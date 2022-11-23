Mojo imageView gallery

300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY 11570

Popular Items

Chicken Empanadas
Mama’s Arepa
Mojo Wings

Appz

Skirt steak, red onions, aji panca
Steak Empanadas

Steak Empanadas

$12.00

Skirt steak, mozzarella cheese, red onions, sofrito, green sauce

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Sofrito chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onions, green sauce

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$15.00
Chipotle Fried Chicken Sliders

Chipotle Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.00

3 Buttermilk fried chicken cutlet, queso frito, mango slaw, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, on mini french brioche

Carne Asado Tacos

Carne Asado Tacos

$18.00

Three corn tortillas, seared marinated skirt steak, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, cilantro

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Fried battered fish , mango-slow, red onions, cilantro, oaxaca

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Marinated calamari rings, yuca fries, pickled onions, tartare sauce

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$12.00

Avocado, red onions, tomato, cilantro, habanero, tortillas, plantain chips | v

Mama’s Arepa

Mama’s Arepa

$17.00

Two Venezuelan corn arepas, braised beef, cheddar, onions, and avocado pesto | gf

Mojo Wings

Mojo Wings

$18.00

Six breaded wings, mango-Valentina glaze, scallions, blue cheese

Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00Out of stock

Mofongo Bites

$17.00

Entrees

Mango Salmon

Mango Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon, mango salsa, yellow rice served with arugula watermelon radish salad, heirloom tomatoes, and lemon-ginger-lime aioli.

Chicken Latino Fried Rice

Chicken Latino Fried Rice

$25.00

Roasted charred chicken thighs “Chaufa” rice, scallions, soy sauce, baby bok choy, mango-garlic sauce, sunny side up egg (vegan option available)

Chicken Mojo

Chicken Mojo

$29.00

Seared chicken breast, beurre blanc-cream sauce with rice, maduros (choice of seasonal veggies or black beans)

Churrasco Entree

Churrasco Entree

$39.00

Grilled Angus skirt steak, chimichurri, rice, black beans, maduros

Jumpin Lomo

Jumpin Lomo

$31.00

Stir fry skirt steak chunks, tomatoes, red onions, smoked soy sauce reduction, white rice, bed of truffle fries.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$25.00

Braised beef, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, green olives, rice, black beans, maduros

Vegetarian Latino Fried Rice

$25.00

Chuleton

$33.00

Ceviche Bar

Seared YellowFin Tuna, spicy guava sauce, wakame, cucumber, avocado
Down the Hatch

Down the Hatch

$17.00

Chopped white fish, calamari, shrimp, fried corn, onions, “leche de tigre”, topped fried calamari, plantains

Spicy Tuna Taquitos

Spicy Tuna Taquitos

$15.00

YellowFin Tuna tartare, spicy nikkei sauce, potato mousse, wasabi soy aioli, cucumbers, potato chips, watermelon radish pickles | gf

Salads

Iceberg Salad

Iceberg Salad

$13.00

Boston lettuce, avocado, cherry heirloom tomatoes, red onions, lime vinaigrette garnished, orchids edible flower v

Guac Salad

Guac Salad

$15.00

Baby arugula, guacamole, roasted corn, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-passion fruit dressing | vg, gf

Sides

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Maduros

$6.00

Fries

$7.00

Side Pickled Onions

$3.00

Side Yellow Rice

$4.00

Seasonal veggies

$7.00

Side Rice and Beans

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$8.00

Side of Avocado

$6.00

Tostones

$7.00

Yucca Fries

$7.00

Sweets

Cuatro Leches

Cuatro Leches

$10.00

3 Milk-sponge cake, crunchy milk, strawberries, blueberries

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Classic fried churros, hazelnut dipping sauce

Coco Flan

Coco Flan

$9.00

Coconut custard, topped with coconut shavings

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles Panna Cotta

$10.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$12.00

Margarita Rocks

OG Margarita

$12.00

Blackberry Margarita

$14.00

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

Guava Margarita

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$14.00

Margarita Azul

$14.00

Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Tamarindo Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$14.00

Lychee Margarita

$14.00

Roasted Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

Frozen Drinks (To Go)

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$15.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime, Agave

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$15.00

Rum, Pineapple, Coconut, Cream

Pink Flamingo

$15.00

Margarita x Froze

Frozen Sangria

Frozen Sangria

$15.00

Red Wine, Vodka, Brandy, variety of juices

Sangarita

$15.00

Sangria x Margarita

Froze

Froze

$15.00

Rose Wine, Vodka, Strawberries, Watermelon

Seasonal Drink Specials

Pumpkin Russian

$14.00

Apple Cider Sour

$16.00

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Agua Fresca / Juices

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coconut

$6.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Limonada

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Tea and Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mojo Got the Mojo!

Website

Location

300 SUNRISE HIGHWAY, ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY 11570

Directions

Mojo image

