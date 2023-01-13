Mojo Espresso & Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Panini

$6.25

A fried egg with your choice of: bacon, ham or sausage pepperjack, swiss, provolone or on sourdough or a bagel.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Hashbrowns, green pepper, onion, mushroom, green chili & scrambled egg with melty pepperjack. Make it a combination bacon & sausage for $1.00

Breakfast Additions

Hashbrowns

$3.25

Side of Bacon

$3.60

Toast

$1.50

*Extra Egg

$1.50

*we are pleased to cook your food to order, however, you should know, “consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.” :)

The Classics

Classic Breakfast

$6.25

Two eggs cooked to your liking, two pieces of bacon & sourdough toast.

Oatmeal with Milk

$4.70

Two eggs cooked to your liking, two pieces of bacon & sourdough toast.

French Toast

$6.00

Served with maple syrup, whipped cream & seasonal fruit.

Toasted Bagel

$3.95

Your choice of cream cheese, jam, peanut butter or strawberries to top it off.

Grab N Go

Sausage BB

$5.00

Bacon BB

$5.00

English muffin

$5.00

Ham egg croissant

$5.00

Pancake sausage

$5.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Hoagie sandwich

$9.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a hoagie bun. Add cheese if youʼd like!

Club Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey, ham, provolone & a BLT with mayo on three slices of toasted sourdough.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled steak, sautéed onion & green pepper, topped with melted provolone on a hoagie bun.

The Italian Sandwich

$8.95

Pepperoni, salami, marinara & melted pepperjack with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of caesar on a hoagie bun.

Daily Special sandwich

$7.95

BLT sandwich

$6.95

A classic with mayo on sourdough.

Paninis

Daily Special Panini

$7.95

Feature of the day

Ham & Swiss Panini

$6.95

Ham, swiss & mayo.

Chicken,Bacon & Ranch Panini

$7.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & swiss on ciabatta.

The Stoney Panini

$8.95

Turkey, bacon, mayo, mustard, apple & provolone on ciabatta.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.95

Pepperjack, provolone & swiss with a bit of mayo on sourdough.

Breakfast Panini

$6.25

A fried egg with your choice of: bacon, ham or sausage pepperjack, swiss, provolone or on sourdough or a bagel.

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Leaf lettuce, caesar, parmesan & grilled chicken.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Leaf lettuce tossed with caesar & parmesan .

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, veggies, crispy chicken & ranch.

Very Berry Salad

$7.95

Greens, strawberries, cranberries, almonds & feta with raspberry vinaigrette.

Walnut Chicken Salad

$8.95

Greens, apples, cranberries, walnuts & bleu cheese crumbles topped with grilled chicken. with sweet onion vinaigrette.

House Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens & veggies with your choice of dressing. + grilled steak $3.00

Side Salad

$3.95

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, veggies & ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon & ranch.

Grecian Wrap

$8.95

Leaf lettuce, turkey, feta, kalamata olives, red onion, tomato & Caesar dressing

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.75

Homemade french fries

$2.75

Hand cut in-house.

Homemade potato chips

$2.75

Hand cut in-house.

Sweet potato fries

$4.25

Fried Pickle Chips

$3.75

Fried Cauliflower

$4.95

Curly Fries

$4.25

Garlic Cheese Curds

$5.25

Small Appetites

PB & J Panini

$4.50

American Grilled Cheese

$4.95

2-Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$4.95

3-Piece Chicken Basket

$5.95

Featured items

Avacado Bacon Ranch

$9.95

with pepperjack.

Roadhouse Burger

$9.00

Jalapeño, cheddar, bbq sauce, & sauteed onion.

Five Alarm Roadhouse Burger

$9.50

Jalapeño, cheddar, bbq sauce, & sauteed onion, pepper jack & sriracha.

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$8.75

Add a sauteed onion for .50.

Jelly Popper Burger

$9.50

Cream cheese, jalapeño, grape jelly & cheddar.

Bleu Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Your choice of pepper jack, swiss, provolone or cheddar.

Plain Hamburger

$7.75

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Your choice of pepper jack, swiss, provolone or cheddar.

Extra burger pattie

$3.50

1\3 lb.

Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Scone

Scone

$3.00

Doughnut

Twist doughnut

$2.00

Cookies

Gingerbread

$1.00

Frappes

Frappe

$4.00

Build your frappe from the ground up.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Toasted Coconut Cold Brew

$3.75

Honeycomb Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Pumpkin Caramel Brûlée Cold Brew

$3.95

Iced Chai BSC Cold Foam

$4.00

Salted Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Coconut Caramel Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Raspberry Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Snickerdoodle Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Gingerbread Cold Foam Cold Brew

$3.75

Tea

Hot tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.80+

Café Au Lait

$1.55

Airpot

$13.00

Pop

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Water

Glass of water

$0.10

To-Go Water

$0.25

Espresso

Latte

$3.80

Mocha

$3.95

Cafe Breve

$3.85

Cappuccino

$3.80

Americano

$3.00

Italiano

$3.10

Double Shot

$2.70

Fruit Smoothies-non dairy

Build your own smoothie

$4.00

Not Coffee

Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95+

Frozen lemonade

$4.00

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.65

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.75

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Steamer

$3.65

Steamed milk and flavor to suit. Many milk and flavor options to choose from.

Apple Pie Spice

$3.80

Specialty Drinks-macchiatos, mochas, lattes & chai

Sticky Bun Latte

$3.95

Gingerbread Latte

$3.95

Creme Brulee Latte

$3.95

Snickerdoodle Latte

$3.95

Peppermint Bark Latte

$3.95

Toasted Coconut Latte

$3.95

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.95

Cookie Butter Latte

$3.95

Carmelized Honey Latte

$3.95

Chai Tea Latte

$3.80

Coconut Caramel Latte

$3.95

Caramel Delight

$3.95

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$3.95

Cookie Butter Chai

$3.95

Turtle Mocha

$3.95

Almond Joy Mocha

$3.95

Peppermint Mocha

$3.95

Raspberry White Mocha

$3.95

Salted Caramel Mocha

$3.95

Snickers Mocha

$3.95

Hazy Mocha

$3.95

Coconut Mocha Macchiato

$3.95

Caramel Macchiato

$3.95

Whole Bean Coffee

Guatemalan whole bean

$12.40

Tea bags

Individual tea bags

$1.00

Whole Bean Coffee

Whole bean coffee/per lb.

$12.40

Honey Products

Lilac Lavender Beeswax Lotion bars

$6.20

Lilac Lavender Sea Salt Scrub

$7.28

Lilac Lavender Beeswax Hand Lotion

$7.28

Chocolate Covered Coffe Beans

Chocolate Covered Coffe Beans

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our coffee shop and bistro located in the northwest corner of Kansas! We feature fresh and delicious food, including locally-sourced beef, in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Dine inside or sit outside to watch the daily happenings in Atwood, Kansas while sipping one of our quality hot or cold drinks. Large orders are welcome with advanced notice. We're here to help you find your Mojo!

Location

113 S 4th St, Atwood, KS 67730

Directions

Gallery
