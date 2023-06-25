Main picView gallery

Mojo's Sausage Express 61 S Whippoorwill Dr

61 S Whippoorwill Dr

Ridgeley, WV 26753

SUBS/BURGERS/DOGS/FRIES!

JIMMYS FAT FRIES!

$3.75Out of stock

Hand cut fries, brined, fried in real old school LARD! Served with malt vinegar & sea salt, dusted with ranch seasoning or adobo. Ketchup and ranch avail on side.

SAUSAGE SUB

$7.50

7" Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage on 8" Hearth Baked Sub Roll. Can include Onion & Peppers, Mustard, Hot Relish!

SINGLE SMASHBURGER

$4.25

3.75oz ground beef patty smashed thin to get those nice crispy edges, brioche bun, cheese, pickles, choice of sauce (No Sauce, ketchup, mustard, mayo)

DOUBLE SMASHBURGER

$5.75

(2) 3.75oz all beef patties smashed to perfection, brioche bun, american cheese, pickle, Choice of Sauces: (Mo Sauce, ketchup, mustard, mayo)

ALL BEEF GRILLED DOG

$2.75

Nathan's bun length all beef dog with your choice of toppings!

Grilled Chicken Sammy

$4.50

Seasoned grilled chicken with cheese on a brioche bun

SIDES

8oz portion of your choice

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Single bag chips

$0.75

Individual 1oz size bags: UTZ Original, BBQ, Crab, Sour Cream & Onion

DRINKS

PEPSI

$1.25

DIET PEPSI

$1.25

MTN DEW

$1.25

7UP

$1.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mobile food cart providing a great lunch and great hospitality :) You will see us around the county 6 days a week!

Location

61 S Whippoorwill Dr, Ridgeley, WV 26753

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

