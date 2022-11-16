MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack - MoJo's Marshfield

Family Size Pastas

Take out only! Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR YOUR ORDER MAY BE DENIED!