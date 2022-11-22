Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

719 Reviews

$

230 Franklin Road #11Y

Franklin, TN 37064

Popular Items

Combo 2 Tacos & Chips
Korean Fried Cauliflower
Brisket

Starters

Salsa & Chips

$4.00

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Queso & Chips

$8.00

Trio Basket (Queso, Guac, Salsa)

$16.00

Cali Fries

$11.00

French fries, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico, mojo sauce, and steak,.

Nachos

$8.00

Chips • Guacamole • Pico • Queso • Mojo Sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Fajita skirt steak, peppers and onion, cheese, pico, and mojo's sauce on the side.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita grilled chicken, peppers and onion, cheese, pico, and mojo's sauce on the side.

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.00

Tacos

Combo 2 Tacos & Chips

$12.00

Choice of any two tacos. Served with chips and salsa.

Adobo Chicken

$4.75

Adobo chicken, jack cheese, pico and poblano sauce

Brisket

$5.75

Smoked Brisket, slaw, bbq sauce

Baja Fish

$5.75

Beer- Battered cod, Shredded Cabbage, pico and Mojo Sauce

Mojo Baja Fish

$5.75

Beer battered cod, slaw, pickled jalapenos, mojo sauce

Carnitas

$4.75

Carnitas, diced onions, cilantro, salsa verde

Chorizo And Potato

$4.75

House made chorizo, potato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno sauce

Fried Avocado

$4.75

Tempura fried avocado, pickled onions, slaw and poblano sauce

THE PUFFY

$5.50

Pork Adovada, onions, queso, cilantro, Guacamole.

Old school

$4.75

Ground beef, Cheese, pico on grilled corn tortilla

Fried Chicken

$4.75

Fried Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Poblano Sauce.

Hot Chicken

$4.75

Hot chicken , slaw, poblano sauce

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$4.75

Fried Cauliflower, gochujang sauce, ginger slaw, toasted sesame seeds, mojo sauce

Fajita Chicken

$4.75

Marinaded Chicken breast, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.

Fajita Steak

$5.75

Marinated skirt steak, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce

Fried Shrimp

$5.75

Fried Shrimp, slaw, pickled onions, Mojo's sauce.

Green Chili burger taco

$4.75

Ground Beef, Rajas, American cheese and morita sauce

Fajita Veggie

$4.50

Pepper and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.

Al pastor

$5.00Out of stock

pork , pineapple, onions, cilantro

Barbacoa

$5.00Out of stock

Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno sauce.

Birria Tacos( 3 tacos and dip)

$12.00Out of stock

Birria Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

jerk marinaded shrimp, mango salsa and island sauce

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.75Out of stock

Fried Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, celery, pico, and poblano sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$5.75Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$5.75Out of stock

Fried Catfish, Slaw, Mojos sauce and Pickled onions.

Chicken Al Carbon

$4.75Out of stock

wood grilled chicken thigh, pico, jack cheese and poblano sauce.

Green Chili Pork

$4.50Out of stock

Green Chili Pork, cabbage, onions & cilantro.

Nashville Hot Shrimp Taco

$5.25Out of stock

Hot Shrimp, slaw, Poblano sauce

In Zane in brane

$5.50Out of stock

Chorizo, steak, fajita veggies. pico, cheese and mojo sauce.

Adovada Pork Taco

$5.00Out of stock

Fajita Shrimp

$5.25Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, peppers and onions, pico, cheese and poblano sauce.

Smoked Turkey

$5.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Slaw, Alabama White sauce and pickled onions.

Smoked Chicken

$4.25Out of stock

smoked chicken, slaw, pickled onions, Alabama white sauce

Texas 2 step

$5.25Out of stock

Smoked brisket, jalapeno sausage, cheese, pico and bbq sauce.

Nashville Hot Shrimp Taco

$5.25Out of stock

Hot Shrimp, slaw, Poblano sauce

Banh mi

$5.25Out of stock

Lemongrass pork, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro and morita sauce

Smoked Turkey

$5.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey, Slaw, Alabama White sauce and pickled onions.

Jalapeno Sausage

$4.50Out of stock

Smoked Jalapeno- Cheddar sausage, pico, cheese, bbq sauce

Fried Mahi

$5.00Out of stock

Bowls

Adobo Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Adobo chicken, pico, cheese, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans and with rice.

Baja Fish Bowl

$14.00

Fried Cod, pico, cabbage, and mojos sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Brisket Bowl

$14.00

Smoked brisket, chipotle slaw, and bbq sauce. Choice of beans and with rice.

Burger Bowl

$14.00

Ground Beef, rajas, american cheese, and morita sauce. Choice of bean with rice.

Korean Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

Korean cauliflower, ginger slaw, and mojo sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Braised pork and vedre salsa. Choice of beans with rice.

Fried Avocado Bowl

$15.00

Fried avocado, pickled onions, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Fried Chicken, pico, cheese, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Hot Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Hot Chicken, chipotle slaw, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Old School Bowl

$14.00

Ground beef, cheese, and pico. Choice of beans with rice.

Fajita Chicken bowl

$14.00

Fajita Chicken, fajita peppers, onions, pico, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Fajita Steak Bowl

$15.00

Skirt steak, fajita peppers, onions, pico, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Fried Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Fried shrimp, chipotle slaw, pickled onions, and mojo sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Pork Adovada Bowl (Puffy)

$15.00

Adovada pork, queso, guacamole, cilantro, and onions. Choice of beans with rice.

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo, potato, and jalapeno sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Fajita peppers, onions, pico, cheese, and poblano sauce. Choice of beans with rice.

Dave's Bowl

$14.00

Choice of protein, peppers, onions, and Jalapeno sauce. No rice or beans (Low Carbs)

Kids Menu

Kids old school

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesdilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kid Nachos

$6.00

Salad

Jalapeno Caesar

$9.00

Chopped Romaine • Cotija Cheese • Chili-Rubbed Croutons • Pickled Onions • Jalapeño Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix • Grilled Corn • Black Beans • Pickled Onions • Tomatoes • Jack Cheese • Honey Lime Vinagrette

Sides

12 Corn Tortillas

$6.00

12 Flour Tortillas

$6.00

2 oz Guac

$1.50

2 oz Guac & Chips

$3.00

2 oz Queso

$1.50

2 oz Queso & Chips

$3.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Black Beans

$3.00

Chipotle Slaw

$3.00

Ginger Slaw

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Street Corn off cob

$4.00

8oz Poblano sauce

$8.00

8oz Mojo sauce

$8.00

Green Chili Burger

Green Chili Chz Burger

$12.00Out of stock

green chili sauce, rajas (poblanos and onions) american cheese and morita burger sauce. Served with Fries

Mr T's Fried Chicken sand

$12.00Out of stock

Margarita

16 oz Margarita

$15.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

