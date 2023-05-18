Mokas Cafe - Colby
No reviews yet
1992 S Range Ave
Colby, KS 67701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Limited Time Offer! (Online)
Limited Time Offer
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Milky Way Latte^
Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla, Steamed Milk
Turtle Latte^
Chocolate, Caramel, Butter Pecan, Steamed Milk
Toffee Cream Latte^
English Toffee, Toasted Marshmallow, Steamed Milk
Caramel Royale Latte^
Caramel, Vanilla, Steamed Milk
Red White & Brew^
Raspberry, White Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Cafe Mocha^
Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Spiced Chai Latte^
Chai, Steamed Milk, Hot Water
Other Espresso
Coffee
Frozen Favorites
Frappe Royale^
Caramel, Milk, Espresso, Vanilla
Mudslide Frappe^
Irish Cream, Chocolate
Funky Monkey^
Banana, Coconut, Milk, Espresso, Chocolate
Mocha Frappe^
Chocolate, Milk, Espresso
Vanilla Frappe^
Vanilla, Milk, Espresso
Green Tea Frappe^
Milk, Green Tea
Frozen Chai^
Milk & Chai (No Espresso)
Frozen Hot Chocolate^
Milk, Hot Chocolate
Smoothies
Cold Brews
Soda | Bottles
Non-Coffee
London Fog^
Vanilla, Hot Water, Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk
Steamer^
Choice of Flavor, Steamed Milk
Italian Soda^
Choice of Syrup, Soda Water, Ice
Creamosa^
Choice of Syrup, Soda Water, Half & Half, Ice
Hot Apple Cider^
Cinnamon, Apple Juice
Hot Chocolate^
Chocolate, Hot Water, Steamed Milk
Chocolate Milk^
Milk^
Energy Drinks
Food
Breakfast
Mokas Country Breakfast Slider
American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun
Fiesta Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Roasted Pepper Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce on Chipotle Tortilla
Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, Bacon, sausage, American Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sauce on Wheatberry Bread
Breakfast Burrito
American Cheese, Egg, Salsa and Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on White Tortilla
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Bagel
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Croissant
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich
American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Biscuit
Sandwich | Wraps
All American Panini
Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Signature Sauce on Focaccia Bread
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Pesto Sauce on Focaccia Bread
Classic Reuben^
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread
Chunky Chicken Salad Sand
In-house Recipe on Wheatberry Bread with Lettuce and Tomato
Spinach Turkey Artichoke Panini
Mokas BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Wheatberry Bread
Grilled Cheese
American and Provolone Cheese on Sourdough Bread
Baja Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Pepper and Onion Mix, Lettuce & our Chipotle Sauce in Chipotle Tortilla
Cranberry Club Wrap
Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Cranberry Mayo on White Flour Tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on White Flour Tortilla
Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla
Salad | Soup | Sides
Asian Sesame Chicken Salad
Red Cabbage, Romaine, Diced Chicken, Carrots, Sliced Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Sesame Hoison Dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature Caesar dressing. Topped with diced chicken, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.
Soup Cup
Soup of the Day! Changes daily.
Chips
Waffle Fries
Apple
Kid Menu
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
START YOUR JOURNEY With a Cup at Mokas!
1992 S Range Ave, Colby, KS 67701