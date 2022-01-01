Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mojo's Modern Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

180 Howard Blvd

Suite 10

Mt Arlington, NJ 07856

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MYO Panini / Wrap
Chicken Gyro Platter
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

Breakfast

MYO Pancakes

$7.95

MYO French Toast

$7.95

MYO Waffles

$7.95

MYO Eggs Benedict

$10.95

MYO Omelette

$7.95

Make Your Own Eggs Any Style With Meat

$7.95

Traffic Jammer

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Breakfast Tacos

$9.95

Starters

Zucchini Sticks

$7.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.95Out of stock

Nachos

$7.95

Chicken Pot Stickers

$7.95

Italian Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

Potato Skins (4)

$7.95

Quesadillas

$7.95

Mojo's Sampler ($13.95)

$7.95

Tacos

$7.95

Falafel

$7.95

Small French Onion Soup

$7.95

Large French Onion

$7.95

Small Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Salads

MYO Salad

$10.95

Ceasar Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.95

Chef Salad

$14.95

Rasberry Waldorf Salad

$11.95

Roxbury Salad

$14.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Paninis & Wraps

MYO Panini / Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.95

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$12.95

Chicken Fajita Panini

$12.95

Loaded Turkey Panini

$12.95

Veggie Fiesta Wrap

$12.95

Pickle And Cole Slaw

$2.50

Burgers

MYO Burger

$8.95

Texas Style Burger

$12.95

with turkey bacon, caramelized onions, melted cheddar, BBQ sauce, & fries

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

Popeye Burger

$11.95

Bluemoon Burger

$11.95

Pickle And Cole Slaw

Chicken

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.99

Traditional Style Wings (9)

$11.99

Traditional Style Wings (12)

$15.99

(20) Traditional Style Wings

$25.99

Traditional Style Wings (30)

$38.50

(6) Piece Chicken Nuggets With FF

$8.95

(12) Piece Chicken Nuggets With FF

$11.95

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.99

Boneless Wings (9)

$11.99

Boneless Wings (12)

$15.99

Boneless Wings (20)

$25.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.95

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.95

Chicken Tenders (8)

$15.95

Gyros / Sandwiches / Clubs

Lamb Gyro

$16.95

Lamb Gyro Platter

$17.95

Beef Gyro

$14.95

Beef Gyro Dinner Platter

$15.95

Chicken Gyro

$12.95

Chicken Gyro Platter

$13.95

Falafel Gyro

$11.95

Falafel Gyro Platter

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Breaded Fish Filet Sandwich

$12.95

Shrimp Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Parm sub

$9.99

Shrimp Parm Sub

$11.95

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.50

Shrimp Gyro

$14.95

Cheeseburger Club Sandwich

$11.95

Pastrami Rueben

$12.95

Loaded Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.95

Turkey Bacon Club

$11.95

Breaded Chicken Club

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.95

Cornbeef Reuben

$12.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Pickle And Cole Slaw

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.95

Chef's Specials

Mojo's Cajun Shrimp

$18.95

Mojo's Mediterranean Salmon

$19.95Out of stock

Mojo's Slammin' Steak

$19.95

Mojo's Cajun Chicken

$14.95

Mojo's Signature Chicken Biryani

$14.95

Chicken Frances Whole Tray

$120.00

Eggplant Parmesan Whole Tray

$100.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Talapi Scampi

$19.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.95

Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$15.99

Chicken Francaise

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana DINNER

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Flounder

$18.95

Fried Shrimp DINNER

$19.95

Healthy Brown Rice Bowl

$14.95

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.95

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.95

New York Style Cheesecake With Fresh Fruit

$7.95

Apple Pie

$4.95

Fruit Danish

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Jumbo Cookie

$2.95

Jolly Rancher Push Pop

$2.25

King Cone

$3.99

King Cone (Bunny Tracks)

$3.99

Jolly Rancher Bomb Pop

$2.25

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$2.50

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$2.50

Chocolate Sundae Cup

$2.50

Strawberry Sundae Cup

$2.50

Cotton Candy Ice Cream Cup

$2.50

Chocolate Layer Cake

$5.95

Cotton Candy

$3.99

Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Disco Fries

$6.95

Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Curly FF

$5.95

Joes Chips

$3.75

Drinks

Large Coffe Or Tea

$2.50

Small Coffee Or Tea

$2.00

Large Latte Or Cappucino

$4.25

Small Latte Or Cappucino

$3.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$1.05

Shot Of Espresso

$2.50

Small Water

$1.25

Large Water

$1.99

Large Spring Water

$3.10

Coconut Water

$2.05

Large Bottled Seltzer

$3.00

Pellegrino (Small)

$2.95

Pellegrino (Large)

$4.00

Can Soda

$2.05

Bottled Soda

$2.55

Fountain Drink

$2.65

Monster

$3.00

Joe's Iced Tea

$3.25

Pure Leaf

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Powerade 28oz

$3.75

Snapple

$2.75

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.50

12 Oz Orange Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Arizona Iced Tea

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

🍽 North NJ’s first “make your own” kitchen serving breakfast/lunch/dinner ALL DAY! Your favorite dishes, made just how you like!

Location

180 Howard Blvd, Suite 10, Mt Arlington, NJ 07856

Directions

Gallery
Mojo's Modern Kitchen image
Mojo's Modern Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

MULDOON'S - Ledgewood - 1447 Rt 46 West
orange starNo Reviews
1447 Rt 46 West Ledgewood, NJ 07852
View restaurantnext
Pat's Bar - 390 Howard Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
390 Howard Blvd Mount Arlington, NJ 07856
View restaurantnext
Gusto 46 - Ferromonte Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
271 US-46 Mine Hill, NJ 07803
View restaurantnext
The Windlass
orange star4.9 • 2,634
45 Nolans Point Park Road Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849
View restaurantnext
Alice's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10 Nolans Point Park Road Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Chicken & Grill - Randolph
orange starNo Reviews
80 Dover Chester Rd Randolph, NJ 07869
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mt Arlington
Lake Hopatcong
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston