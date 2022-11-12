Restaurant header imageView gallery

MoJoe's Burger Joint

530 Reviews

$

620 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN Single
Basket Fries
Side Tots

Condiments and Utensils

I do not need Condiments (Ketch, Mustard, etc)

I do not need Utensils (Fork, Knife, Spoon)

Appetizers & Sides

Side Fries

$2.79

Basket Fries

$4.49

House-Fried Potato Chips

$2.29+

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$3.49+

Served with a side of our famous MoJoe's sauce.

Side Tots

$3.49

Basket Tots

$5.99

Half Fries and Half Onion Rings

$3.39+

An order of half french fries and half onion rings with a side of our MoJoe's Sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Crispy pickle chips served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Homemade Tortilla Chips

MoJoe's Next Level Nachos

$12.99

Topped with grilled onions, grilled green peppers, grilled jalapeños, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, queso, and finished with sour cream on top. Served with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.

Wings

6 Wings

$8.49

Tossed in your choice of wings sauce. With one dipping sauces on the side.

12 Wings

$16.99

Tossed in your choice of up to two different wings sauces. With one dipping sauce on the side.

20 Wings

$27.99

Tossed in your choice of up to two different wings sauces. With two dipping sauces on the side.

40 Wings

$49.99

Tossed in your choice of up to two different wings sauces. With four dipping sauces on the side.

Salads

House Salad

$3.99+

Our fresh salad mix with cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Our fresh salad mix with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado and bleu cheese crumbles.

Ultimate Greek Salad

$9.99

Crispy lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini and cucumber with kalamata olives and feta cheese. Tossed in savory Greek dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Burgers

BUILD YOUR OWN Single

$5.99

Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.

BUILD YOUR OWN Double

$8.99

Top the patty the way that you like it! Choice of Beef, Chicken, Turkey, Veggie, or Black Bean patty.

Ranchero Burger

$9.19

Topped with crispy jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese, salsa verde and topped with a fried egg.

Carnivore Burger

$8.29

Topped with crispy bacon, savory chili and cheddar cheese.

Inferno Burger

$7.39

Cajun spiced topped with grilled jalapeños, grilled onions, and pepper jack cheese.

The Bleu's Burger

$7.99

Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Southwestern Burger

$8.79

Topped with grilled red bell peppers, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, a crispy onion ring, and MoJoe's sauce.

Old Raleigh Burger

$6.99

Topped with savory chili, chopped onions, slaw, mustard, and American cheese.

Smokehouse Cheddar Burger

$8.99

Smothered in smoky BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese.

The Smush Burger

$7.39

Topped with gilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.

Breakfast Burger

$8.59

Comes with thick bacon, melted American cheese, and a fried egg. Then topped with rich cream cheese.

Classic Big Mo'

$8.99

A 10oz patty topped the way you like it.

Half Pound Smash

$8.39

Two grilled pressed thin for a nice caramelized crust. Top it the way you like it!

Sandwiches and Favorites

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Comes plain, top it the way you like it!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Two tenders on a bun tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Then add all your favorite toppings!

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Topped with slaw and served with a side of our house made special sauce

Philly Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Savory steak, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese.

Philly Chicken & Cheese

$8.99

Grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions and Provolone cheese.

Fried Chicken Tenders Basket

$8.99

Three crispy tenders prepared regular or buffalo style, served with a side of fries and your favorite dipping sauce.

Grilled All-Beef Hotdog

$4.49

Topped with chili, mustard, onions and slaw.

California Bean Burger

$6.99

Topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo served on a wheat bun.

Classic BLT

$7.99

Piled high with hickory smoked bacon, ripe tomatoes, crisp romaine and Duke's mayo.

Capital City Club Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked turkey and ham piled high with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar, Swiss and Duke's mayo.

Rose's Chicken Salad Sadwich

$7.99

Our house made chicken salad topped with crisp romaine lettuce and ripe tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Grilled Three Cheese & Tomato

$4.99

Cheddar, Swiss and American cheeses with ripe tomato.

Extra Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Mojoe's Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Barbalo

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Insane

$0.50

Side Mango

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.35

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Thai-Chili

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Caesar Dress

$0.50

16 oz Of Dressing

$3.00

Greek Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.35

Side Marinara

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Grill Chz

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids ChzBurger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Daily Specials

Chili Mole Burger

$7.99

Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, pineapple, ham, and chili mole sauce. With a big pickle on the side!

French Dip

$10.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.39

Water

Lemonade

$2.39

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Cheerwine

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Half and Half Tea

$2.39

Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Ginger Ale

$2.39
A&W Root Beer Cans

A&W Root Beer Cans

$2.39

Red Bull

$4.00

BEER TO GO

64 Oz Growler Miller Lite

$14.00Out of stock

64 oz Growler PBR

$12.00

64 Oz Growler Raleigh Brewing First Squeeze Wheat

$22.00

64 Oz Growler Red Oak Amber

$22.00

Tecate 6 pack

$8.99

Tecate Light 6 pack

$8.99

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Banana

$3.99

Fruity Pebbles

$4.49

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.49

Peppermint

$4.49

Thin Mint

$4.49

Seasonal Milkshake

$4.49

Blueberry Cobbler

CLOTHING & HATS

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts

$40.00

50/50 Cotton-Poly Blend, top quality crew neck sweat shirt printed by our friends at Johnson Lambe in Cameron Village!

Long Sleeve Classic MoJoe's

$26.00

Long sleeve cotton T-shirts, with the logo on the back.

PBR T Shirts

PBR T Shirts

$22.00
Tank Top

Tank Top

$15.00+

100% super soft cotton with a cute doggie dreaming about MoJoe's delicious burgers. You gotta have this shirt!

White Trucker Hat

$20.00
Beanie

Beanie

$16.00

Fleece, custom embroidered, super warm, soft and cuddly beanie to keep your cabeza warm!

Long Sleeve MoJoe's Burger Logo

$26.00

T-Shirt MoJoe's Burger Logo

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Our mission 19 years ago was to serve quality fare in a friendly, casual atmosphere. And we have been doing it better than everyone else ever since.

Website

Location

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
MoJoe's Burger Joint image
MoJoe's Burger Joint image
MoJoe's Burger Joint image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Raleigh Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
614 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Peace & Saint - 616 Saint Mary St
orange starNo Reviews
616 Saint Mary St Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext
Teets - 425 glenwood ave
orange starNo Reviews
425 glenwood ave raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Hillsborough/NC State
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Hillsborough St #110 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
so•ca cocina latina - 2130 Clark Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Clark Ave Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District - 005
orange starNo Reviews
2018 Clark Avenue Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston