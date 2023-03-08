Mokau coffee and snacks 299 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mokaū, Come in and enjoy! Our delicious Korean Corndogs and our handcrafted Snacks unique in the city.
Location
Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque