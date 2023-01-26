Mojo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Bar and Grill
Location
1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nexdine - Rocky Knoll, WI - 337
No Reviews
N7135 Rocky Knoll Parkway Plymouth, WI 53073
View restaurant