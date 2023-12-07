- Home
MOKSHA 4349 North State Road 7
4349 North State Road 7
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Tostones Extravaganza$16.00
Description: Immerse your taste buds in a culinary journey with our Tostones Extravaganza. Crispy tostones are the canvas for a symphony of flavors, featuring your choice of succulent proteins: chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon, or tuna. Each option is topped with a melty cheese blend and a drizzle of zesty spicy mayo. Indulge in the textural contrast of crispy tostones, the richness of melted cheese, and the kick of spicy mayo. This dish is a fusion masterpiece that celebrates the diversity of flavors and ingredients from both Caribbean and Asian cuisines.
- Jerk Chicken Rolls$12.00
Description: Savor the essence of Caribbean zest and Asian finesse with our Jerk Chicken Rolls. Tender jerk-seasoned chicken, complemented by vibrant Caribbean vegetables, is expertly wrapped in a spring roll shell. Served with a zesty dipping sauce, this appetizer embodies the marriage of cultures in every bite
- Five Wing Fusion$10.00
Embark on a culinary voyage with our Five Wing Fusion. Indulge in a tantalizing array of chicken wings, each meticulously crafted with a fusion of Soul and Asian flavors.
- Southern Cornbread$8.00
Fluffy cornbread, honey butter.
- Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna$14.00
Crispy rice cakes topped with spicy tuna tartare, garnished with chives and a dash of sesame oil.
- Soul-fulled Beef Gyoza$12.00
These gyoza are a perfect fusion of Japanese and soul food traditions. The dumplings are stuffed with a flavorful mixture of seasoned ground beef, and to complement the filling, a hint of garlic, green onion, and a whisper of smoked paprika is added to infuse the soul food essence.
- Southern Fried Shrimp with Spicy Mayo$12.00
Succulent shrimp coated in a seasoned Southern-style batter, deep-fried to golden perfection and served with a fiery Asian-inspired mayo.
- Soulful Edamame$8.00
Steamed edamame seasoned with Creole spices and smoked sea salt.
Fusion Rolls
- Cajun Crab Roll$20.00
Lump crabmeat mixed with spicy Cajun seasonings, rolled with avocado and topped with tobiko (fish roe).
- Soulful Salmon Roll$16.00
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and green onions, topped with crispy tempura flakes and drizzled with a sweet bourbon glaze.
- Catfish Nigiri$16.00
Lightly seared catfish on top of seasoned sushi rice, garnished with a dollop of Creole remoulade.
- Moksha Special Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, Spicy Salmon, avocado, and cucumber, topped with fried chicken and drizzled with a tangy barbecue eel sauce.
- Creole Crawfish Roll$16.00
Cajun crawfish, avocado, okra, zesty remoulade.
- BBQ Pork Belly Roll$16.00
Grilled pork belly, caramelized onions, tangy coleslaw.
- Kimchi Fried Rice Roll$16.00
Spicy kimchi fried rice, bulgogi beef, pickled vegetables.
Taste of the Islands Rolls
- Jerk Salmon Roll$16.00
Fresh salmon marinated in spicy jerk seasoning, combined with fresh mango and avocado slices, rolled in seaweed and sushi rice, topped with a dollop of jerk mayo.
- Curry Chicken Roti Roll$16.00
Traditional curry chicken encased in a thin, flat roti, rolled like a sushi roll, and sliced into bite-sized pieces. Served with a side of mango chutney for dipping.
- Trini Tuna Roll$16.00
Fresh tuna combined with Trinidadian green seasoning, paired with sliced cucumber and bell peppers, wrapped with sushi rice and seaweed, drizzled with a tamarind glaze.
- Calypso Crab Roll$18.00
Lump crab meat mixed with pineapple, coconut, and Scotch bonnet pepper for a spicy kick. Encased in sushi rice and nori, topped with a sprinkle of toasted coconut shavings.
- Chana & Aloo Roll$16.00
Inspired by the Trinidadian chana (chickpea) and aloo (potato) curry, this roll uses spiced chickpea and potato as the core, paired with fresh avocado, rolled with sushi rice and nori. Topped with a mild curry mayo.
- Ackee & Saltfish Roll$16.00
Jamaica's national dish transformed into sushi. Savory ackee and saltfish mixture rolled with thinly sliced scallions, bell peppers, and sushi rice in seaweed. Drizzled with a light lime-infused sauce.
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$14.00
Imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber with sesame seeds on the outside.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna mix, cucumber, and sometimes avocado, rolled with spicy mayo on top or mixed in.
- Dragon Roll$14.00
Eel and cucumber inside, topped with thin slices of avocado to resemble dragon scales, eel sauce drizzled on top
- Philadelphia Roll$14.00
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and avocado.
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
A California roll topped with thin slices of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and shrimp.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Tempura-battered shrimp, avocado, and cucumber, often with eel sauce on top.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$14.00
Bursting with flavor, the Spicy Salmon Roll combines fresh salmon and spicy mayo, rolled with cucumber and avocado. A fiery twist on a sushi classic.
- Volcano Roll$14.00
A flavorful explosion, the Volcano Roll features a mix of baked seafood and spicy mayo on top of a California Roll. Served warm and irresistibly delicious.
Moksha Soul
- BBQ Pork Ribs$22.00
Tender pork ribs slow-cooked and slathered in a tangy barbecue sauce. Paired with coleslaw and cornbread.
- Jambalaya$20.00
A spicy mix of chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, rice, and vegetables, all simmered in a rich tomato broth.
- Teriyaki Glazed Rib Tips$24.00
Pork rib tips glazed in a sweet teriyaki sauce, char-grilled and served with stir-fried okra and bell peppers.
- Gumbo Ramen$20.00
Traditional ramen broth infused with gumbo flavors, topped with ramen noodles, slices of andouille sausage, shrimp, boiled egg, and nori.
- Bibimbap Bowl$18.00
Rice, sautéed vegetables, marinated beef, fried egg, gochujang sauce.
- Vegan Pho with Collard Greens$20.00
A rich vegetable broth filled with rice noodles, tofu, and collard greens, seasoned with classic pho spices and garnished with fresh herbs.
- Vegetable fried rice$8.00
Fried rice with carrots, peas, and green onions
- Chicken fried Rice$10.00
Fried rice with chicken, carrots, peas, and green onions
- Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
Fried rice with shrimp, carrots, peas, and green onions
Wings
Kids Menu
- Mini Chicken & Waffles$10.00
A kid-sized portion of the classic chicken and waffles, with a light drizzle of maple syrup and a side of fruit.
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
grilled cheese, bread stuffed with a mild cheese blend. Grilled until golden and served with a side of fries.
- Bento Box Delight$12.00
A playful assortment of bite-sized items including teriyaki chicken skewers, edamame, fruit pieces, and a small portion of sticky rice.
- Panko-Crusted Fish Sticks$10.00
Strips of white fish coated in crispy panko breadcrumbs, fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of fries and light ranch dressing for dipping.
- Dino Nuggets Adventure$10.00
Crispy dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets served with a side of golden fries. Accompanied by a small dish of ketchup and a honey-mustard dipping sauce for a delightful mix of sweet and savory.
Dessert
- Apple Pie Egg Rolls$14.00
Cinnamon-spiced apple filling wrapped in a crispy egg roll shell, served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
- Ice Cream Waffle Tower$18.00
Vanilla ice cream piled on a crispy waffle, topped with Pocky sticks and whipped cream.
- Chocolate Lava Cake$16.00
Rich chocolate cake with a gooey molten center, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Caramel Glazed Butterscotch Bread Pudding$20.00
Warm butterscotch bread pudding topped with caramel glaze and vanilla ice cream.
- Moksha Mochi$12.00
Your choice of five Mochi in five different flavors: Green tea, Strawberry, Mango, and Vanilla, or Chocolate
Sides
- Baked Mac & Cheese$7.00
Moist and savory, this dressing is made with crumbled cornbread, celery, onion, and herbs.
- Candied Yams$6.00
Sweet potatoes cooked until tender and glazed with a mixture of brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
- Fried Okra$6.00
Breaded with cornmeal and fried until crispy, a crunchy and addictive treat.
- Miso Soup$5.00
A warm and soothing soup with miso paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallions.
- Southern Potato Salad$7.00
Chunky potatoes mixed with hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped celery, and onions, dressed in a rich blend of mayonnaise, a dash of mustard, sweet pickle relish, and a sprinkle of paprika. This salad is often garnished with sliced green onions and a light dusting of smoked paprika for an extra layer of flavor.
- Japanese Potato Salad$7.00
Creamy and slightly sweet, with carrots, cucumbers, and sometimes ham or hard-boiled eggs.
- Curly Fries$6.00
Seasoned Fries
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolut$11.99
- Belvedere$11.99
- Chopin$11.99
- Ciroc$11.99
- Firefly$11.99
- Grey Goose$11.99
- Grey Goose Citron$11.99
- Jeremiah Weed$11.99
- Ketel One$11.99
- DBL Absolut$17.99
- DBL Belvedere$17.99
- DBL Chopin$17.99
- DBL Ciroc$17.99
- DBL Firefly$17.99
- DBL Grey Goose$17.99
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$17.99
- DBL Jeremiah Weed$17.99
- DBL Ketel One$17.99
Gin
Rum
- Admiral Nelson$12.99
- Bacardi$12.99
- Bacardi Limon$12.99
- Captain Morgan$12.99
- Gosling'S$12.99
- Meyers$12.99
- Meyers Silver$12.99
- Mount Gay$12.99
- Brugal$12.99
- DBL Admiral Nelson$18.99
- DBL Bacardi$18.99
- DBL Bacardi Limon$18.99
- DBL Captain Morgan$18.99
- DBL Gosling'S$18.99
- DBL Meyers$18.99
- DBL Meyers Silver$18.99
- DBL Mount Gay$18.99
- DBL Brugal$18.99
Tequila
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$11.99
- Casa Noble$11.99
- Corazon Reposado$11.99
- Cuervo Silver$11.99
- Don Julio Anejo$11.99
- Patron Anejo$11.99
- Patron Café$11.99
- Patron Gran Platinum$11.99
- Patron Reposado$11.99
- Patron Silver$11.99
- Patron Xo Café$11.99
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$17.99
- DBL Casa Noble$17.99
- DBL Corazon Reposado$17.99
- DBL Cuervo Silver$17.99
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$17.99
- DBL Patron Anejo$17.99
- DBL Patron Café$17.99
- DBL Patron Gran Platinum$17.99
- DBL Patron Reposado$17.99
- DBL Patron Silver$17.99
- DBL Patron Xo Café$17.99
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$12.99
- Basil Hayden$12.99
- Bulliet Rye$12.99
- Diabolique$12.99
- Jack Daniels$12.99
- Jim Beam$12.99
- Knob Creek$12.99
- Makers 46$12.99
- Makers Mark$12.99
- Wild Turkey$12.99
- Woodford Reserve$12.99
- DBL Angels Envy$18.99
- DBL Basil Hayden$18.99
- DBL Bulliet Rye$18.99
- DBL Diabolique$18.99
- DBL Jack Daniels$18.99
- DBL Jim Beam$18.99
- DBL Knob Creek$18.99
- DBL Makers 46$18.99
- DBL Makers Mark$18.99
- DBL Wild Turkey$18.99
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.99
Scotch & Bourbon
Liqueurs & Cordials
- Aperol$10.99
- Campari$10.99
- Chartreuse, Green$10.99
- Cointreau$10.99
- Drambuie$10.99
- Frangelico$10.99
- Godiva Chocolate$10.99
- Grand Marnier$10.99
- Irish Mist$10.99
- Jagermeister$10.99
- Kahlua$10.99
- Lemoncello$10.99
- Licor 43$10.99
- Mathilde Cassis$10.99
- Molly's Irish Cream$10.99
- DBL Aperol$17.99
- DBL Campari$17.99
- DBL Chartreuse, Green$17.99
- DBL Cointreau$17.99
- DBL Drambuie$17.99
- DBL Frangelico$17.99
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$17.99
- DBL Grand Marnier$17.99
- DBL Irish Mist$17.99
- DBL Jagermeister$17.99
- DBL Kahlua$17.99
- DBL Lemoncello$17.99
- DBL Licor 43$17.99
- DBL Mathilde Cassis$17.99
- DBL Molly's Irish Cream$17.99
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$13.99
- Appletini$13.99
- Bloody Mary$13.99
- Blueberry Lemonade$13.99
- Champagne Cocktail$13.99
- Cosmopolitan$13.99
- Daiquiri$13.99
- Dark 'N Stormy$13.99
- Gimlet$13.99
- Greyhound$13.99
- Hot Toddy$13.99
- Hurricane$13.99
- Lemon Drop$13.99
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.99
- Madras$13.99
- Mai Tai$13.99
- Manhattan$13.99
- Margarita$13.99
- Martini$13.99
- Mimosa$13.99
- Mint Julep$13.99
- Mojito$13.99
- Moscow Mule$13.99
- Mudslide$13.99
- Old Fashioned$13.99
- Rob Roy$13.99
- Sazerac$13.99
- Screwdriver$13.99
- Sea Breeze$13.99
- Sidecar$13.99
- Tequila Sunrise$13.99
- Tom Collins$13.99
- Whiskey Smash$13.99
- Whiskey Sour$13.99
- White Russian$13.99
- Moksha Mule$17.99
- Asian Pear Martini$17.99
- Soulful Sour$17.99
- Tropical Sake Punch$17.99
- Korean Mule$17.99
- Spicy Mango Margarita$17.99
- Lychee Blossom$17.99
- Southern Peach Julep$17.99
N/A Beverages
- Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Lemonade (House-made)
- Iced Tea (Sweetened/Unsweetened)
- Bottled Water (Still or Sparkling)
- Hot Tea (Assorted Varieties)
- Coffee (Regular or Decaf)
- Virgin Mojito (Mint, Lime, Soda)
- Shirley Temple (Ginger Ale, Grenadine, Cherry)
- Arnold Palmer (Half Iced Tea, Half Lemonade)
- Fruit Punch (House Blend)
- Mango Lassi
- Apple Juice
- Ginger Ale
- Passionfruit Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
