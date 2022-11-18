Mediterranean
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
MOJO world eats & drink
53 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small Plates, World Beat Food, Killer Bar
Location
2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harvard Wine & Grille - 3962 Mayfield Rd. Cleveland Heights 44121
3.9 • 691
3962 Mayfield Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44121
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland Heights
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
More near Cleveland Heights