Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mojo

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Pennsylvania Avenue

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.00

Cheeseburger Bites

$6.00

Sushi Rolls

$8.00

Brat Tot

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Nuggets

$6.00

Wonton Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

Pot stickers

$7.00

Crab Cakes

$8.00

Caprese

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken strips

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Sandwiches

Chicken bacon ranch sandwhich

$12.00

Couch Potato

$12.00

Sweet Thai Chicken

$12.00

Works Burger

$11.00

The MOJO

$14.00

Flame Thrower

$13.00

Western BBQ

$13.00

Rueben

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$14.00

MOJO Mack Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

Rueben Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Meatza

$15.00

6 Cheese

$13.00

BYO Pizza

$13.00

Deluxe

$14.00

The Island

$14.00

NA Beverages

BYO NA Seltzer

$4.00

Coffee Sled

$5.00

Winter Wonderland

$5.00

Raspberry Medley

$5.00

Cran Cider

$5.00

Peppermint Russian

$6.00

Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar and Grill

Location

1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Press Eatery
orange star4.7 • 213
502 S 8th St Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Hops Haven
orange starNo Reviews
1327 North 14th Street Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Cocina Mi Familia
orange starNo Reviews
1423 Union Avenue Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Bada BingZ Pizza - Fredonia
orange star4.3 • 143
213 S Main St Cedar Grove, WI 53013
View restaurantnext
Nexdine - Rocky Knoll, WI - 337
orange starNo Reviews
N7135 Rocky Knoll Parkway Plymouth, WI 53073
View restaurantnext
Midway Eat BBQ-MEXICAN GRILL AND BAR
orange starNo Reviews
n529 state hwy 57 Random Lake, WI 53075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sheboygan

Local Press Eatery
orange star4.7 • 213
502 S 8th St Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Frank's Place
orange star4.6 • 57
3023 N 15th St Sheboygan, WI 53083
View restaurantnext
Bill's Corner Cafe
orange star4.3 • 12
2927 S. 8th St Sheboygan, WI 53081
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sheboygan
Port Washington
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Cedarburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston