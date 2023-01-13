Mojo Espresso & Bistro
113 S 4th St
Atwood, KS 67730
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Additions
The Classics
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to your liking, two pieces of bacon & sourdough toast.
Oatmeal with Milk
French Toast
Served with maple syrup, whipped cream & seasonal fruit.
Toasted Bagel
Your choice of cream cheese, jam, peanut butter or strawberries to top it off.
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Hoagie sandwich
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a hoagie bun. Add cheese if youʼd like!
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, provolone & a BLT with mayo on three slices of toasted sourdough.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak, sautéed onion & green pepper, topped with melted provolone on a hoagie bun.
The Italian Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami, marinara & melted pepperjack with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of caesar on a hoagie bun.
Daily Special sandwich
BLT sandwich
A classic with mayo on sourdough.
Paninis
Daily Special Panini
Feature of the day
Ham & Swiss Panini
Ham, swiss & mayo.
Chicken,Bacon & Ranch Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & swiss on ciabatta.
The Stoney Panini
Turkey, bacon, mayo, mustard, apple & provolone on ciabatta.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini
Pepperjack, provolone & swiss with a bit of mayo on sourdough.
Breakfast Panini
A fried egg with your choice of: bacon, ham or sausage pepperjack, swiss, provolone or on sourdough or a bagel.
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Leaf lettuce, caesar, parmesan & grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with caesar & parmesan .
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, veggies, crispy chicken & ranch.
Very Berry Salad
Greens, strawberries, cranberries, almonds & feta with raspberry vinaigrette.
Walnut Chicken Salad
Greens, apples, cranberries, walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled chicken. with sweet onion vinaigrette.
House Salad
Mixed greens & veggies with your choice of dressing. + grilled steak $3.00
Side Salad
Wraps
Appetizers
Small Appetites
Featured items
Avacado Bacon Ranch
with pepperjack.
Roadhouse Burger
Jalapeño, cheddar, bbq sauce, & sauteed onion.
Five Alarm Roadhouse Burger
Jalapeño, cheddar, bbq sauce, & sauteed onion, pepper jack & sriracha.
Swiss & Mushroom Burger
Add a sauteed onion for .50.
Jelly Popper Burger
Cream cheese, jalapeño, grape jelly & cheddar.
Bleu Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Your choice of pepper jack, swiss, provolone or cheddar.
Plain Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Your choice of pepper jack, swiss, provolone or cheddar.
Extra burger pattie
1\3 lb.
Scone
Doughnut
Cookies
Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Thai Iced Coffee
Toasted Coconut Cold Brew
Honeycomb Cold Foam Cold Brew
Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew
Pumpkin Caramel Brûlée Cold Brew
Iced Chai BSC Cold Foam
Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew
Coconut Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew
Raspberry Cold Foam Cold Brew
Snickerdoodle Cold Foam Cold Brew
Gingerbread Cold Foam Cold Brew
Espresso
Fruit Smoothies-non dairy
Not Coffee
Specialty Drinks-macchiatos, mochas, lattes & chai
Sticky Bun Latte
Gingerbread Latte
Creme Brulee Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
Peppermint Bark Latte
Toasted Coconut Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
Carmelized Honey Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Coconut Caramel Latte
Caramel Delight
Pumpkin Pie Chai
Cookie Butter Chai
Turtle Mocha
Almond Joy Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Raspberry White Mocha
Salted Caramel Mocha
Snickers Mocha
Hazy Mocha
Coconut Mocha Macchiato
Caramel Macchiato
Tea bags
Whole Bean Coffee
Honey Products
Chocolate Covered Coffe Beans
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome to our coffee shop and bistro located in the northwest corner of Kansas! We feature fresh and delicious food, including locally-sourced beef, in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Dine inside or sit outside to watch the daily happenings in Atwood, Kansas while sipping one of our quality hot or cold drinks. Large orders are welcome with advanced notice. We're here to help you find your Mojo!
113 S 4th St, Atwood, KS 67730