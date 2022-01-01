Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mokas - Hays

251 Reviews

$

1230 E 27th St

Hays, KS 67601

Order Again

Popular Items

Turtle
Fruit Smoothie
Frappe Royale

Coffee

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+
Breve

Breve

$3.95+
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$1.75
Americano

Americano

$2.00+
Coal Car

Coal Car

$2.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.45+
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+
Red White and Brew

Red White and Brew

$4.00+
Milky Way

Milky Way

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.75+
Turtle

Turtle

$4.00+
Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$4.00+
Caramel Royale

Caramel Royale

$4.00+
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$4.00+
Spiced Chai Latte

Spiced Chai Latte

$3.75+
Toffee Cream

Toffee Cream

$4.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.95+
Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream

Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream

$3.45+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.65+
Flat White

Flat White

$4.00+
Nitro Coffee w/ Sweet Cream

Nitro Coffee w/ Sweet Cream

$4.45+
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$3.95+

Pup Cup

Smoothies | Frappes

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.00+
Fruit and Cream Smoothie

Fruit and Cream Smoothie

$4.50+
Tropical Sunrise

Tropical Sunrise

$4.00+
Peach-Berry

Peach-Berry

$4.00+
Mango-Berry

Mango-Berry

$4.00+
Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.00+
Kahlua Mudslide

Kahlua Mudslide

$4.50+
Frappe Royale

Frappe Royale

$4.50+
Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$4.50+
Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.00+
Frozen Chai

Frozen Chai

$4.00+
Green Tea Frappe

Green Tea Frappe

$4.00+
Frozen Hot Choc

Frozen Hot Choc

$4.00+
Frozen Milky Way

Frozen Milky Way

$4.50+
Frozen Toffee Cream

Frozen Toffee Cream

$4.50+
Frozen Turtle

Frozen Turtle

$4.50+
Frozen Raspberry Mocha

Frozen Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+
Frozen Snickers

Frozen Snickers

$5.63+

LTO Butterscotch Frappe

$5.45+

Non Coffee

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.00+
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.00+
Creamosa

Creamosa

$2.50+
Soda

Soda

$2.59+
Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.25+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.59+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.89
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.89
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Waterloo Strawberry

Waterloo Strawberry

$1.89
Waterloo Watermelon

Waterloo Watermelon

$1.89
Waterloo Black Cherry

Waterloo Black Cherry

$1.89
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.69

Fiji 1 Liter

$4.25

Muffins

Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$2.45
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.45
Choco Chip Muffin

Choco Chip Muffin

$2.45
Apple Muffin

Apple Muffin

$2.45Out of stock

Scones

Cinn Apple Scone

Cinn Apple Scone

$2.75
Cin Sugar

Cin Sugar

$2.75
White Choc Rasp Scone

White Choc Rasp Scone

$2.75Out of stock
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45
Lemon

Lemon

$2.45

White Macadamia Nut

$2.45

Breads

Banana Choc

Banana Choc

$3.15
Lemon Bread

Lemon Bread

$3.15

Pumpkin Swirl

$3.15Out of stock

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.99
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.99
Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.99
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.99
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$2.99Out of stock
Wheat Bagel

Wheat Bagel

$2.99Out of stock

Misc Bakery Items

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.45Out of stock

Kids

Kids Turkey & Cheese

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$5.99
Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.99
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Mile High Sandwich

Mile High Sandwich

1/2 Mile High Sandwich

1/2 Mile High Sandwich

All American Panini

All American Panini

$8.99
BLT

BLT

$8.19
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Cranberry Club Wrap

Cranberry Club Wrap

$8.99
Baja Chicken Wrap

Baja Chicken Wrap

$8.49
Red Pepper Hummus Wrap

Red Pepper Hummus Wrap

$8.49
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.49
Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$8.49
Chipotle Burger

Chipotle Burger

$9.49
Original Sliders

Original Sliders

$10.19
Mini New Yorkers

Mini New Yorkers

$10.19
Western Sliders

Western Sliders

$10.19
Turkey Sliders

Turkey Sliders

$10.19
Frank's Fowl Ball

Frank's Fowl Ball

$11.99
Classic Grandpa Ruby’s

Classic Grandpa Ruby’s

$12.99

Salad

Harvest Chicken Salad

Harvest Chicken Salad

$9.49
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

$8.99

Sides

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.19
Jalapeño Chips

Jalapeño Chips

$2.19
Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.19Out of stock
Original Chips

Original Chips

$2.19
Apple

Apple

$1.59
Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$3.99

Oatmeal

$3.99Out of stock
Bacon

Bacon

$2.19

LTO

Asian Power Wrap

$9.25

Retail

Canvas Bag

$14.99

Sryup Bottle

$10.95

Sauce Bottle

$19.99

Bag of Powder

$30.00

One Gallon Coffee Traveler Tote

$24.95

To Go Coffee 96oz

$19.99

One Gallon Iced Tea Tote

$9.99

One Gallon Lemonade Tote

$9.99

Delivery

$10.00

Low Carb Cinn Rasin Loaf

$6.50

Low Carb Plain Loaf

$6.50

Tealyra Hot And Cold Water Pitcher

$19.99

Discontinued Syrup

$3.00

Mugs

Black Ceramic Logo Mug

$14.95

Navy Ceramic Logo Mug

$12.95

Black/Blue 12 oz Mug

$9.95

Black/Orange 12 oz Mug

$9.95

Black/Red 12 oz Mug

$9.95

White Sayings Mug

$14.99

Tumblers

Black Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Copper Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Green Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Maroon Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Navy Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Purple Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Teal Metal Tumbler

$24.95

Clear Tumbler Black Logo

$12.95

Clear Tumbler Red Logo

$12.95

Retail Tea

Teadrops Retail Box

$15.00

Single Teadrop

$2.25

Tea Drops Cylinder

$14.00

True Teabag Infuser

$5.99

Rapid Tea Maker

$21.00

Easy Tea Strainer

$12.50

Soothe Art Of Tea

$11.00

Sleep Art Of Tea

$15.00

Happy Art Of Tea

$15.00

For Her Art Of Tea

$13.00

Bright Eyed Art Of Tea

$23.00

Cleanse Art Of Tea

$21.00

Earl Grey Art Of Tea

$13.00

Retail Coffee

1/4 lb Houseblend

$4.25

1/2 lb Houseblend

$8.50

1lb Houseblend

$15.00

1/2 lb Flavored

$8.50

1/4 lb Flavored

$4.25

1lb Flavored

$14.00

4oz Choc Esp Beans

$4.99

Pick Me Up

$1.49

French Press

Travel Press

$31.00

Travel Press w/ Stop

$31.00

32 oz Travel Press

$55.00

Wood Prench Press

$26.99

V60 Glass Pour Over

$38.00

Tea Pots

Teal Ceramic Infuser 19oz

$22.00

Yellow Ceramic Infuser 19 oz

$22.00

Red Ceramic Infuser 19 oz

$22.00

Teal Ceramic Tea Pot 18 oz

$25.99

Black Ceramic Tea Pot 18 oz

$25.99

Red Ceramic Tea Pot 18 oz

$25.99

Purple Ceramic Tea Pot 18 oz

$25.99

Blue Ceramic Tea Pot 18 oz

$25.99

Teal Porcelain Tea Pot 34 oz

$35.00

Red Porcelain Tea Pot 34 oz

$35.00

Black Porcelain Tea Pot 34 oz

$35.00

Purple Porcelain Tea Pot 34 oz

$35.00

Snacks

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.19
Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.19Out of stock
Original Chips

Original Chips

$2.19
Jalapeño Chips

Jalapeño Chips

$2.19

Awake Caramel Bite

$1.75

Awake Chocolate Bite

$1.75

Awake Dark Chocolate Bar

$3.50

Awake Milk Chocolate Bar

$3.50

Awake Caramel Bar

$3.50

Kind Dark Chocolate

$3.99

Kind Peanut Butter

$3.99

That's It Apple/Mango

$2.99

That's It Apple/Cherry

$2.99

Rip Van Waffle

$2.99

Walker Shortbread

$2.49

Chocolate Wafer Bites

$1.99

Lemon Wafer Bites

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.99

String Cheese

$1.25

Bag Chai

$30.00

$10 Holiday Gift Card

$10 Holiday Gift Card

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1230 E 27th St, Hays, KS 67601

Directions

Gallery
Mokas - Hays image
Mokas - Hays image
Mokas - Hays image

