Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mojo Coffee House - Magazine

review star

No reviews yet

1500 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee
Americano Iced

DRINKS

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special requests whether you'd like medium or dark roast or for us to add any cream, sugar or alternative milks at no added charge to you!

Cold Brew/Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Our fresh Costa Rica Los Santos is brewed using our 12 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip. Notes of chocolate, graham cracker & kumquat.

NOLA Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Our Costa Rica Los Santos cold brew with chicory and a splash of cream added

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Two thirds drip coffee and one third steamed milk

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & Milk Our small latte comes with a double shot of espresso while our large comes with a quad.

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.

Flat White

$4.00

Two shots of espresso and 6 ounces of steamed milk. Cappuccino size with smoother micro foam.

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of our Madrugada espresso blend. Hot or over ice

Americano

$3.25+

Double or quad shot of espresso with hot filtered water. Iced option available.

Americano Iced

$3.25+

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk resulting a 4 ounce pick me up.

Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato: a shot of espresso and a dollap of foam.

Red Eye

$3.25+

Drip coffee of the day with an added shot of our espresso 🤠

Frozen

$5.00+

Pour Over

$4.75

Iced Pour Over

$4.75

Aero Press

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Lemonade

$4.25

Rose Lemonade

$4.25

Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade

$4.50

Cucumber-Watermelon Lemonade

$4.25

Strawberry Limeade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Tea

Iced Herbal

$3.25+

Iced Yerba Mate

$3.25+

Iced Black Ceylon

$3.25+

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Ceylon

$2.50+

Darjeeling

$2.50+

English Breakfast

$2.50+

Chamomile

$2.50+

Lemon-Ginger

$2.50+

Mint

$2.50+

Rooibos

$2.50+

Gunpowder

$2.50+

Pan-fired

$2.50+

Jasmine

$2.50+

Oolong

$2.50+

Yerba Matte

$2.50+

Blue Eyes

$2.50+

Strawberry-Kiwi

$2.50+

Tea Lattes

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai Latte Iced

$4.25+

Rooibos Latte

$4.25+

Rooibos Latte Iced

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Matcha Iced Latte

$5.75+

London Fog

$3.75+

Mocktails

Avery Island Iced Tea

$4.75

We start with artisanal ginger ale over ice, add a squeeze of both lemon and lime and then pour a double shot of our espresso over the top.

Main Squeeze

$4.75Out of stock

A double shot of our espresso poured over a blood orange San Pelligrino on ice.

Espresso Tonic

$4.75

A double shot of our espresso is poured over a fizzy glass of artisanal tonic water on ice.

Espresso Soda

$4.00+

A double shot of espresso poured over a large glass of soda water on ice.

Milks/Hot Choc

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamer

$2.35+

Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

Cup of Milk

$3.00+

Catering/To Go

Coffee Box

$18.00

Coffee Box + Cream\Sugar

$22.00

Cold Brew Quart

$10.00

Cold Brew Gallon

$35.00

RETAIL

Retail Coffee Tea

Bonfire Blend

$17.50

A blend of our finest offerings roasted to a perfect dark. Rich and full-bodied with just a hint of smoke. Process: Washed Elevation: 1400+ Meters

Costa Rica Los Santos

Costa Rica Los Santos

$15.00

Flavor Notes | Kumquat Acidity, Baker's Chocolate, Graham Cracker Growing Area | Tarrazu, San Jose, Costa Rica Process | Fully Washed Variety | Caturra & Catuai If you are looking for the perfect coffee for cold brew, look no further. Los Santos is chocolatey and sweet, with a touch of honey in the long. Los Santos is an ideal breakfast coffee no matter how you brew it. Who should drink this: If you're a cream-and-sugar-in-your-morning-coffee person, this coffee will embrace you with open arms. Although we tend to think it stands up great just by itself.

Guatemala San Carlos

Guatemala San Carlos

$16.00

Flavor Notes | Crisp, Honeysuckle, Caramel Growing Area | Santiago, Atitlan, Guatemala Process | Fully Washed Variety | Bourbon & Caturra Lago is just a perfect Guatemalan coffee. This great offering displays crisp acidity, with subtle floral characteristics, and deep sweet notes that present themselves more and more as the cup cools. We love it as a single origin espresso or brewed in a Chemex. 2019 will be our fourth consecutive year working with coffees from Josue Morales of Los Volcanes Coffee, a true coffee wiz and champion of the small farmers in the growing region around the stunningly picturesque Lake Atitlan in which the Lago is grown. Who should drink this: Suggested for lovers and balance and subtlety. Net Weight: 12 ounces / 340 grams

Madrugada Espresso Blend

Madrugada Espresso Blend

$16.00

Flavor Notes | Sweet berry undertones, bright acidity, silky body Growing Area | Guatemala, Ethiopia Process | Washed, Natural Our signature blend, displaying blackberry undertones with silky body and a sweet finish. If our coffee line were a record, this blend would be the hit single. Madrugada is our most versatile offering, perfect for espresso, drip, or as a refreshing iced coffee. We just can't find a bad way to brew the stuff. Who should drink this: Everyone.

Chai Elixir - Original

Chai Elixir - Original

$32.00

Honduras Flores

$19.00

Colombia Tolima

$20.00

Ethiopian Daye

$20.00

Colombian Guapacha

$20.00

Rwanda Karambi

$19.50

Clothing & Accessories

S Mojo Logo Shirt

S Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
M Mojo Logo Shirt

M Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
L Mojo Logo Shirt

L Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
S B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

S B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
M B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

M B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00
L B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

L B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL B&G Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
S Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

S Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

$25.00
M Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

M Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

$25.00
L Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

L Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

$25.00Out of stock
XL Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

XL Screaming Hand Shirt - Red

$25.00Out of stock
XS Ek Balam Shirt

XS Ek Balam Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
S Ek Balam Shirt

S Ek Balam Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Ek Balam Shirt

M Ek Balam Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
L Ek Balam Shirt

L Ek Balam Shirt

$25.00
XL Ek Balam Shirt

XL Ek Balam Shirt

$25.00
Mojo Screaming Mug Pin

Mojo Screaming Mug Pin

$10.00Out of stock

Grey Mojo Sweatshirt

$35.00+Out of stock

Black Mojo Hoodie

$35.00+

XL Mojo Logo Shirt

$25.00

Mattea

Greeting card

$5.00

Post card

$5.00

Pastries & Food

Mojo In House

Croissant Butter

$3.25

Nutella Croissant

$3.75

Spinach Croissant

$3.75

Danish

$3.25

Mini Danish

$1.75

La Louisiane

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Bran Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Cranberry Muffin

$3.25

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

Fresh Fruit Tart

$5.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Pecan Tart

$4.75

Brownie

$3.00

Resurrection Gardens

Bacon Burrito

$5.00

Bean Burrito

$4.50

Boudin Burrito

$5.00

Tortilla Espanola

$5.00

Crudite - Veggie & Hummus

$9.00

Puffed Grain Parfait (yogurt)

$6.00

Hot sauce

$0.75

Peach and Pecan Coffee Cake

$4.00

Lemon Citrus Corn Cake

$3.00

Peanut Butter Pecan/Chocolate cookie

$2.50

Kimchi

$10.00

Chow Chow

$10.00

Hot Sauce Bulk

$10.00

Pickles

$10.00

GRAB & GO

RTD

Evamor 20oz Water

Evamor 20oz Water

$3.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (1 liter)

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (1 liter)

$4.50

Mountain Valley 750ml

$3.50Out of stock
Rainwater Sparkling Richards 12oz

Rainwater Sparkling Richards 12oz

$2.50

100% Rain: Refreshing, renewable, and the only ingredient we use in our water. Why Rain? Because everyone deserves access to clean water, and rain is a 100% renewable source available everywhere. Richard started with a quest to get cleaner, better-tasting water for a ranch near Austin,TX in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to provide clean, great-tasting water for everyone, everywhere.

Rainwater Can Still

$3.00

Nirvana Coconut Water

$4.50
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$6.25
Natalie's Ginger Carrot

Natalie's Ginger Carrot

$6.25

Natalie's Purify Juice

$6.25
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.75
Mexican Bottled Coke

Mexican Bottled Coke

$2.75
Elmhurst Almond Milk

Elmhurst Almond Milk

$6.75

Bottled Water 16oz

$2.00

Hibiscus, Cinnamon & Kava Kava - South Of Eden Kombucha

$7.00

Satsuma, Carrot, Turmeric - South of Eden Kombucha

$7.00

Lavender, Lemon, Verbena & Honey - South of Eden Kombucha

$7.00

Rose, Cardamom & Cayenne - South Of Eden Kombucha

$7.00

San Pelligrino

$2.00Out of stock

Bev's Dog Treatz

$6.00

Snack Bars

Big Spoon - Apricot

$4.50
Big Spoon - Cranberry Cashew

Big Spoon - Cranberry Cashew

$4.50
Big Spoon - Figgy Chai

Big Spoon - Figgy Chai

$4.50

Better Bar - Chocolate

$4.50
Better Bar - Plain

Better Bar - Plain

$4.50

Ginger Mint

$3.00

Cinnamon Mint

$3.00

Peppermints

$3.00

Awake Mints

$3.00

Ritual Chocolates

Fleur De Sel, 70% Cacao

$10.00

Honeycomb Toffee, 75% Cacao

$10.00

Juniper Lavender Chocolate, 70% Cacao

$10.00

One Hundred Percent, 100% Cacao Blend

$10.00

Snowed In 70% Cacao

$12.00

S’mores Bar, 70% Cacao

$10.00

The Après Chocolate Bar 70%

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

It's all about the coffee!

Website

Location

1500 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

Gallery
Mojo Coffee House image
Mojo Coffee House image
Mojo Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dragonfly Café
orange starNo Reviews
530 Jackson Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
orange star4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,087
2802 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- 2917 Magazine St
orange star4.5 • 208
2917 Magazine St Suite 104 New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
NOCHI
orange starNo Reviews
725 Howard Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
orange starNo Reviews
650 Poydras St Suite 102 NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Two Chicks Cafe - Near Convention Center
orange star4.6 • 1,241
Ste. 109 New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
orange star4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar
orange star4.5 • 47
1114 Constance St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston