Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Mojo's East Coast Eats

1,215 Reviews

$

2758 Maple Ave

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fountain Drink

Fountain

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99+

Can

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.99
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.99
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.99

LaCroix Can

$2.99

Open Water Can

$2.99

Bottle Drinks

Hanks Grape Soda

$3.49Out of stock
Hank's Root Beer

Hank's Root Beer

$3.99
Hank's Vanilla Cream

Hank's Vanilla Cream

$3.99
Hanks Orange Cream Soda

Hanks Orange Cream Soda

$3.99
Hanks Black Cherry

Hanks Black Cherry

$3.99
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.99
Cherry Cola

Cherry Cola

$3.99
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.99
Birch Beer

Birch Beer

$3.99

Unsweeted Pure Leaf Tea

$2.99

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.99

Bottle Of Water

$2.49
Green River

Green River

$3.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Joes Tea

Peach Joe Tea

Peach Joe Tea

$3.99

Joe Peach Half And Half

$3.99
Joe Lemon Tea

Joe Lemon Tea

$3.99
Joe Half And Half

Joe Half And Half

$3.99
Joe Raspberry Tea

Joe Raspberry Tea

$3.99

Joe Raspberry Half And Half

$3.99

Joe Sweet Tea

$3.99

Joe Black Tea Unsweet

$3.99

Joe Green Tea

$3.99

Joes Lemonade

Joe Lemonade

$3.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Lemonade

$3.99
Joe Black Cherry Lemonade

Joe Black Cherry Lemonade

$3.99
Joe Pineapple Lemonade

Joe Pineapple Lemonade

$3.99

Joe Kiwi Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and East Coast Fare in the Western suburbs of Chicago.

Website

Location

2758 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Mojo's East Coast Eats image
Mojo's East Coast Eats image
Mojo's East Coast Eats image
Mojo's East Coast Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

Neat Kitchen + Bar - 246 N Cass Ave
orange starNo Reviews
246 N Cass Ave Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
The Swine Cellar
orange starNo Reviews
1264 E Chicago Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - The Grill
orange star4.0 • 316
333 E OGDEN AVE Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Wheaton
orange star4.5 • 2,888
208 South Hale Street Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Downers Grove

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Commissary - North
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Cadence Kitchen & Co
orange star4.9 • 2,353
5101 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downers Grove
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston