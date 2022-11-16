Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

MoJo's Pasta House and Cajun Cook Shack - MoJo's Marshfield

review star

No reviews yet

201 South Central Ave

Marshfield, WI 54449

Order Again

Popular Items

Alfredo
Pasta Carbonara
MoJo Mac-n-Chez

Daily Specials

A fresh, Atlantic salmon fillet, pan blackened and served over a wild rice risotto.

MoJo Club Melt

$17.95Out of stock

Available until 3pm: Shaved prime rib, blackened turkey breast & smoked ham piled on grilled wheat berry bread with Colby Jack & Gouda cheeses & a Philly mayo; served with kettle chips

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on fresh baked breads
Fresh Atlantic Salmon BLT

Fresh Atlantic Salmon BLT

$16.95Out of stock

Fresh Atlantic salmon pan-seared, with bacon, fresh avocado sauce, dill herbed aioli, lettuce & tomato on fresh baked roll

Homemade Meatball Sand

$12.95

MoJo's own handmade meatballs topped with house made marinara & oven-finished with mozzarella on a fresh baked roll

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Pan-Blackened Chicken with MoJo's Cajun seasoning, topped with cheddar, mayo, lettuce, red onion and tomato on a fresh baked roll.

BBQ Beef Brisket Po' Boy

BBQ Beef Brisket Po' Boy

$13.95

Slow roasted, pulled beef brisket tossed in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce and served on a fresh baked roll with MoJo slaw, tomato & mayo

Bourbon Street Sandwich

Bourbon Street Sandwich

$11.95+

Sweet & Spicy marinated steak or chicken served on a baguette with mixed greens & a spicy peanut sauce*photo is with Chicken*

Tofu Po' Boy

$11.95

Aka "The Lucas Sammie" Marinated tofu sauteed & served on a fresh baked baguette with pickled red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes & finished with a Thai Curry sauce

Signature Dishes

The dishes everyone says "You've Gotta Have!"

Pasta Carbonara

$17.95

Jen's favorite! Chicken, bacon, peas, onions & garlic tossed with shredded parmesan in a scratch cream sauce over MoJo pasta.

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$15.95

Jumbo Wild Caught, additive-free Gulf Shrimp pan-blackened with our house Cajun seasoning & served over our cheesy yellow grits and finished with a touch of parmesan.

MoJo Mac-n-Chez

$10.95

A local favorite! Our version of the classic with a creamy cheese sauce tossed with Cavatappi pasta. Make it the fan favorite "Bayou style" by adding Andouille Sausage and Shrimp!

Brisket Alfredo

$18.95

Our tender beef brisket in a sweet, tangy BBQ sauce & served over scratch Alfredo with bacon and onions; served over MoJo pasta

Salmon Fillet & Veggies

$16.95

Our Fresh Atlantic Salmon pan seared & oven finished with a balsamic glaze over sauteed fresh veggies.

Build Your Own Pastas

Our housemade, fresh pasta with your choice of sauce and add ins served with a fresh baked roll.
Alfredo

Alfredo

$12.95

A scratch, made to order classic with garlic, cream & shredded parmesan*shown with blackened shrimp*

Marinara

$11.50

The Olson family's housemade sauce with San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil & onion topped with shredded parmesan

Ridotta

$10.95

a light butter/olive oil sauce seasoned with garlic, Italian herbs & our house seasoning blend topped with shredded parmesan

Bowls

Vegan

Vegan

$13.95

Marinated & grilled tofu served over red quinoa with edamame, cucumbers, radishes, green onion, pineapple & grape tomatoes finished with sesame vinaigrette

French Quarter Bowl

$13.95

Bourbon Street marinated steak & chicken over red beans & rice with pickled red cabbage, red onion, mushrooms, green onion & cilantro topped with crunchy onions, roasted pepitas & Bourbon Street Sauce

Southwest Bowl

$13.95

Blackened Chicken over brown rice with grape tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, green onion & pineapple topped with crunchy onions, roasted pepitas & MoJo Sauce

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.95

TEMPORARILY SERVED OVER BROWN RICE!!Marinated, Poke style Ahi Tuna served over purple rice with green onions, cucumbers, radishes, edamame, seaweed salad, pineapple & mandarin oranges topped with furikake, roasted seaweed & Wasabi Mayo

Salads

Freshly made salads all served with fresh baked bread & dressing
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.95Out of stock

TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE DUE TO LETTUCE SUPPLY ISSUES! Fresh cut greens, cucumbers, tomato & red onion topped with house-made croutons *shown is the Garden Salad with Fresh Salmon*

Caesar Salad

$11.95Out of stock

TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE DUE TO LETTUCE SUPPLY ISSUES! Romaine, fresh parmesan, marinated artichokes and seasoned croutons served with MoJo's Creamy Caesar dressing

Salmon BLT Salad

Salmon BLT Salad

$16.95Out of stock

TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE DUE TO LETTUCE SUPPLY ISSUES! Fresh Atlantic Salmon fillet, pan-seared and oven finished, bacon, tomatoes & house made croutons on a bed of fresh greens with MoJo Avocado Spinach dressing

Soups & Stews

Gumbo

Gumbo

$12.95

Chicken, Andouille sausage, tomatoes, onions in a spicy tomato stock over red beans & rice*shown with shrimp added*

MoJo's Scratch Soup

$5.00+

All soups are made fresh at MoJo's. Selection varies daily but will always be house-made and are served with a fresh baked roll.

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95

Looking for a bowl of gumbo as a companion to your meal? This is a bowl of just the stew.

Side Dishes

Buttered Noodles

$4.00

Added to our menu due to popular request by our youngest "foodies", these are our scratch noodles simply tossed in butter.

Cheesy Yellow Grits

$4.00

Yellow, stone-ground grits, cream and cheddar cheese make these creamy deliciousness!

Dinner Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh greens, cut cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & croutons.

Gumbo Bowl

$7.95

Looking for a bowl of gumbo as a companion to your meal? This is a bowl of just the stew.

MoJo's Scratch Soup

$5.00+

All soups are made fresh at MoJo's. Selection varies daily but will always be house-made and are served with a fresh baked roll.

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

MoJo's own version with slow simmered red beans and white rice with smoked pork stock, celery, onion & peppers.

Sauteed Fresh Veggies

$4.50

Assorted seasonal veggies lightly seasoned and sauteed in olive oil/butter blend.

Side Shrimp

$10.50

Side of sauteed shrimp in garlic butter.

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.00

Family Size Pastas

Take out only! Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR YOUR ORDER MAY BE DENIED!

FAMILY PASTAS

PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!

Family Alfredo

$51.95Out of stock

Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!

Family Marinara

$45.95Out of stock

family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed.

Family Ridotta

$39.95Out of stock

Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!

Family Mac-n-Chez

$45.95Out of stock

Family Carbonara

$70.95Out of stock

Our family size serve 3-4 and includes bread, garden salad, as well as utensils, napkins and plates for 4 if needed. *PLEASE NOTE you may have a delay in pick up during our peak service times when ordering family size orders! FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE FAMILY SIZE ORDERS, A 12 HOUR ADVANCE ORDER IS REQUESTED OR WE MAY BE UNABLE TO FULFILL YOUR ORDER!

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

$7.50

Creamy New York cheesecake sits on a graham cracker crust and rich chocolate fudge filling. The top is covered with golden caramel and loaded with pecan pieces.

Chewy Marshmallow w/Brown Butter & Sea Salt (GF)

Homemade mini-marshmallows and marshmallow cream – both homemade, all-natural and GMO-free – get folded with gluten-free, crispy rice puffs. Just a touch of butter gets browned, but enough to bring up a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive. Certified Gluten Free and free of GMO's and additives. Grab-and-go goodness for a personal indulgence or wholesome gift!
Chewy Marshmallow w/Brown Butter & Sea Salt (GF)

Chewy Marshmallow w/Brown Butter & Sea Salt (GF)

$2.00

Homemade mini-marshmallows and marshmallow cream – both homemade, all-natural and GMO-free – get folded with gluten-free, crispy rice puffs. Just a touch of butter gets browned, but enough to bring up a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive. Certified Gluten Free and free of GMO’s and additives. Grab-and-go goodness for a personal indulgence or wholesome gift!

Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie

Mammoth toasted pecan halves in an intoxicating filling, laced with Kentucky bourbon.
Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.50

Mammoth toasted pecan halves in an intoxicating filling, laced with Kentucky bourbon.

Lemon Italian Sweet Cream Layered Cake

Cream cake layers filled with refreshing lemon Italian sweet cream, topped with vanilla cake crumbs & dusted with powdered sugar.
Lemon Italian Sweet Cream Layered Cake

Lemon Italian Sweet Cream Layered Cake

$7.50

Cream cake layers filled with refreshing lemon Italian sweet cream, topped with vanilla cake crumbs & dusted with powdered sugar.

TIRAMISU

The traditional! Made of mascarpone cheese and lady fingers soaked in espresso with just a touch of liquor & lightly dusted with cocoa powder.
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

The traditional! Made of mascarpone cheese and lady fingers soaked in espresso with just a touch of liquor & lightly dusted with cocoa powder.

Scones

Vanilla Cream w/Strawberry Rhubarb Filling

Vanilla Cream w/Strawberry Rhubarb Filling

$4.00
Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Walnut

Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Walnut

$4.00
Rosemary Cheddar Scone

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

MoJo's is a family-owned Marshfield, WI original! We are a fast-casual restaurant offering a unique and inviting experience coupled with Scratch-Made Food and Wild Caught, Additive free Seafood from responsible, traceable sources.

Website

Location

201 South Central Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449

Directions

