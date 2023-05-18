Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mokas Cafe - Colby

review star

No reviews yet

1992 S Range Ave

Colby, KS 67701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cafe Mocha^

Cafe Mocha^

$4.75+

Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Salsa and Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on White Tortilla

All American Panini

All American Panini

$8.95

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Signature Sauce on Focaccia Bread

Limited Time Offer! (Online)

Limited Time Offer

Cotton Candy Frappe

Cotton Candy Frappe

$5.65+

Get a taste of childhood with our Vanilla Frappe blended w/strawberry syrup & cotton candy pieces, then topped off with whipped cream and more cotton candy pieces!

Ranch BLTT

Ranch BLTT

$8.95

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on toasted sourdough bread

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Milky Way Latte^

Milky Way Latte^

$4.75+

Chocolate, Caramel, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

Turtle Latte^

Turtle Latte^

$4.75+

Chocolate, Caramel, Butter Pecan, Steamed Milk

Toffee Cream Latte^

Toffee Cream Latte^

$4.75+

English Toffee, Toasted Marshmallow, Steamed Milk

Caramel Royale Latte^

Caramel Royale Latte^

$4.75+

Caramel, Vanilla, Steamed Milk

Red White & Brew^

Red White & Brew^

$4.75+

Raspberry, White Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Cafe Mocha^

Cafe Mocha^

$4.75+

Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Spiced Chai Latte^

Spiced Chai Latte^

$4.75+

Chai, Steamed Milk, Hot Water

Other Espresso

Latte^

Latte^

$4.05+

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Cappuccino^

Cappuccino^

$4.05+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam

Breve^

Breve^

$4.75+

Espresso, Half & Half

Americano^

Americano^

$3.15+

Espresso, Hot Water

Flat White^

Flat White^

$4.75+

Steamed Milk, Espresso

Double Espresso^

$1.75

Coffee

Brewed Coffee^

Brewed Coffee^

$2.65+

House Brewed Coffee

Flavored Coffee^

Flavored Coffee^

$2.65+

House Brewed Coffee

Coal Car^

Coal Car^

$3.35+

Coffee, Espresso

Cafe Au Lait^

Cafe Au Lait^

$3.15+

House Coffee, Steamed Milk

Frozen Favorites

Frappe Royale^

Frappe Royale^

$5.15+

Caramel, Milk, Espresso, Vanilla

Mudslide Frappe^

Mudslide Frappe^

$5.15+

Irish Cream, Chocolate

Funky Monkey^

Funky Monkey^

$5.15+

Banana, Coconut, Milk, Espresso, Chocolate

Mocha Frappe^

Mocha Frappe^

$5.15+

Chocolate, Milk, Espresso

Vanilla Frappe^

Vanilla Frappe^

$5.15+

Vanilla, Milk, Espresso

Green Tea Frappe^

Green Tea Frappe^

$5.15+

Milk, Green Tea

Frozen Chai^

Frozen Chai^

$5.15+

Milk & Chai (No Espresso)

Frozen Hot Chocolate^

Frozen Hot Chocolate^

$5.15+

Milk, Hot Chocolate

Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie^

Fruit Smoothie^

$4.45+

Choice of Strawberry, Banana, Peach or Mango

Tropical Sunrise^

Tropical Sunrise^

$4.45+

Strawberry, Banana & Peach

Peach Mango^

Peach Mango^

$4.45+

Peach & Mango

Mango Berry^

Mango Berry^

$4.45+

Mango & Strawberry

Cold Brews

Cold Brew^

Cold Brew^

$3.95+

Cold Brew Coffee, Ice

Cold Brew w/Sweet Cream^

Cold Brew w/Sweet Cream^

$4.45+

Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half, Cold Brew Coffee, Ice

Nitro Coffee^

Nitro Coffee^

$4.95+

Cold Brew Nitro (NO Ice)

Nitro Coffee w/Sweet Cream^

Nitro Coffee w/Sweet Cream^

$5.45+

Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half, Cold Brew Nitro (NO Ice)

Soda | Bottles

Fountain Soda^

$2.55+

Lemonade^

$2.55+

Iced Tea^

$2.55+
San Pellegrino^

San Pellegrino^

$2.95
Apple Juice^

Apple Juice^

$1.95
Orange Juice^

Orange Juice^

$1.95

Non-Coffee

London Fog^

$3.65+

Vanilla, Hot Water, Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk

Steamer^

$3.25+

Choice of Flavor, Steamed Milk

Italian Soda^

Italian Soda^

$4.15+

Choice of Syrup, Soda Water, Ice

Creamosa^

Creamosa^

$4.65+

Choice of Syrup, Soda Water, Half & Half, Ice

Hot Apple Cider^

$4.05+

Cinnamon, Apple Juice

Hot Chocolate^

$4.05+

Chocolate, Hot Water, Steamed Milk

Chocolate Milk^

Chocolate Milk^

$2.25+
Milk^

Milk^

$2.00+

Energy Drinks

FuzzBuzz^

FuzzBuzz^

$4.95+

Peach & Lotus Plant Energy

Strawberry Spark^

Strawberry Spark^

$4.95+

Strawberry & Lotus Plant Energy

Slappin' Green Apple^

Slappin' Green Apple^

$4.95+

Green Apple & Lotus Plant Energy

FrazzleDazzle^

FrazzleDazzle^

$4.95+

Blue Raspberry, Strawberry & Lotus Plant Energy

Recharge Energy^

$4.95+

Food

Breakfast

Mokas Country Breakfast Slider

Mokas Country Breakfast Slider

$4.95

American Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Potato Pancake on Potato Bun

Fiesta Breakfast Burrito

Fiesta Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Egg, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Roasted Pepper Onion Mix, Chipotle Sauce on Chipotle Tortilla

Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich

Chipotle Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Egg, Bacon, sausage, American Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Sauce on Wheatberry Bread

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Salsa and Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on White Tortilla

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Bagel

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Croissant

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich

$3.95

American Cheese, Egg, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage on Biscuit

Sandwich | Wraps

Try one of delicious sandwiches or salads!
All American Panini

All American Panini

$8.95

Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Signature Sauce on Focaccia Bread

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil Pesto Sauce on Focaccia Bread

Classic Reuben^

Classic Reuben^

$9.75

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread

Chunky Chicken Salad Sand

Chunky Chicken Salad Sand

$8.95

In-house Recipe on Wheatberry Bread with Lettuce and Tomato

Spinach Turkey Artichoke Panini

Spinach Turkey Artichoke Panini

$9.75
Mokas BLT

Mokas BLT

$8.55

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Wheatberry Bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

American and Provolone Cheese on Sourdough Bread

Baja Chicken Wrap

Baja Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Pepper and Onion Mix, Lettuce & our Chipotle Sauce in Chipotle Tortilla

Cranberry Club Wrap

Cranberry Club Wrap

$8.95

Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Cranberry Mayo on White Flour Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chopped Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing on White Flour Tortilla

Chunky Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Mayo, Eggs, Celery, Onions, Grapes on White Flour Tortilla

Salad | Soup | Sides

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

Asian Sesame Chicken Salad

$9.95

Red Cabbage, Romaine, Diced Chicken, Carrots, Sliced Almonds, Chow Mein Noodles, Sesame Hoison Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with our signature Caesar dressing. Topped with diced chicken, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons.

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$4.25

Soup of the Day! Changes daily.

Chips

Chips

$1.85
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.95
Apple

Apple

$1.55

Bakery

Muffins

Muffins

$3.95
Scones

Scones

$3.25
Cookies

Cookies

$2.45
Breakfast Breads

Breakfast Breads

$3.15

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95
Biscotti

Biscotti

$1.95

Kid Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kid Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Kid Ham & Cheese Wrap

$4.95

Kid Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Kid Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$4.95

Breakfast Sides

Side Egg^

Side Egg^

$1.75
Side Bacon^

Side Bacon^

$2.15
Side Sausage^

Side Sausage^

$2.15
Side Turkey Sausage^

Side Turkey Sausage^

$2.35
Side Hash Brown^

Side Hash Brown^

$2.15
Side Bagel & Cream Cheese^

Side Bagel & Cream Cheese^

$3.25

Side Cream Cheese^

$0.50

Side Toast^

$1.95

Side Biscuit^

$1.95
Side Croissant^

Side Croissant^

$1.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

START YOUR JOURNEY With a Cup at Mokas!

Website

Location

1992 S Range Ave, Colby, KS 67701

Directions

Map
