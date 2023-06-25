Mojo's Sausage Express 61 S Whippoorwill Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Mobile food cart providing a great lunch and great hospitality :) You will see us around the county 6 days a week!
61 S Whippoorwill Dr, Ridgeley, WV 26753
