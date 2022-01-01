Restaurant header imageView gallery

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH

2,323 Reviews

$$

1500 Beach Blvd

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Order Again

Popular Items

Two-Meat Combo
Mojo Q Salad
Wings

APPETIZERS

Onion Rings

$10.50

Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch

Frito Pie App

$9.50

Sweet & Smoky Rib Tips

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Breaded chips served with comeback sauce

Small Fried Pickle

$5.25

Disco Fries

$9.50

Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy

Wings

$13.00

Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in chipotle ranch

Kansas City Burnt Ends

$15.00Out of stock

Crusty outer edges of beef brisket

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Pulled chicken, jalapeños, smoked tomatoes, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese

Small Nacho

$7.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled pork, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheese

SOUPS & SALADS

Brunswick Stew Cup

$7.00

Traditional stew of chicken, pork, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, lima beans and corn

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$10.00

Traditional stew of chicken, pork, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, lima beans and corn

Texas-Style Chili Cup

$7.00

Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!

Texas-Style Chili Bowl

$10.00

Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes, croutons

Mojo Q Salad

$17.00

Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons

Small Mojo Q Salad

$11.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.00

Grilled salmon on a large house salad

BBQ

Served with two homemade sides and Texas toast

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$17.00

North Carolina Pork

$17.00

Beef Brisket

$20.00

Smoked Turkey Breast

$18.00

St. Louis Spareribs

$20.00

Pit-Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Texas Hot Links

$16.00

Two-Meat Combo

$20.00

A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast

Three-Meat Combo

$23.00

A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast

The Whole Hawg

$46.00

Pork, beef, turkey, chicken, ribs, and sausage with four homemade sides and texas toast

Kansas City Burnt Ends Meal

$25.00

SOUTHERN PLATTERS

Served with two homemade sides and jalapeño cornbread

Delta Catfish Platter

$19.00

Louisiana catfish served fried or blackened

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.50

A boneless breast fried then topped with cream gravy

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side

Mojo Smokehouse Chicken

$19.00

Grilled breast, topped with Mojo BBQ Sauce, sauteéd onions, smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheeses

JUMBO BBQ & SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

$9.50

North Carolina Pork Sandwich

$13.00

North Carolina Pork Sandwich Only

$9.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Only

$11.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only

$10.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.50

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.50

Topped with bacon, Mojo BBQ sauce, jack & cheddar cheeses

Sloppy Mojo

$14.00

Chopped beef and pork tossed in a spicy Chipotle BBQ sauce

Mojo Club

$14.50

Pulled pork, smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickle

The Smitty

$14.50

Beef brisket, smoked sausage, cheddar, mustard sauce, onion, pickle

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Farm-raised catfish fillet with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

HOMEMADE SIDES

Mojo Veggie Platter

$16.00

Your choice of four homemade sides

Collard Greens

$5.00

*Contains Meat*

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Garlic Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Smoked Yellow Corn

$6.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$6.00

*Contains Nuts*

Green Beans

$6.00

*Contains Meat*

BBQ Pit Beans

$5.00

*Contains Meat*

Blackeyed Peas

$5.00

*Contains Meat*

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$6.00

Red Slaw

$5.00

Jalapeño Cornbread

$1.50

Texas Toast

$0.75

Hamburger Bun

$1.00

KIDS MENU

Kid BBQ Plate

$7.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid Pork Sliders

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.99

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.99

DESSERTS

Homemade Banana Pudding

$7.00

Cheerwine Float

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Tap Cheerwine

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Kid Drink

Bottle Cheerwine

$4.00

Bottle Diet Cheerwine

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$2.50

Kitchen (Rehearsal Dinner)

(K) Delta Catfish Platter

$22.99

(K) Two-Meat Combo

$22.99

(K) Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.99

(K) Mojo Q Salad

$22.99

(K) Mojo Veggie Platter

$22.99
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
MOJO Kitchen in Jacksonville Beach is our second location, which opened in 2005. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

1500 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

