sweet, with a touch of honey in the long. Los Santos is an ideal breakfast coffee no matter how you brew it. Who should drink this: If you're a cream-and-sugar-in-your-morning-coffee person, this coffee will embrace you with open arms. Although we tend to think it stands up great just by itself. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Kenya Embu AA

Kenya Embu AA

$18.00Out of stock

Flavor Notes | Ripe Papaya, Black Tea, Floral Growing Area | Mututnduri, Embu, Eastern Kenya Process | Fully Washed Variety | SL 28, SL 34 If you are a fan of top-notch Kenyan coffees, man do we have just the thing for you. Embu AA is an absolute stunner. This coffee is grown by smallholder family farms in and around Mutunduri and processed locally at the Mwiria washing station, which is one of three facilities operated by the Central Ngandori Farmer Cooperative Society (FCS, for short). The farms contributing to this coffee all share the same rich, volcanic soil and ideal microclimate for producing complex and clean specialty coffees. Embu AA is bursting with tropical fruit, sweet, darjeeling florals, and tops things off with perfect, silky body. This one will definitely be one of the highlights of the season. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Rwanda Karambi

Rwanda Karambi

$19.00

Flavor Notes | Sweet Stonefruit, Black Tea, Cacao Growing Area | Nyamasheke, Western Province, Rwanda Process | Anaerobically Fermented and Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon For those of you who have been with us for a while, you'll probably recognize the name of this delicious coffee. The Karambi washing station continues to do an amazing job year after year, and we're stoked to be working with them yet again. This special lot was put through a unique anaerobic fermentation process, which really seems to have upped the ante when it comes to sweetness and complexity. Rwanda Karambi is a coffee with a sparkly, delicate body, and is definitely going to be one of the highlights among our early summer arrivals. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Peru Rio Maranon

Peru Rio Maranon

$17.00

Flavor Notes | Walnut, Brown Sugar, Syrupy Body Growing Area | Rodriguez de Mendoza, Peru Process | Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon, Catimor, Caturra, Pache and Typica Back for a second year in a row! Peru Rio Marañón (aka Cafe de Mujer APROCCURMA) is one of the coolest projects that we've gotten to work with in a long time. Aproccuma is an all female farming co-op, working with 124 individual woman producers to establish land ownership and to provide training on organic management and environmental practices so that its members can create a more stable revenue source for themselves and their families. What makes the project even cooler is that the coffee they produced this year is truly spectacular. Mild, stonefruit acidity and nutty sweetness meet with brown sugar and silky milk chocolate to create an ideal balance. We're particularly fond of this coffee as a v60 pourover or as a super smooth cold brew. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Guatemala San Carlos

Guatemala San Carlos

$17.50

Flavor Notes | Crisp, Honeysuckle, Caramel Growing Area | Santiago, Atitlan, Guatemala Process | Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon & Caturra Lago is just a perfect Guatemalan coffee. This great offering displays crisp acidity, with subtle floral characteristics, and deep sweet notes that present themselves more and more as the cup cools. We love it as a single origin espresso or brewed in a Chemex. 2019 will be our fourth consecutive year working with coffees from Josue Morales of Los Volcanes Coffee, a true coffee wiz and champion of the small farmers in the growing region around the stunningly picturesque Lake Atitlan in which the Lago is grown. Who should drink this: Suggested for lovers and balance and subtlety. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Bonfire Blend

$18.00

A blend of our finest offerings roasted to a perfect dark - that’s full-bodied with just a hint of smoke. Process: Washed Elevation: 1400+ Meters

Chai Elixir Concentrate- Original 25.36 fl oz

Chai Elixir Concentrate- Original 25.36 fl oz

$32.00

All-natural chai elixir. Alchemy sourced organic tea, natural spice flavours, cane sugar and blended it all in magical purified water to make an incomparable Chai elixir. 100% Australian made and owned. No Preservatives No Artificial Colours No Artificial Flavours Organic Tea Organic Vanilla Natural Spices SO EASY TO MAKE. Just add 15 ml of the elixir to a cup 200 ml of hot milk. (even better if you have a steamer). Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg to finish it off and take the opportunity to PAUSE / RELAX / UNWIND

Brewing Equipment

Hario V60 Filters

Hario V60 Filters

$8.00
Mizadashi Cold Brewer

Mizadashi Cold Brewer

$30.00

Buono V60 Power Kettle

$80.00Out of stock

OXO Brew Pour Over

$20.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$15.00Out of stock
Hario V60 Ceramic Dripper

Hario V60 Ceramic Dripper

$24.00
Hario V60 Glass Dripper

Hario V60 Glass Dripper

$24.00
Chemex - 6 Cup

Chemex - 6 Cup

$54.00

Chemex - 8 Cup

$56.00

Shirts & Accessories

S Black Mojo Logo Shirt

S Black Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
M Black Mojo Logo Shirt

M Black Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
L Black Mojo Logo Shirt

L Black Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
S B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

S B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
M B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

M B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
L B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

L B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
XS Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

XS Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

$25.00
S Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

S Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

$25.00
M Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

M Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

$25.00
L Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

L Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

$25.00
XL Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

XL Ek Balam Mojo Shirt

$25.00
S Screaming Hand Shirt

S Screaming Hand Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Screaming Hand Shirt

M Screaming Hand Shirt

$25.00
L Screaming Hand Shirt

L Screaming Hand Shirt

$25.00
XL Screaming Hand Shirt

XL Screaming Hand Shirt

$25.00
Mojo Screaming Hand Pin

Mojo Screaming Hand Pin

$10.00

Mugs

Mojo Coffee House Coffee Mug

Mojo Coffee House Coffee Mug

$15.00Out of stock

Mojo Coffee Roasters Mug

$15.00Out of stock
Mojo Coffee House Mug designed by Markus Bankhead

Mojo Coffee House Mug designed by Markus Bankhead

$15.00Out of stock

Mattea Greeting Cards

Happy Birthday Flowers Card

Happy Birthday Flowers Card

$5.00Out of stock

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Have A Happy Birday Card

Have A Happy Birday Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Holy Carp It's Your Birthday Mini Card

Holy Carp It's Your Birthday Mini Card

$2.00

Room for a special message on the back Measures 2”x 3 1/2” on heavy cardstock paper. Illustrated in Lafayette, LA USA.

Happy Birthday Crawdaddy

Happy Birthday Crawdaddy

$5.00

Illustrated in Lafayette, LA USA Heavy Cardstock Paper Measures 4.5x 5.75. Blank inside for a special message. Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope.

Happy Birthday You Party Animal Card

$5.00

Hey, It's Your Beeday Card

$5.00
Hey Lover Card

Hey Lover Card

$5.00

This Card Features Purple Dawn Camellias Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope Our cards are blank inside with room for a special message

Hey U Don't Succ Card

$5.00
Congrats On Your Sucksess Card

Congrats On Your Sucksess Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Dad You're Awesomesauce Card

Dad You're Awesomesauce Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Congratulations Card

$5.00
Merci Magnolia Card

Merci Magnolia Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Aloe There Friend Card

Aloe There Friend Card

$5.00Out of stock

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Let It Bee Card

Let It Bee Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

I'm Here For You Bud Card

I'm Here For You Bud Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Bon Anniversaire Card

Bon Anniversaire Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Bonne Fête Card

Bonne Fête Card

$5.00

"Happy Birthday" in Louisiana French Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

You May Feel Swamped But You Are Doing A Really Great Job Card

You May Feel Swamped But You Are Doing A Really Great Job Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

When You Can't Even I'm Here To Say You Peli-can Card

When You Can't Even I'm Here To Say You Peli-can Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Thinking Of You Card

Thinking Of You Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Aquarius Fox Card

Aquarius Fox Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5

Cancer Luna Moth Card

Cancer Luna Moth Card

$5.00Out of stock

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5

De Tout Coeur Avec Vous

De Tout Coeur Avec Vous

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Mush Love Card

Mush Love Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5

Lets Spoon Card

Lets Spoon Card

$5.00Out of stock

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

Follow Your Passion Card

$5.00
I Feel You Card

I Feel You Card

$5.00

Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope

I Am Here For You Always Card

$5.00

I Hope Thistle Cheer You Up Card

$5.00

Merci Beaucoup Card

$5.00

Mes Condoléances Card

$5.00

You Are A Peach Card

$5.00Out of stock

Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart Card

$5.00

Not All Who Swander Are Lost Card

$5.00

Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans Postcard

$2.00

Louisiana Wetland Birds Postcard

$2.00

See You Later Alligator Postcard

$2.00

I Found My Thrill Postcard

$2.00

Southern Nights Postcard

$2.00

La Louisiana

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.25

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Breakfast Bread

$3.00

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$4.50

contains nuts

Spinach Feta Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Cookie

$2.50

Bagel

$2.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Fresh Fruit / Pecan tart

$6.00

Resurrection Gardens

Boudin Burrito

$5.00

Bacon Burrito

$5.00

Bean Burrito

$4.50

Tortilla Espanola

$5.00

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake

$4.00

Gluten Free Lemon Satsuma

$4.25

Pecan Pb Cookie

$2.25

Crudite - Veggie and Hummus

$9.00

Puffed Grain Parfait

$6.00

Hot Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Chow Chow

$10.00

Hot Sauce

$0.75

RTD

Elmhurst Almond Milk

$6.75

Evamor 20oz Water

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.75
Mountain Valley Water (1 Liter)

Mountain Valley Water (1 Liter)

$4.50
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$6.25

16 OZ At Natalie’s, we want the quality of our ingredients to shine. That’s why we hand select & source the finest fruits & vegetables available. Our juices are handcrafted in small batches to ensure authentic freshness. (From: Natalie's)

Rainwater Sparkling Richards 12oz

Rainwater Sparkling Richards 12oz

$2.50

100% Rain: Refreshing, renewable, and the only ingredient we use in our water. Why Rain? Because everyone deserves access to clean water, and rain is a 100% renewable source available everywhere. Richard started with a quest to get cleaner, better-tasting water for a ranch near Austin,TX in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to provide clean, great-tasting water for everyone, everywhere.

LA Peach, Elderflower, Tarragon - South of Eden Kombucha

$6.00

Lavender, Lemon, Verbena & Honey - South of Eden Kombucha

$6.00

Rose, Cardamom & Cayenne - South Of Eden Herbal Kombucha

$6.00

Hibiscus, Tulsi & Ginger -South Of Eden Kombucha

$6.00

LA Blueberry, Chamomile, Mint & Raspberry Leaf - South Of Eden Herbal Kombucha

$6.00

Natalie's Purify

$5.75

Nirvana Coconut Water

$4.50

Sprite

$1.50

Snack Bars

Goji Berry, Quinoa Better Bar

Goji Berry, Quinoa Better Bar

$4.75

It is made of allergen-free superfoods and hand-pressed without ANY heat in order to let you fully absorb nutrients for lasting energy with zero crash. It has 22 essential minerals and vitamins, 1 serving of fruit, and antioxidants from whole-plant foods. Making it the perfect guilt-free snack that is naturally sweet and tart you can take with you anywhere. Ingredients: Organic Quinoa, Oregon Dried Cranberries ( Cranberries, sugar, Sunflower oil), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Organic Goji Berries, Organic sunflower butter (sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, sea salt), Organic Pepitas (Org. dry roasted Pumpkin seeds, sunflower oil, Jacobsen sea salt), Organic raw Sunflower seeds. Amount per Serving: 190 Calories, 5g Protein, 6g Total Fat, 30g Carbs, 15g Sugars, 20mg Sodium, 0.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 4g Dietary Fiber

Dark Chocolate Better Bar

Dark Chocolate Better Bar

$4.75

The only bar built for perfect digestion. Made of allergen-free superfoods and hand-pressed without ANY heat in order to let you fully absorb nutrients for lasting energy with zero crash. 63% dark chocolate (cacao beans, cocoa butter, sugar), orgainc quinoa, Oregon dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Dried blueberries (blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), organic goji berries, organic sunflower butter (sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, sea salt), organic roasted pepitas (dry roasted pumpkin seeds, suflower oil, Jacobsen sea salt), organic raw sunflower seeds. Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free.

Cranberry Cashew Peanut Butter Bar

Cranberry Cashew Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Our Cranberry Cashew Bar blends fresh-roasted peanut & cashew nut butter with whole cashew pieces, tart dried cranberries, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, and raw organic wildflower honey. Our bars are made in small batches with our own fresh-roasted nut butter and the best whole ingredients out there. Equally tasty and nutritious without compromise, this is probably the kind of bar you'd make at home if you only had time. Allergen Info: Contains cashews, peanuts & coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts.

Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Bar

Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Our Figgy Chai Bar is handmade with fresh-roasted peanut & almond nut butter, sweet dried figs, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, raw organic wildflower honey, and our signature blend of traditional chai tea spices. Our bars are made in small batches with our own fresh-roasted nut butter and the best whole ingredients out there. Equally tasty and nutritious without compromise, this is probably the kind of bar you'd make at home if you only had time. Allergen Info: Contains almonds, peanuts & coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts.

Compartes Chocolate

Cereal Bowl Chocolate Bar

$10.00Out of stock

Compartés Cereal Bowl gourmet white chocolate bar is a cereal lover's dream. Creamy Compartés white chocolate overflowing with crunchy cereal and sweet marshmallows. It's one of our most popular white chocolate bars...there's absolutely nothing else quite like it! Handmade in our Los Angeles Kitchen.

Cookie Butter Chocolate Bar

$10.00Out of stock

Our best-selling milk chocolate blended with delicious cookie butter, this smooth and creamy delicious chocolate bar is bound to be Compartés next big hit. Filled with so much flavor, our Cookie Butter milk chocolate nostalgic premium gourmet chocolate bar features gorgeous packaging and our world famous chocolate. A new limited edition bar by Compartés Chocolatier. - Gluten Free -

Lavender Purple Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Compartés brand new Lavender chocolate bar. A purple chocolate unlike anything in the world. Infused with fresh lavender flowers from the California Farmers Markets... This beautiful chocolate bar is not only delicious but visually stunning, wrapped in a hand drawn ultra violet design that reflects the gorgeous purple hue of the lavender chocolate inside. Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens. - Gluten Free -

Matcha Green Tea White Chocolate Bar

$10.00Out of stock

Compartés Matcha white chocolate bar transforms the trendiest drink in Los Angeles into chocolate bar form! Premium ceremonial grade matcha tea is mixed with luxury white chocolate and turns this chocolate bar green. Infused with only the best matcha from Japan. This chocolate bar features waves and a traditional, but modern Japanese inspired design on the cover. Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens. - Gluten Free -

Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Compartés Strawberry Shortcake white chocolate bar, is packed full of strawberries and chunks of airy homemade shortcake. It's a chocolate bar that tastes like absolute heaven in every bite! Wrapped up in Compartés hand-drawn strawberry graphics. Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens.

Vegan Organic Dark Chocolate Matcha Raspberry Reishi - Healing

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Organic Paleo Chocolate Bar Reishi Mushroom boosted chocolates by Compartés Los Angeles. 75% Organic Cacao Luxury Chocolate Bar with Raspberry, Green Tea chocolate Bar for snacking, called Healing. World's Best Chocolate. Oprah's Favorite Things. Our Non GMO Soy Free Refined Sugar Free Non Dairy Chocolate Bars are the perfect treat.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Chocolate Bar

$10.00

Simply

Simply Mints - Peppermint/Matcha - Awaken (Caffeine)

$3.00

Simply Mints - Ginger

$3.00

Simply Mints - Peppermint

$3.00

iLOVE SNACKS

Hot Chilli Corn Nuts Tin

$3.00

Rosemary & Sea Salt Pistachios Tin

$3.00

Sea Salt & Black Pepper Fava Crisps Tin

$3.00

Smoked Almonds Tin

$3.00

Dog Treats

6 pack dog treats

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

It's all about the coffee!

Website

Location

4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Mojo Coffee House image
Mojo Coffee House image

