Mokah Coffee & Tea 2803 Taylor St

2803 Taylor St

Dallas, TX 75226

Fruit

Apple

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Clementine

$0.50

Snacks

Kind Bar

$2.00

RXBar

$3.00

Stroopwafel

$4.00

Tacos

Migas

$3.95

Organic eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, tortilla chips & jack cheese

Papas, Egg & Cheese

$3.95

Tacodeli Mashed Potatoes, organic eggs & jack cheese

The Jess Special

$3.95

Organic eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, tortilla chips & jack cheese with fresh sliced avocado

The Freakin' Vegan

$3.95

Organic refried black beans, fresh sliced avocado & pico de gallo on a wheat tortilla

The Vaquero

$3.95

Organic eggs scrambled with grilled corn, roasted peppers & jack cheese

La Casita Baked Goods

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Turkey Sausage Kolache

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread

$2.50

Strawberry Guava Pop Tart

$3.00

Vegan

GF Banana Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Tweed Instant Coffee

Las Brisas Reserve

$20.00

Staycation

$20.00

Foxtrot

$19.00

Tweed 12oz Whole Bean Bag

Bonde

$21.00

Cheer

$20.00

Foxtrot

$16.00

Gaturiri

$21.00

Kimandi

$21.00

Las Brisas Reserve

$20.00

Mazateca

$18.00

Staycation

$20.00

Timepiece

$16.00

Espresso

Toliman

$18.00

Merchandise

T-shirt

$10.00

Nobody Fits, Everybody Belongs

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Orange mug with Mokah logo

Stickers

$2.00+

Rentals

Chatter Room

$25.00

Rent by the hour

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mokah is a coffee shop in Deep Ellum dedicated to brewing excellent coffee and tea and cultivating relationships.

Location

2803 Taylor St, Dallas, TX 75226

Directions

