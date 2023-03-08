  • Home
  Mokau coffee and snacks - 299 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Mokau coffee and snacks 299 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Central Avenue Northwest

Albuquerque, NM 87121

Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

Medium Roast 100% Arabica Ground Coffee.

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Two espressos shots medium roast| Hot Water Enjoy this medium roast coffee, sweet and creamy delight.

Strawberry Matcha latte

Strawberry Matcha latte

$5.95+

Strawberry purée | Whole milk or Non-dairy | Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup.

Matcha Espresso Latte

Matcha Espresso Latte

$5.95+

Espresso shot medium roast | Whole milk or Non-dairy | Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup.

Matcha Latte Brew

Matcha Latte Brew

$5.95+

Whole milk or Non-dairy | Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup | Sweet cream cold foam.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Caramel Sauce | Whole milk or Non-dairy | Espresso Shot Medium Roast | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup

Mokaū Cold Brew

Mokaū Cold Brew

$5.25+

Two Espressos Shots Medium Roast | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup | Natural Coconut | Organic Cacao Powder | Sweet cream cold foam.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.85+

Whole milk or Non-dairy | Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Two Espressos Shots Medium Roast | Base Syrup |

Strawberry Latte Espresso

Strawberry Latte Espresso

$5.75+

Espresso Shot Medium Roast | Whole milk or Non-dairy | Strawberry purée | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup.

Taro Latte Brew

Taro Latte Brew

$5.95+

Whole milk | Taro Cream | Sweetener | Sweet cream cold foam.

Sparkling Lime Matcha

Sparkling Lime Matcha

$4.95+

Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Sweetener | Rosemary or Thyme Fresh | bubly Lime Flavored Sparkling Water | lime.

Strawberry Sparkling

Strawberry Sparkling

$4.95+

Strawberry purée | Sweetener | Rosemary or Thyme Fresh | bubly Lime Flavored Sparkling Water | organic strawberries fresh fruit.

Sparkling lemonade

Sparkling lemonade

$4.95+

Lime juice | Pure Honey | Sweetener | Rosemary or Thyme Fresh | bubly Lime Flavored Sparkling Water.

OJ+ Espresso

OJ+ Espresso

$5.75+

Orange Juice High Pulp | Two espressos shots medium roast | Orange fresh fruit.

Mango & Orange Pekoe Tea

Mango & Orange Pekoe Tea

$4.95+

mango juice | Orange and Pekoe Tea | Black Tea | Rosemary or Thyme Fresh

Guava Tea

Guava Tea

$4.95+

Guava and Infusion, Blackberry Raspberry Tea | Rosemary or Thyme Fresh.

Gomi Fiesta

Gomi Fiesta

$3.75

Mango nectar from concentrare | Limon Lime | soda 100% natural flavors no caffeine | Blueberry extract | Gummi Bears gluten free, fat free.

La Picosita

La Picosita

$3.50

Cranberry Raspberry from concentrare | Limon Lime | soda 100% natural flavors no caffeine | Blueberry extract | Mexican Spicy mangos.

Boosque Verde

Boosque Verde

$3.50

Mango nectar from concentrare | soda 100% natural flavors no caffeine | Blueberry extract | pink grapefruit | Sour Patch | Cherrie.

Brown Sugar Milk tea latte

Brown Sugar Milk tea latte

$5.25+

Homemade Black Brown Sugar | black tea | Whole milk | Mokaū Basic extract | Burnt Brown Sugar on top

Brown Sugar Taro

$5.95+

Homemade Black Brown Sugar | Whole milk | Mokaū Basic extract | taro | Burnt Brown Sugar on top

Dragon Passion Lemonade

Dragon Passion Lemonade

$4.95+

Red Dragon fruit | Lemonade 100% Natural | Pure Granulated White Cane Sugar.

Special Choco Latte

Special Choco Latte

$4.95+

Whole Milk | vanilla Syrup | chocolate | Nutella | Whipped Cream | HERSHEY'S, SPECIAL DARK Chocolate on top.

Affogato Espresso Iced Cream

Affogato Espresso Iced Cream

$4.95

Classics Ice Cream Natural Vanilla | Two espressos shops | Puremade Caramel Sauce, Authentic Coffeehouse Sauce.

Matcha Lotus

Matcha Lotus

$6.45+

Whole milk or Non-dairy | Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup | Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream | Korean cookies.

Dragon Latte Brew

$5.95+

Whole Milk | Red Dragon fruit | Vanilla Syrup | Mokau basic syrup | Sweet cream cold foam.

Brown Sugar Matcha

$5.95+

Homemade Black Brown Sugar | Whole milk | Mokaū Basic extract | Organic Japanese Matcha green tea powder | Burnt Brown Sugar on top

Strawberry Choco Latte

$5.75+

HERSHEY'S, Chocolate| Natural Chocolate | Whole milk or Non-dairy | Strawberry purée | Sweetener | vanilla Syrup.

Coconut Milk Drink

Coconut Milk Drink

$2.99

Coconut Milk Can Drink | (250ml) Chinese Drink.

Essentia Bottled Water 9.5 pH

Essentia Bottled Water 9.5 pH

$3.00

Essentia Bottled Water 9.5 pH Overachieving H2O | IONIZED HYDRATION | Purified Water electrolytes for taste | alkaline water.

Snacks

Korean Corn Dog

Korean Corn Dog

$6.50
Concha Mokaū

Concha Mokaū

$8.75

Concha Mokaū Homemade Concha, Homemade Cream, Condensed Milk, Nutella Strawberry, Banana

Homemade churro sundae

Homemade churro sundae

$8.75

Homemade churro sundae | Two scoops of vanilla ice cream | two cereal’s | Choose your favorite toppings |

Papa Espiral > Spiral Potato

Papa Espiral > Spiral Potato

$6.25

18 inch potato dipped in flavor mix

Bunday Ice Cream

Bunday Ice Cream

$6.50

Croissant | two scoops of iced cream | cereal | Powdered sugar | Choose your favorite toppings

Bunday Cream

Bunday Cream

$7.25

Croissant | Homemade Cream | Strawberry | Powdered Sugar | Chocolate Drizzle and Caramel Drizzle

Affogato Espresso Iced Cream

Affogato Espresso Iced Cream

$4.95

Classics Ice Cream Natural Vanilla | Two espressos shops | Puremade Caramel Sauce, Authentic Coffeehouse Sauce.

Tartufo Ice cream Bowl

Tartufo Ice cream Bowl

$4.75

One scoop of vanilla iced cream | Cereal | Interior with Sweet cream topping | Marshmallow

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Mokaū, Come in and enjoy! Our delicious Korean Corndogs and our handcrafted Snacks unique in the city.

Location

Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Directions

