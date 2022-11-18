Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

MOJO world eats & drink

53 Reviews

2196 Lee Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT FRIES
WARM ARUGULA
SHRIMP PAD THAI

CRUNCHY TOFU > WARM ARUGULA

SEE THE MENU! https://www.mojocle.com/menu

CRUNCHY TOFU

CRUNCHY TOFU

$10.00

Organic five spice & japanese crumb battered tofu, tossed in house sweet & spicy with sesame vegetables, and carrot ginger vin (vg)

GREEN BEANS

GREEN BEANS

$11.00

fresh green beans battered in ancho chile tempura with lime juice, chipotle chile & roasted garlic sauce (vg)

HOT FRIES

$7.50

hand cut fries tossed with lime juice & dynamite chile powder. served with fresno sauce & cilantro aioli (v) (g)

FRIES NO SPICE

$7.50

fresh cut fries, lime juice, scallions, no spice, cilantro aioli, fresno sauce (v) (g)

RANGOONS

RANGOONS

$13.00

crispy wontons filled with mascarpone cream cheese & roasted wild mushrooms. served with wild arugula & sweet ginger & red onion marmalade (v)

BAGUETTE + TAPENADE

$8.00

grilled fresh french bread brushed with roasted garlic oil, served wih a tapenade of calamata olives, roasted garlic, marcona almonds & olive oil (v)

PICKLE PLATE

PICKLE PLATE

$8.00

variety of four house made pickles (vg) (g)

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.00

calamari dredge in house made curry flour, sauteed (not fried) tossed with fresh peppers, carrot threads, scallions & sweet & spicy sauce

WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP

WILD MUSHROOM POBLANO SOUP

$8.50

creamy poblano pepper & wild mushroom soup with pecorino cheese & a touch of truffle oil, served with little scallions & fresno chile sauce (v) (g)

CAESAR

CAESAR

$11.00

grilled half romaine heart topped with shredded pecorino, crunchy polenta fritters, house caesar vin with capers & roasted garlic (g)

CITRUS SALAD

CITRUS SALAD

$11.00

local lettuces tossed with fresh oranges, poached green beans, shaved fennel, pickly red onion marcona almonds in green italian vin with grilled baguette schmeared with local goat cheese

WARM ARUGULA

WARM ARUGULA

$13.50

wild roquette, pickly red onions & smoked gouda cheese, wilted in roasted garlic balsamic vin, with crunchy polenta fritters (g)

HAMACHI > PENNE

MARE'S HAMACHI

MARE'S HAMACHI

$15.00

cold smoked wild amberjack hamachi sliced over sticky rice fritters filled with wasabi creme fraiche. served with little vegetables, seaweeds & ikura salmon caviar with wasabi vin

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$14.00

one dozen prince edward isle mussels steamed in coconut milk with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, a touch of cream & thai green curry. served with crispy onion rings spiked with spicy dynamite chile dust (g)

TEMPURA SHRIMP

TEMPURA SHRIMP

$12.50

three large shrimp battered in five spice tempura served with sesame vegetable salad, served with coconut, cilantro, peanut chile sauce

SHRIMP N GRITS

SHRIMP N GRITS

$12.50

three large shrimp sauteed with roasted corn, peppers, sofrito & sweet butter. served over creamy jalapeno corn grits with smoked gouda & scallions

BELLY DANCER

BELLY DANCER

$14.00

spicy korean style braised pork belly & asian pears marinated in a sweet vinaigrette served over gingery creamed corn with mango hot sauce, sweet soy & scallion (p)

PORKY TACOS

$13.00

grilled white corn tortillas filled with slow braised pulled pork shoulder topped with house kim chi & banh me style pickled daikon & carrot, drizzled with dark sesame & scallion (g) (p)

PENNE

PENNE

$12.00

penne pasta baked with fresh cream, pecorino, local goat cheese, smoked gouda & buttermilk bleu, wild mushrooms, caramelized shallots & fresh herbs (v)

TOFU FRIED RICE> SIDE BAGUETTE

TOFU FRIED RICE

TOFU FRIED RICE

$14.00

tofu, snow peas, peppers, cabbage, carrots & radish tossed with steamed rice in tamari, sesame, ginger, garlic & scallion (vg)

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$16.00

rice noodles tossed with chicken, shrimp, egg, snow peas, carrots, radish, basil, mint, cilantro, peanut, coconut milk & tamarind

MOJO RAMEN

MOJO RAMEN

$16.00

thin noodles with shrimp, pork belly, bamboo, baby bok choy & roasted corn in a deep mushroom shrimp dashi, fresh quail egg, sesame & shrimp dust

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$13.00

shrimp oil poached yellowfin tossed in chipotle 1000 isle, cucumber, local lettuces, roasted butternut squash puree on grilled baguette with gruyere cheese, served with house slaw

HERSCHBURGER

HERSCHBURGER

$12.00

house ground four ounce burger grilled with wild mushrooms & crunchy fried onions, on grilled challah bun, with house pickles, sour cream & slaw

BLT

$12.00

mesquite smoked bacon, pickled green tomatoes, sundried tomato camembert, wild arugula, on grilled baguette with aioli & house slaw (p)

CHICKEN BOOM BOOM

CHICKEN BOOM BOOM

$12.00

brined roasted & crunchy ancho tempura chicken thigh sandwich on grilled baguette with spicy scotch bonnet rind camembert, aioli & house slaw

STEAK & FRIES

STEAK & FRIES

$16.00

five ounce charred texas sirloin over house cut fries, hatch chile spiked wild mushroom gravy with buttermilk bleu cheese

SURF N TURF

SURF N TURF

$16.00Out of stock

smoked & roasted beef marrow bone & yellowfin tuna tartare with avocado, red onion, wasabi vin, sweet soy, freshly grated horseradish & kaiware sprouts

LAMB CHOPS

$16.00

three grilled new zealand lamb chops served with basil, marcona almond pecorino & roasted garlic pesto, calamata olive, marcona almond roasted garlic tapenade & wild arugula in balsamic (g)

RIBS

RIBS

$13.50

three slow beer & cola braised ribs with sweet & spicy mango mop barbecue sauce, house slaw & curry fried onions

SIDE GRITS

$5.00

creamy jalapeno, corn & smoked gouda cheese hominy grits (g)

KIM CHEE

$6.00

korean style pickled cabbage, radish & scallion with rice vinegar, nuac guam & chiles

SLAW

SLAW

$5.00

tangy pickled red & white cabbage, red onion (vg) (g)

SIDE BAGUETTE

$4.00

four slices garlic rubbed grilled french bread

TOFU PAD THAI

$16.00

CHICKEN PAD THAI
$16.00

$16.00

SHRIMP PAD THAI
$17.50

$17.50

CHICKEN FRIED RICE
$16.00

$16.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$17.00

$17.00

FEATURES

OYSTERS

$20.00
MOJO PUPU PLATTER

MOJO PUPU PLATTER

$32.00

BISQUE

$10.00

QUART OF MUSH POBLANO
$16.00

$16.00

TAKEOUT CUTLERY

QUART OF BISQUE
$19.00

$19.00

DESSERT

TORTUFO

$8.50

flourless dark chocolate truffle cake with vanilla whipped cream & red wine strawberry cinnamon sauce (g)

BANANA POTSTICKERS

$8.50

four banana & agave nectar stuffed dumplings with orange & vanilla caramel sauce & blueberries

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

caramelized honey crisp apple topped ricotta & sour cream cheesecake with ginger snap graham cracker crust

CREAMSICLE

$5.00Out of stock
BREAD PUDDIN

BREAD PUDDIN

$9.00

FAMILY STYLE

QUART OF MOJO RAMEN!

$24.00

thin noodles with shrimp, pork belly, bamboo, baby bok choy & roasted corn in a deep mushroom shrimp dashi, fresh quail egg, sesame & shrimp dust

QUART OF MUSH POBLANO SOUP

$16.00

creamy poblano pepper & wild mushroom soup with pecorino cheese & a touch of truffle oil, served with little scallions & fresno chile sauce (v) (g)

QUART OF CHOWDA

$22.00Out of stock

CAESAR FOR 2

$18.00

two grilled half romaine heart topped with shredded pecorino, crunchy polenta fritters, house caesar vin with capers & roasted garlic (g)

CITRUS SALAD FOR 2

$20.00

local lettuces tossed with fresh oranges, poached green beans, shaved fennel, pickly red onion marcona almonds in green italian vin with grilled baguette schmeared with local goat cheese

SHRIMP & GRITS FOR 2

$22.00

six large shrimp sauteed with roasted corn, peppers, sofrito & sweet butter. served over creamy jalapeno corn grits with smoked gouda & scallions

FOUR CHEESE PENNE FOR 2

$20.00

penne pasta baked with fresh cream, pecorino, local goat cheese, smoked gouda & buttermilk bleu, wild mushrooms, caramelized shallots & fresh herbs (v)

TOFU FRIED RICE FOR 2

$21.00

tofu, snow peas, peppers, cabbage, carrots & radish tossed with steamed rice in tamari, sesame, ginger, garlic & scallion (vg)

CHICKEN FRIED RICE FOR 2
$24.00

$24.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE FOR 2
$26.00

$26.00

PAD THAI FOR 2

$27.00

rice noodles tossed with chicken, shrimp, egg, snow peas, carrots, radish, basil, mint, cilantro, peanut, coconut milk & tamarind

TOFU PAD THAI FOR 2
$27.00

$27.00

CHICKEN BOOM BOOM! SAMMICHES BIN FOR 2

$32.00

two brined roasted & crunchy ancho tempura chicken thigh sandwiches on grilled baguette with spicy scotch bonnet rind camembert, aioli & house slaw, hot fries, fresno sauce & jalapeno cilantro aioli

HERSCHBURGER BIN FOR 2

HERSCHBURGER BIN FOR 2

$35.00

four house ground four ounce burgers grilled with wild mushrooms & crunchy fried onions, on grilled challah bun, with house pickles, sour cream & slaw, hot fries, fresno chile sauce & jalapeno cilantro aioli

BEER BRAISED RIBS FOR 2

$35.00

ten slow beer & cola braised ribs with sweet & spicy mango mop barbecue sauce, house slaw, hot fries, fresno chile sauce & jalapeno cilantro aioli

LAMB RACK FOR 2

LAMB RACK FOR 2

$45.00

full rack of grilled & roasted new zealand lamb chops served with basil, marcona almond pecorino & roasted garlic pesto, calamata olive, marcona almond roasted garlic tapenade & wild arugula in balsamic (g)

CURBSIDE CHOCOLATE TORTUFO

$15.00

flourless dark chocolate truffle cake with vanilla whipped cream & red wine strawberry cinnamon sauce (g)

BANANA POTSTICKERS FOR 2

$16.00

six banana & agave nectar stuffed dumplings with orange & vanilla caramel sauce & blueberries

TAKE OUT CUTLERY

EXTRAS TOGO

PINT OF GRITS
$8.00

$8.00

PINT OF HOUSE SLAW
$8.00

$8.00

PINT OF KIM CHI
$10.00

$10.00

PINT OF BANH MI RADISH SALAD
$10.00

$10.00

PINT OF TAPENADE
$16.00

$16.00

1/2 PINT CAESAR VIN
$7.00

$7.00

1/2 PINT 1000 ISLE
$7.00

$7.00

1/2 PINT WASABI VIN
$7.00

$7.00

1/2 PINT BALSAMIC VIN
$7.00

$7.00

1/2 PINT LEMON FETA VIN
$7.00

$7.00

1/2 PINT MANGO MOP BBQ
$7.00

$7.00

BOTTLE OF FRESNO SAUCE
$7.00

$7.00

BOTTLE OF MANGOLORIAN
$7.00

$7.00

TAKEOUT DRINKS!

MARGARITA FOR 2
$16.00

$16.00

BLOOD ORANGE FOR 2
$17.00

$17.00

MANGO MARGARITA FOR 2
$17.00

$17.00
MOJOJITO FOR 2

MOJOJITO FOR 2

$17.00
BLOODY FRICKIN MARY! FOR 2

BLOODY FRICKIN MARY! FOR 2

$17.00

NEGRONI FOR 2

$20.00

UPPER MANHATTAN
$24.00

$24.00

DI LENARDO PG TOGO
$32.00

$32.00

HERMANN FIELD BLEND TOGO
$38.00

$38.00

EVOLUTION NO 9 TOGO
$35.00

$35.00

SAINT MARK SAUVIGNON TOGO
$35.00

$35.00
MOJO WHITE TOGO

MOJO WHITE TOGO

$20.00

LAKE GIRL TOGO
$32.00

$32.00

STOLLER CHARD TOGO
$35.00

$35.00

TEUTONIC ALSACIAN TOGO
$42.00

$42.00

MAYSARA PINOT GRIS TOGO
$42.00

$42.00

BONNY DOON VIN GRIS TOGO
$38.00

$38.00

SINCERITE ROSE OF PINOT NOIR TOGO
$32.00

$32.00

ZINON PROSECCO TOGO
$36.00

$36.00

EMENDIS CANXA CAVA BRUT ROSE TOGO
$35.00

$35.00

RIETOS TEMPRANILLO TOGO
$35.00

$35.00

USSEGLIO L'UNIQUE TOGO
$42.00

$42.00

GARAGE CINSAULT TOGO
$49.00

$49.00

AUSPICION MYSTIC RED TOGO
$35.00

$35.00

NICOLAS MERLOT TOGO
$32.00

$32.00

BOLANGERIE CAB TOGO
$32.00

$32.00

FOUR VINES BIKER ZIN TOGO
$42.00

$42.00

MOJO AMADOR ZINFANDEL TOGO
$32.00

$32.00

ENSUDUNE MALBEC TOGO
$20.00

$20.00

SELBY MERLOT TOGO
$44.00

$44.00

INDIE PINOT NOIR TOGO
$30.00

$30.00

LYRIC PINOT NOIR TOGO
$42.00

$42.00

MICHAEL POZZAN PINOT NOIR TOGO
$50.00

$50.00

SOLITUDE CHOTES DU RHONE TOGO
$42.00

$42.00

LAROQUE FRANC TOGO
$48.00

$48.00

MURIETTAS WELL TOGO
$55.00

$55.00
MOJO RED TOGO

MOJO RED TOGO

$25.00

MEXICAN COKE
$2.50

$2.50

LIME SODA

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT SODA
$2.50

$2.50

MANDARIN ORANGE SODA
$2.50

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small Plates, World Beat Food, Killer Bar

Website

Location

2196 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
MOJO world eats & drink image
MOJO world eats & drink image
MOJO world eats & drink image

Map
