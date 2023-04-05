Mojo Coffee House - Magazine

Costa Rica Los Santos

$15.00

Flavor Notes | Kumquat Acidity, Baker's Chocolate, Graham Cracker Growing Area | Tarrazu, San Jose, Costa Rica Process | Fully Washed Variety | Caturra & Catuai If you are looking for the perfect coffee for cold brew, look no further. Los Santos is chocolatey and sweet, with a touch of honey in the long. Los Santos is an ideal breakfast coffee no matter how you brew it. Who should drink this: If you're a cream-and-sugar-in-your-morning-coffee person, this coffee will embrace you with open arms. Although we tend to think it stands up great just by itself.