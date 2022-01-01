- Home
Mojo Coffee House Freret
601 Reviews
$
4700 Freret St, New Orleans
New Orleans, LA 70115
Popular Items
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee
Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.
NOLA Iced Coffee
Our Costa Rica Los Santos cold brew with chicory and a splash of cream added
Cafe Au Lait
Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk
Americano
Double or quad shot of espresso with hot filtered water. Iced option available.
Americano Iced
Cappuccino
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting a 4 ounce pick me up.
Espresso
A double shot of our Madrugada espresso blend. Hot or over ice
Flat White
Two shots of espresso and 6 ounces of steamed milk. Cappuccino size with smoother micro foam.
Latte Iced
Latte
Espresso & Milk Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.
Macchiato
Traditional Macchiato: a shot of espresso and a dollap of foam.
Pour Over
Iced Pour Over
Cold Brew Quart
Cold Brew Gallon
Mocktails
Avery Island Iced Tea
We start with artisanal ginger ale over ice, add a squeeze of both lemon and lime and then pour a double shot of our espresso over the top.
Main Squeeze
A double shot of our espresso poured over a blood orange San Pelligrino on ice.
Espresso Tonic
A double shot of our espresso is poured over a fizzy glass of artisanal tonic water on ice.
Espresso Soda
A double shot of espresso poured over a large glass of soda water on ice.
Tea
Iced Herbal
Iced Yerba Mate
Iced Black Ceylon
Earl Grey
Ceylon
Darjeeling
English Breakfast
Chamomile
Lemon-Ginger
Mint
Rooibos
Gunpowder
Pan-fired
Jasmine
Oolong
Yerba Mate
Blue Eyes
Strawberry-Kiwi
Ba Mu Dan
Tea Lattes
Lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Catering/To Go
Retail Coffee & Tea
Honduras San Vicente
Colombia Risaralda
Flavor Notes | Lemon-lime, Meringue, Peach Growing Area | Risaralda, Paisa Region, Colombia Process | Fully Washed Variety | Caturra & Castillo Risaralda marks our third time working with Cereza Coffee on bringing in exceptional offerings from Colombia, and this one might be our favorite yet. The first sip opens up with a splash of peach candy, with complex acidity coming to the forefront as the cup cools. Risaralda is a perfect coffee for Chemex or for making a super dynamic single origin espresso.
Colombia Rodrigo Palaez
Ethiopia Guji
Flavor Notes | Raspberry, Toffee, Velvety Body Growing Area | Kercha, Guji Zone, Ethiopia Process | Natural Process Variety | Heirloom Varietals What can we say? Guji is our absolute favorite growing area for Ethiopian coffee. This coffee is grown an extremely high altitudes by small farmers in and around the Kercha District within the Guji Zone. It was hand-sorted and processed using traditional drying and milling methods at a community facility called Kerecha. This year's Guji offering demonstrates a high level of complexity and sweetness, with deep berry flavors and a silky base of buttery toffee. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Madrugada Espresso Blend
Flavor Notes | Sweet berry undertones, bright acidity, silky body Growing Area | Guatemala, Ethiopia Process | Washed, Natural Our signature blend, displaying blackberry undertones with silky body and a sweet finish. If our coffee line were a record, this blend would be the hit single. Madrugada is our most versatile offering, perfect for espresso, drip, or as a refreshing iced coffee. We just can't find a bad way to brew the stuff. Who should drink this: Everyone. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Costa Rica Los Santos
Flavor Notes | Kumquat Acidity, Baker's Chocolate, Graham Cracker Growing Area | Tarrazu, San Jose, Costa Rica Process | Fully Washed Variety | Caturra & Catuai If you are looking for the perfect coffee for cold brew, look no further. Los Santos is chocolatey and sweet, with a touch of honey in the long. Los Santos is an ideal breakfast coffee no matter how you brew it. Who should drink this: If you're a cream-and-sugar-in-your-morning-coffee person, this coffee will embrace you with open arms. Although we tend to think it stands up great just by itself. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Kenya Embu AA
Flavor Notes | Ripe Papaya, Black Tea, Floral Growing Area | Mututnduri, Embu, Eastern Kenya Process | Fully Washed Variety | SL 28, SL 34 If you are a fan of top-notch Kenyan coffees, man do we have just the thing for you. Embu AA is an absolute stunner. This coffee is grown by smallholder family farms in and around Mutunduri and processed locally at the Mwiria washing station, which is one of three facilities operated by the Central Ngandori Farmer Cooperative Society (FCS, for short). The farms contributing to this coffee all share the same rich, volcanic soil and ideal microclimate for producing complex and clean specialty coffees. Embu AA is bursting with tropical fruit, sweet, darjeeling florals, and tops things off with perfect, silky body. This one will definitely be one of the highlights of the season. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Rwanda Karambi
Flavor Notes | Sweet Stonefruit, Black Tea, Cacao Growing Area | Nyamasheke, Western Province, Rwanda Process | Anaerobically Fermented and Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon For those of you who have been with us for a while, you'll probably recognize the name of this delicious coffee. The Karambi washing station continues to do an amazing job year after year, and we're stoked to be working with them yet again. This special lot was put through a unique anaerobic fermentation process, which really seems to have upped the ante when it comes to sweetness and complexity. Rwanda Karambi is a coffee with a sparkly, delicate body, and is definitely going to be one of the highlights among our early summer arrivals. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Peru Rio Maranon
Flavor Notes | Walnut, Brown Sugar, Syrupy Body Growing Area | Rodriguez de Mendoza, Peru Process | Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon, Catimor, Caturra, Pache and Typica Back for a second year in a row! Peru Rio Marañón (aka Cafe de Mujer APROCCURMA) is one of the coolest projects that we've gotten to work with in a long time. Aproccuma is an all female farming co-op, working with 124 individual woman producers to establish land ownership and to provide training on organic management and environmental practices so that its members can create a more stable revenue source for themselves and their families. What makes the project even cooler is that the coffee they produced this year is truly spectacular. Mild, stonefruit acidity and nutty sweetness meet with brown sugar and silky milk chocolate to create an ideal balance. We're particularly fond of this coffee as a v60 pourover or as a super smooth cold brew. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Guatemala San Carlos
Flavor Notes | Crisp, Honeysuckle, Caramel Growing Area | Santiago, Atitlan, Guatemala Process | Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon & Caturra Lago is just a perfect Guatemalan coffee. This great offering displays crisp acidity, with subtle floral characteristics, and deep sweet notes that present themselves more and more as the cup cools. We love it as a single origin espresso or brewed in a Chemex. 2019 will be our fourth consecutive year working with coffees from Josue Morales of Los Volcanes Coffee, a true coffee wiz and champion of the small farmers in the growing region around the stunningly picturesque Lake Atitlan in which the Lago is grown. Who should drink this: Suggested for lovers and balance and subtlety. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams
Bonfire Blend
A blend of our finest offerings roasted to a perfect dark - that’s full-bodied with just a hint of smoke. Process: Washed Elevation: 1400+ Meters
Chai Elixir Concentrate- Original 25.36 fl oz
All-natural chai elixir. Alchemy sourced organic tea, natural spice flavours, cane sugar and blended it all in magical purified water to make an incomparable Chai elixir. 100% Australian made and owned. No Preservatives No Artificial Colours No Artificial Flavours Organic Tea Organic Vanilla Natural Spices SO EASY TO MAKE. Just add 15 ml of the elixir to a cup 200 ml of hot milk. (even better if you have a steamer). Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg to finish it off and take the opportunity to PAUSE / RELAX / UNWIND
Brewing Equipment
Shirts & Accessories
S Black Mojo Logo Shirt
M Black Mojo Logo Shirt
L Black Mojo Logo Shirt
S B&G Mojo Logo Shirt
M B&G Mojo Logo Shirt
L B&G Mojo Logo Shirt
XS Ek Balam Mojo Shirt
S Ek Balam Mojo Shirt
M Ek Balam Mojo Shirt
L Ek Balam Mojo Shirt
XL Ek Balam Mojo Shirt
S Screaming Hand Shirt
M Screaming Hand Shirt
L Screaming Hand Shirt
XL Screaming Hand Shirt
Mojo Screaming Hand Pin
Mugs
Mattea Greeting Cards
Happy Birthday Flowers Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Have A Happy Birday Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Holy Carp It's Your Birthday Mini Card
Room for a special message on the back Measures 2”x 3 1/2” on heavy cardstock paper. Illustrated in Lafayette, LA USA.
Happy Birthday Crawdaddy
Illustrated in Lafayette, LA USA Heavy Cardstock Paper Measures 4.5x 5.75. Blank inside for a special message. Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope.
Happy Birthday You Party Animal Card
Hey, It's Your Beeday Card
Hey Lover Card
This Card Features Purple Dawn Camellias Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope Our cards are blank inside with room for a special message
Hey U Don't Succ Card
Congrats On Your Sucksess Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Dad You're Awesomesauce Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Congratulations Card
Merci Magnolia Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Aloe There Friend Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Let It Bee Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
I'm Here For You Bud Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Bon Anniversaire Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Bonne Fête Card
"Happy Birthday" in Louisiana French Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
You May Feel Swamped But You Are Doing A Really Great Job Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
When You Can't Even I'm Here To Say You Peli-can Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Thinking Of You Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Aquarius Fox Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5
Cancer Luna Moth Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5
De Tout Coeur Avec Vous
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Mush Love Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5
Lets Spoon Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
Follow Your Passion Card
I Feel You Card
Created in Lafayette, LA USA Printed on Heavy Recycled Cardstock Paper Measures 4.25 x 5.5 Blank inside for a special message Comes Packaged with a Kraft Brown envelope
I Am Here For You Always Card
I Hope Thistle Cheer You Up Card
Merci Beaucoup Card
Mes Condoléances Card
You Are A Peach Card
Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart Card
Not All Who Swander Are Lost Card
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans Postcard
Louisiana Wetland Birds Postcard
See You Later Alligator Postcard
I Found My Thrill Postcard
Southern Nights Postcard
La Louisiana
Resurrection Gardens
RTD
Elmhurst Almond Milk
Evamor 20oz Water
Mexican Coke
Mountain Valley Water (1 Liter)
Natalie's Orange Juice
16 OZ At Natalie’s, we want the quality of our ingredients to shine. That’s why we hand select & source the finest fruits & vegetables available. Our juices are handcrafted in small batches to ensure authentic freshness. (From: Natalie's)
Rainwater Sparkling Richards 12oz
100% Rain: Refreshing, renewable, and the only ingredient we use in our water. Why Rain? Because everyone deserves access to clean water, and rain is a 100% renewable source available everywhere. Richard started with a quest to get cleaner, better-tasting water for a ranch near Austin,TX in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to provide clean, great-tasting water for everyone, everywhere.
LA Peach, Elderflower, Tarragon - South of Eden Kombucha
Lavender, Lemon, Verbena & Honey - South of Eden Kombucha
Rose, Cardamom & Cayenne - South Of Eden Herbal Kombucha
Hibiscus, Tulsi & Ginger -South Of Eden Kombucha
LA Blueberry, Chamomile, Mint & Raspberry Leaf - South Of Eden Herbal Kombucha
Natalie's Purify
Nirvana Coconut Water
Sprite
Snack Bars
Goji Berry, Quinoa Better Bar
It is made of allergen-free superfoods and hand-pressed without ANY heat in order to let you fully absorb nutrients for lasting energy with zero crash. It has 22 essential minerals and vitamins, 1 serving of fruit, and antioxidants from whole-plant foods. Making it the perfect guilt-free snack that is naturally sweet and tart you can take with you anywhere. Ingredients: Organic Quinoa, Oregon Dried Cranberries ( Cranberries, sugar, Sunflower oil), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Organic Goji Berries, Organic sunflower butter (sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, sea salt), Organic Pepitas (Org. dry roasted Pumpkin seeds, sunflower oil, Jacobsen sea salt), Organic raw Sunflower seeds. Amount per Serving: 190 Calories, 5g Protein, 6g Total Fat, 30g Carbs, 15g Sugars, 20mg Sodium, 0.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 4g Dietary Fiber
Dark Chocolate Better Bar
The only bar built for perfect digestion. Made of allergen-free superfoods and hand-pressed without ANY heat in order to let you fully absorb nutrients for lasting energy with zero crash. 63% dark chocolate (cacao beans, cocoa butter, sugar), orgainc quinoa, Oregon dried cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Dried blueberries (blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), organic goji berries, organic sunflower butter (sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, sea salt), organic roasted pepitas (dry roasted pumpkin seeds, suflower oil, Jacobsen sea salt), organic raw sunflower seeds. Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free.
Cranberry Cashew Peanut Butter Bar
Our Cranberry Cashew Bar blends fresh-roasted peanut & cashew nut butter with whole cashew pieces, tart dried cranberries, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, and raw organic wildflower honey. Our bars are made in small batches with our own fresh-roasted nut butter and the best whole ingredients out there. Equally tasty and nutritious without compromise, this is probably the kind of bar you'd make at home if you only had time. Allergen Info: Contains cashews, peanuts & coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts.
Figgy Chai Peanut Butter Bar
Our Figgy Chai Bar is handmade with fresh-roasted peanut & almond nut butter, sweet dried figs, gluten-free whole grains, non-GMO pea protein, raw organic wildflower honey, and our signature blend of traditional chai tea spices. Our bars are made in small batches with our own fresh-roasted nut butter and the best whole ingredients out there. Equally tasty and nutritious without compromise, this is probably the kind of bar you'd make at home if you only had time. Allergen Info: Contains almonds, peanuts & coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts.
Compartes Chocolate
Cereal Bowl Chocolate Bar
Compartés Cereal Bowl gourmet white chocolate bar is a cereal lover's dream. Creamy Compartés white chocolate overflowing with crunchy cereal and sweet marshmallows. It's one of our most popular white chocolate bars...there's absolutely nothing else quite like it! Handmade in our Los Angeles Kitchen.
Cookie Butter Chocolate Bar
Our best-selling milk chocolate blended with delicious cookie butter, this smooth and creamy delicious chocolate bar is bound to be Compartés next big hit. Filled with so much flavor, our Cookie Butter milk chocolate nostalgic premium gourmet chocolate bar features gorgeous packaging and our world famous chocolate. A new limited edition bar by Compartés Chocolatier. - Gluten Free -
Lavender Purple Chocolate Bar
Compartés brand new Lavender chocolate bar. A purple chocolate unlike anything in the world. Infused with fresh lavender flowers from the California Farmers Markets... This beautiful chocolate bar is not only delicious but visually stunning, wrapped in a hand drawn ultra violet design that reflects the gorgeous purple hue of the lavender chocolate inside. Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens. - Gluten Free -
Matcha Green Tea White Chocolate Bar
Compartés Matcha white chocolate bar transforms the trendiest drink in Los Angeles into chocolate bar form! Premium ceremonial grade matcha tea is mixed with luxury white chocolate and turns this chocolate bar green. Infused with only the best matcha from Japan. This chocolate bar features waves and a traditional, but modern Japanese inspired design on the cover. Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens. - Gluten Free -
Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Bar
Compartés Strawberry Shortcake white chocolate bar, is packed full of strawberries and chunks of airy homemade shortcake. It's a chocolate bar that tastes like absolute heaven in every bite! Wrapped up in Compartés hand-drawn strawberry graphics. Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens.
Vegan Organic Dark Chocolate Matcha Raspberry Reishi - Healing
Vegan Organic Paleo Chocolate Bar Reishi Mushroom boosted chocolates by Compartés Los Angeles. 75% Organic Cacao Luxury Chocolate Bar with Raspberry, Green Tea chocolate Bar for snacking, called Healing. World's Best Chocolate. Oprah's Favorite Things. Our Non GMO Soy Free Refined Sugar Free Non Dairy Chocolate Bars are the perfect treat.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Chocolate Bar
Simply
iLOVE SNACKS
Dog Treats
It's all about the coffee!
4700 Freret St, New Orleans, New Orleans, LA 70115