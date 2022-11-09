Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mokas Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

902 East Crawford

Salina, KS 67401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Latte

Specialty Drinks

Milky Way Latte

$4.45+

Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

Turtle Latte

$4.45+

Chocolate, Caramel, Butter Pecan, Steamed Milk

Toffee Cream Latte

$4.45+

English Toffee, Toasted Marshmallow, Steamed Milk

Caramel Royale Latte

$4.45+

Caramel, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

Red White & Brew

$4.45+

Raspberry, White Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Cafe Mocha

$4.45+

Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.45+

Chai, Steamed Milk, Hot Water

LTO

LTO Fall Bliss

LTO Fall Bliss

$5.45+

Limited Time - Pumpkin, caramel, and butter pecan topped with whipped cream and rich caramel drizzle!

LTO Chocolate Monkey

$5.45+

Other Espresso

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam

Breve

$4.65+

Espresso, Half & Half

Americano

$2.90+

Espresso, Hot Water

Flat White

$4.00+

Steamed Milk, Espresso

Double Espresso

$1.75

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.45+

House Brewed Coffee

Flavored Coffee

$2.45+

House Brewed Coffee

Coal Car

Coal Car

$2.50+

Coffee, Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

House Coffee, Steamed Milk

12oz National Coffee Day

House Brewed Coffee

Frozen Favorites

Frappe Royale

Frappe Royale

$4.95+

Caramel, Milk, Espresso, Vanilla

Kahlua Mudslide

Kahlua Mudslide

$4.95+

Kahlua, Irish Cream, Milk, Espresso, Chocolate

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$4.95+

Banana, Coconut, Milk, Espresso, Chocolate

Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Chocolate, Milk, Espresso

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.95+

Vanilla, Milk, Espresso

Green Tea Frappe

Green Tea Frappe

$4.95+

Milk, Green Tea

Frozen Chai

$4.95+

Milk & Chai (No Espresso)

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Milk, Hot Chocolate

Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.45+
Tropical Sunrise

Tropical Sunrise

$4.45+
Peach Mango

Peach Mango

$4.45+
Mango Berry

Mango Berry

$4.45+

Cold Brews

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.95+

Cold Brew Coffee, Ice

Cold Brew w/Sweet Cream

$3.45+

Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half, Cold Brew Coffee, Ice

Nitro Coffee

$3.95+

Cold Brew Nitro (NO Ice)

Nitro Coffee w/Sweet Cream

Nitro Coffee w/Sweet Cream

$4.45+

Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half, Cold Brew Nitro (NO Ice)

Soda | Bottles

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.05+

Choice of Syrup, Soda Water, Ice

Creamosa

Creamosa

$4.55+

Choice of Syrup, Soda Water, Half & Half, Ice

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.25

Fiji Water 1Lt

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.95

Non-Coffee

London Fog

$3.65+

Vanilla, Hot Water, Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk

Steamer

$3.25+

Choice of Flavor, Steamed Milk

Hot Apple Cider

$3.95+

Cinnamon, Apple Juice

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Chocolate, Hot Water, Steamed Milk

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+
Milk

Milk

$2.00+

Energy Drinks

FuzzBuzz

$4.95+

Strawberry Spark

$4.95+

Slappin' Green Apple

$4.95+

Frazzle Dazzle

$4.95+

Recharge Energy

$4.95+

Breakfast

Mokas Country Breakfast Slider

$4.95

American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun

Fiesta Breakfast Burrito

Fiesta Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Roasted Pepper Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce on Chipotle Tortilla

Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich

Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Egg, Bacon, sausage, American Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sauce on Wheatberry Bread

Breakfast Burrito

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Salsa and Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on White Tortilla

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Bagel

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Croissant

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Biscuit

Sandwich | Wraps

Try one of delicious sandwiches or salads!

All American Panini

$8.95

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Signature Sauce on Focaccia Bread

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Pesto Sauce on Focaccia Bread

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$9.75

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread

Chunky Chicken Salad Sand

Chunky Chicken Salad Sand

$8.95

In-house Recipe on Wheatberry Bread with Lettuce and Tomato

Mokas BLT

Mokas BLT

$8.55

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Wheatberry Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

American and Provolone Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Baja Chicken Wrap

Baja Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Pepper and Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce in Chipotle Tortilla

Cranberry Club Wrap

Cranberry Club Wrap

$8.95

Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Cranberry Mayo on White Flour Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on White Flour Tortilla

Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla

Spinach Artichoke Panini

Spinach Artichoke Panini

$9.75

Salad | Soup | Sides

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

$9.95

Red Cabbage, Romaine, Diced Chicken, Carrots, Sliced Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Sesame Hoison Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature Caesar dressing. Topped with diced chicken, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$4.25

Soup of the Day! Changes daily.

Chips

$1.85
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.95

Apple

$1.55

Bakery

Muffins

Scones

Cookies

$2.45

Breakfast Breads

$3.15

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Biscotti

$1.95

Coffee Cake

$3.15

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.15

Breakfast Sides

Side Egg

$1.75

Side Bacon

$2.15

Side Sausage

$2.15

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.15

Side Hashbrown

$2.15

Side Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.25

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Toast

$1.95

Side Biscuit

$1.95

Side Croissant

$1.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Coffee is More Than Just A Cup of Coffee!

Website

Location

902 East Crawford, Salina, KS 67401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Barolo Grille
orange star4.5 • 10
112 South Santa Fe Ave Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Blue Skye Brewery & Eats - Downtown Salina Ks
orange starNo Reviews
116 N Santa Fe. Ave Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Bogey's
orange starNo Reviews
1417 S 9th St Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Jim's Country Style Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
649 S. Broadway Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
orange starNo Reviews
2000 S 9th St Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Fresnillo - 1115 W Crawford
orange starNo Reviews
211 W Cloud St Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salina

Russell's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 330
649 Westport Blvd. Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Barolo Grille
orange star4.5 • 10
112 South Santa Fe Ave Salina, KS 67401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salina
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston