- MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack - MoJo's Marshfield
MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack - MoJo's Marshfield
201 South Central Ave
Marshfield, WI 54449
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Sandwiches
Fresh Atlantic Salmon BLT
Fresh Atlantic salmon pan-seared, with bacon, fresh avocado sauce, dill herbed aioli, lettuce & tomato on fresh baked roll
Homemade Meatball Sand
MoJo's own handmade meatballs topped with house made marinara & oven-finished with mozzarella on a fresh baked roll
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Pan-Blackened Chicken with MoJo's Cajun seasoning, topped with cheddar, mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato on a fresh baked roll.
BBQ Beef Brisket Po' Boy
Slow roasted, pulled beef brisket tossed in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked roll with MoJo slaw, tomato & mayo
Bourbon Street Sandwich
Sweet & Spicy marinated steak or chicken served on a baguette with mixed greens & a spicy peanut sauce*photo is with Chicken*
Tofu Po' Boy
Aka "The Lucas Sammie" Marinated tofu sauteed & served on a fresh baked baguette with pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes & finished with a Thai Curry sauce
Signature Dishes
Pasta Carbonara
Jen's favorite! Chicken, bacon, peas, onions & garlic tossed with shredded parmesan in a scratch cream sauce over MoJo pasta.
Blackened Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo Wild Caught, additive-free Gulf Shrimp pan-blackened with our house Cajun seasoning & served over our cheesy yellow grits and finished with a touch of parmesan.
MoJo Mac-n-Chez
A local favorite! Our version of the classic with a creamy cheese sauce tossed with Cavatappi pasta. Make it the fan favorite "Bayou style" by adding Andouille Sausage and Shrimp!
Brisket Alfredo
Our tender beef brisket in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce & served over scratch Alfredo with bacon and onions; served over MoJo pasta
Salmon Fillet & Veggies
Our Fresh Atlantic Salmon pan seared & oven finished with a balsamic glaze over sauteed fresh veggies.
Build Your Own Pastas
Alfredo
A scratch, made to order classic with garlic, cream & shredded parmesan*shown with blackened shrimp*
Marinara
The Olson family's housemade sauce with San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil & onion topped with shredded parmesan
Ridotta
a light butter/olive oil sauce seasoned with garlic, Italian herbs & our house seasoning blend topped with shredded parmesan
Bowls
Vegan
Marinated & grilled tofu served over red quinoa with edamame, cucumbers, radishes, green onion, pineapple & grape tomatoes finished with sesame vinaigrette
French Quarter Bowl
Bourbon Street marinated steak & chicken over red beans & rice with pickled red cabbage, red onion, mushrooms, green onion & cilantro topped with crunchy onions, roasted pepitas & Bourbon Street Sauce
Southwest Bowl
Blackened Chicken over brown rice with grape tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, green onion & pineapple topped with crunchy onions, roasted pepitas & MoJo Sauce
Poke Bowl
TEMPORARILY SERVED OVER BROWN RICE!!Marinated, Poke style Ahi Tuna served over purple rice with green onions, cucumbers, radishes, edamame, seaweed salad, pineapple & mandarin oranges topped with furikake, roasted seaweed & Wasabi Mayo
Salads
Garden Salad
TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE DUE TO LETTUCE SUPPLY ISSUES! Fresh cut greens, cucumbers, tomato & red onion topped with house-made croutons *shown is the Garden Salad with Fresh Salmon*
Caesar Salad
TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE DUE TO LETTUCE SUPPLY ISSUES! Romaine, fresh parmesan, marinated artichokes and seasoned croutons served with MoJo's Creamy Caesar dressing
Salmon BLT Salad
TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE DUE TO LETTUCE SUPPLY ISSUES! Fresh Atlantic Salmon fillet, pan-seared and oven finished, bacon, tomatoes & house made croutons on a bed of fresh greens with MoJo Avocado Spinach dressing
Soups & Stews
Gumbo
Chicken, Andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions in a spicy tomato stock over red beans & rice*shown with shrimp added*
MoJo's Scratch Soup
All soups are made fresh at MoJo's. Selection varies daily but will always be house-made and are served with a fresh baked roll.
Side Dishes
Buttered Noodles
Added to our menu due to popular request by our youngest "foodies", these are our scratch noodles simply tossed in butter.
Cheesy Yellow Grits
Yellow, stone-ground grits, cream and cheddar cheese make these creamy deliciousness!
Dinner Salad
Fresh greens, cut cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & croutons.
Red Beans & Rice
MoJo's own version with slow simmered red beans and white rice with smoked pork stock, celery, onion & peppers.
Sauteed Fresh Veggies
Assorted seasonal veggies lightly seasoned and sauteed in olive oil/butter blend.
Side Shrimp
Side of sauteed shrimp in garlic butter.
Rosemary Cheddar Scone
Family Size Pastas
FAMILY PASTAS
PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!
Family Alfredo
Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!
Family Marinara
family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed.
Family Ridotta
Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!
Family Mac-n-Chez
Family Carbonara
Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
Chewy Marshmallow w/Brown Butter & Sea Salt (GF)
Chewy Marshmallow w/Brown Butter & Sea Salt (GF)
Homemade mini-marshmallows and marshmallow cream – both homemade, all-natural and GMO-free – get folded with gluten-free, crispy rice puffs. Just a touch of butter gets browned, but enough to bring up a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive. Certified Gluten Free and free of GMO’s and additives. Grab-and-go goodness for a personal indulgence or wholesome gift!
Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie
Lemon Italian Sweet Cream Layered Cake
TIRAMISU
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MoJo's is a family-owned Marshfield, WI original! We are a fast-casual restaurant offering a unique and inviting experience coupled with Scratch-Made Food and Wild Caught, Additive free Seafood from responsible, traceable sources.
201 South Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449