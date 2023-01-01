MAIN MENU

WHAT SIZE PLATE?

REGULAR PLATE

$12.49

2 Scoops of Rice, 2 Meats, 2 sides

LARGE PLATE

$14.49

2 Scoops of Rice, 3 Meats, 2 Sides

SMALL/KIDS PLATE

$7.75

1 Scoop of Rice, 1 Meat, 1 Side

BOWL

$10.49

2 Scoops of Rice, 2 Meats

SALAD

$10.49

Lettuce (Spring Mix), 1 Meat, 1 Side, & Choice of Creamy Sesame or Ginger Soy/Vinaigrette Salad Dressing.

DRINKS

SMALL FOUNTAIN

$2.09

LARGE FOUNTAIN

$2.29

HAWAIIAN SUN

$2.50

20oz BOTTLED SODA

$2.69

MEXICAN SODA

$2.69

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

A LA CARTE

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$5.75

Sweet - Grilled

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$5.75

Sweet - Fried

KATSU CHICKEN

$5.75

Japanese Style - Fried

PULEHU CHICKEN

$5.75

Savory, Salt, Pepper, Garlic - Grilled. Gluten Friendly.

KALUA PORK

$5.25

Smokey/Salted - Slow Roasted. Gluten Free.

TERIYAKI STEAK

$5.75

Sweet - Grilled

PULEHU STEAK

$5.75

Savory, Salt, Pepper, Garlic - Grilled. Gluten Friendly.

WHITE RICE

$2.99

Steamed. Gluten Free.

BROWN RICE

$2.99

Steamed. Gluten Free.

MAC SALAD

$3.50

KIMCHI SLAW

$3.50

Gluten Free.

SWEET CORN

$3.50

Gluten Free.

GARLIC EDAMAME

$3.50

SALTED EDAMAME

$3.50

Gluten Free.

GREEN SALAD

$3.50

Lettuce (Spring Mix)

POKE

1/4lb HAWAIIAN POKE

$4.50

1/4lb SPICY POKE

$4.50

1/2lb HAWAIIAN POKE

$9.00

1/2lb SPICY POKE

$9.00

1lb HAWAIIAN POKE

$17.99

1lb SPICY POKE

$17.99

DOLE WHIP (Pineapple, & available flavor of the day)

DOLE WHIP - LARGE (12oz Cup)

$5.49

Gluten Free.

DOLE WHIP - SMALL (8oz Cup)

$3.99

Gluten Free.

DOLE WHIP - SMALL (Cone)

$3.99

EXTRAS

SMALL CREAMY SESAME DRESSING

$0.30

LARGE CREAMY SESAME DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.25

FURIKAKE

$0.75

TIN TO-GO PLATE

$0.50

COKE CUP

$0.25

CATERING

SMALL (Serving Suggestion 4-6 ppl)

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$17.99

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$17.99

KATSU CHICKEN

$17.99

PULEHU CHICKEN

$17.99

KALUA PORK

$17.99

TERIYAKI STEAK

$29.99

PULEHU STEAK

$29.99

WHITE RICE

$5.99

BROWN RICE

$5.99

MAC SALAD

$7.99

KIMCHI SLAW

$6.99

GARLIC EDAMAME

$7.99

SALTED EDAMAME

$7.99

SWEET CORN

$6.99

GREEN SALAD

$6.99

Comes with choice of dressing - Creamy Sesame, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, or half of each.

MEDIUM (Serving Suggestion 8-10 ppl)

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$33.99

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$33.99

KATSU CHICKEN

$33.99

PULEHU CHICKEN

$33.99

KALUA PORK

$33.99

TERIYAKI STEAK

$55.99

PULEHU STEAK

$55.99

WHITE RICE

$10.99

BROWN RICE

$10.99

MAC SALAD

$18.99

KIMCHI SLAW

$13.99

GARLIC EDAMAME

$18.99

SALTED EDAMAME

$18.99

SWEET CORN

$13.99

GREEN SALAD

$13.99

Comes with choice of dressing - Creamy Sesame, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, or half of each.

LARGE (Serving Suggestion 14-18 ppl)

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$56.99

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$56.99

KATSU CHICKEN

$56.99

PULEHU CHICKEN

$56.99

KALUA PORK

$64.99

TERIYAKI STEAK

$99.99

PULEHU STEAK

$99.99

WHITE RICE

$15.99

BROWN RICE

$15.99

MAC SALAD

$31.99

KIMCHI SLAW

$21.99

GARLIC EDAMAME

$31.99

SALTED EDAMAME

$31.99

SWEET CORN

$21.99

GREEN SALAD

$22.99

Comes with choice of dressing - Creamy Sesame, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette, or half of each.