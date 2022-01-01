Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Mojo Rosa’s

7778 State Hwy 42

Egg Harbor, WI 54209

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mojos is one of 4 restaurants in Mojo Restaurant Group. It is currently sheltering 2 of its sister stores which is awesome for our guests as you can also get Villaggios and Bangkok served from 4-9pm. We offer our Authentic Mexican, homemade pizza and broasted chicken menu from 12-9 pm. We also have 6 big screens to watch your favorite team. We have a full bar which specializes in Craft Mojios, Margarita'w and Mules along with 13 draft craft beers. Family friendly with a giant scrabble board on the wall! In summer enjoy our patio and live music in the backyard. We are located in beautiful downtown Egg Harbor, just next to Main Street Market.

7778 State Hwy 42, Egg Harbor, WI 54209

