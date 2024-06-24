- Home
Moku Sushi 524 Palisades Dr
524 Palisades Dr
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Drinks
Beer
Wine
- Korbel - Sparkling Wine$12.00
- Maschio - Sparkling Rose$13.00
- Freakshow - Cabernet$13.00
- Cavit Merlot (Italy)$11.00
- (B) House Chardonnay (Bottle)$30.00
- (B) Coppola Chardonnay (Bottle)$39.00
- (B) Camelot Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$36.00
- (B) Santa Ema Savignon Blanc (Bottle)$36.00
- (B) Angeline Pinot Noir (Bottle)$20.00
Sake
- Kikusui (300ml)$25.00
- Kikusui (720ml)$52.00
- Dassai 45 (300ml)$34.00
- Shirakabegura (Kimoto Junmai) (S)$28.00
- Shirakabegura (Kimoto Junmai) (L)$54.00
- Suigei "Harmony" (300ml)$32.00
- Suigei "Harmony" (720ml)$74.00
- Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (280ml)$54.00
- Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (720ml)$120.00
- Nigori - Sho Chiku Bai (375ml)$16.00
- Nigori - Sayuri$20.00
- Wakatake Onikoroshi "Demon Slayer"$110.00
- Kubota "Manju"$200.00
- Suigei "Mann"$420.00
Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.50
- Garlic Edamame$9.00
- Agedashi Tofu$11.75
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.75
- Gyoza$11.75
- French Fries$6.50
- Mixed Tempura$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura$14.00
- Vegetable Tempura$11.75
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$10.50
- Shishito Peppers$10.95
- Mummy Shrimp$12.75
- Shrimp Bacon$12.75
- Popcorn Chicken$11.50
- Chicken Fingers$11.75
- Chicken Nuggets$11.75
- Takoyaki$12.00
- Moku Taco
Any 2 combinations below: Salmon * Yellowtail * Tuna Spicy Tuna * Spicy Scallop * Spicy Crab Salad$15.00
- Jalapeno Bomb$16.50
- Baked Green Mussel$12.95
- Chicken Teriyaki (A La Carte)$13.75
- Salmon Teriyaki (A La Carte)$18.75
- Soft Shell Crab (A La Carte)$18.95
- Kurobuta Sausage
Authentic Japanese Berkshire Pork Sausage (4 pcs). Served with Mustard Aioli.$12.00
Soup & Salad
Sides
- White Rice$3.00
- Brown Rice$4.00
- Side Avocado$4.50
- Side Black Tobiko$6.50
- Side Crab Salad$6.95
- Crispy Rice (4pcs)$5.50
- Side Gobo$4.50
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Kizami Wasabi$3.00
- Side Masago$5.95
- Peanut Sauce$2.50
- Seaweed (3pcs)$2.50
- Side Serrano$1.00
- Shiso Leaf$2.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.95
- Steamed Tofu$5.00
- Steamed Udon$5.00
- Steamed Vegetables$5.40
- Sushi Rice$4.50
- Side Taquan$4.50
- Tempura Flakes$1.00
Entrees
- Angus Beef Teriyaki Bowl$28.00
- Bento Box
A bento box is an all-in-one Japanese lunch/dinner box containing a single portion of a balanced meal. (Served with miso soup)$24.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$17.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$22.00
- Teppan Fried Rice$19.00
- Kendrick Fried Rice$30.00
- Miso Black Cod$26.00
- Tokyo Ramen$19.00
- Miso Udon$18.00
- Nabe Udon$18.00
- Yaki Udon$19.00
- Spicy Miso Ramen$19.00
- Tempura Udon$19.00
- Katsu Bowl$19.50
- Plain Udon$12.75
- Yellowtail Collar$21.25
- Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Sushi Bar
Sushi (Nigiri)
- Salmon Sushi$9.50
- Albacore Sushi$10.00
- Big Eye Tuna Sushi$10.50
- Yellowtail Sushi$10.25
- Amberjack Sushi$11.00
- Ankimo Sushi$9.50
- Blue Fin Sushi$11.95
- Eel Sushi$10.00
- Engawa Sushi$10.50
- Halibut Sushi$10.50
- Ikura Sushi$13.00
- Inari Sushi (Bean Curd)$6.00
- Jumbo Scallop Sushi$10.00
- Kurodai Sushi$12.50
- Mackerel Sushi (Saba)$8.25
- Octopus Sushi (Tako)$8.50
- Red Snapper Sushi (Tai)$11.50
- Salmon Belly Sushi$10.50
- Salmon Special Sushi$12.25
- Salmon Truffle Nigiri$12.50
- Salmon Yuzu Nigiri$12.00
- Scallop Mayo Sushi$9.50
- Shima Aji Sushi$11.00
- Shrimp Sushi$7.50
- Smelt Egg Sushi$8.00
- Super Toro$32.00
- Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)$15.00
- Tamago Sushi$6.00
- Toro Sushi$19.00
- Tuna Special Sushi$12.25
- Uni Sushi$23.00
- Wagyu x Uni (1pc)$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Yellowtail Belly Sushi$10.25OUT OF STOCK
- Black Tobiko Sushi$10.00
- A5 Wagyu Trio Nigiri$39.00
Rolls
- Albacore Roll$11.25
- Avocado Roll$9.50
- Baked Crab H/R$15.95
- BSCR (Baked Scallop California Roll)$24.00
- Cali Tempura Roll$14.50
- California Real Crab Roll (Blue Crab)$18.50
- California Roll$9.50
- Caterpillar Roll$20.50
- Crunch Roll$17.00
- Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$14.50
- Philadelphia Roll$11.50
- Rainbow Roll$23.00
- Rice Roll$7.00
- Salmon Roll$10.75
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.50
- Scallop Roll$10.75
- Shrimp Roll$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$20.00
- Spicy Seafood Roll$10.75
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.75
- Tuna Roll$11.50
- Vegetable Roll$9.50
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$14.50
- Yellowtail Roll$11.50
- Happy Hand Roll$12.50
Sashimi
- Salmon - Sashimi$17.50
- Albacore - Sashimi$18.50
- Big Eye Tuna - Sashimi$19.50
- Yellowtail - Sashimi$19.00
- A&T (6 pcs)$25.00
- Albacore Truffle (5 pcs)$24.00
- Amberjack - Sashimi$22.00
- Ankimo - Sashimi$20.00
- Bluefin - Sashimi$24.00
- Bluefin BlackTruffle Sashimi$26.00
- Eel - Sashimi$20.00
- Engawa - Sashimi$21.00
- Fresh Oyster - Kumamoto (2 pcs)$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fresh Oyster - Kusshi (2 pcs)$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fresh Oyster - Miyaki (2 pcs)$9.00
- Halibut - Sashimi$19.50
- Halibut Carpaccio (5 pcs)
Halibut, Jalapeño, Garlic, and Cilantro with Yuzu ponzu sauce$23.75
- Hotaru Ika - Sashimi$20.00
- Jumbo Scallop - Sashimi$18.50
- Kurodai - Sashimi$25.00
- Mackerel - Sashimi$17.00
- Neptune
Spicy tuna, Cucumber wrapped with Albacore, served with Karashi sauce$24.00
- Octopus - Sashimi$15.50
- Oyster Shooter$9.00
- Red Snapper - Sashimi$23.00
- Red Snapper Special$24.00
- Salmon Belly - Sashimi$19.50
- Salmon Truffle - Sashimi$25.00
- Salmon Yuzu Sashimi$28.00
- Shima Aji - Sashimi$22.00
- Snowman (4 pcs)
Jumbo Scallop (Hokaido) topped with Blue Crab served with Garlic butter sauce, Ikura and Green onion.$24.75
- Stardust
Seared yellowtail, Jalapeño, Masago, and Cilantro with Moku sauce$23.50
- Super Star (5 pcs)$23.50
- Toro - Sashimi$38.95
- Tuna Tataki
Seared Tuna, Mushroom, Spinach, and Jalapeño, with Sweet Garlic Ponzu Sauce.$23.75
- Uni - Sashimi$42.00
- Uni Shooter$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Walk on the Beach$23.50
- Yellowtail Special Sashimi (5 pcs)
Garlic Ponzu Sauce, Sliced Serrano, Mashed garlic & Micro cilantro.$23.00
House Special Rolls
- 911 Roll
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber inside, Avocado on top, served with Spicy Eel Sauce$19.50
- Albacore Supreme
Shrimp tempura and spicy seafood inside, topped with albacore and spicy creamy sauce.$23.75
- Baked Salmon Roll
Imitation crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon, baked and served with karashi sauce$22.75
- Crispy Avocado$10.00
- Crispy Tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice, served with spicy eel sauce$16.50
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$19.95
- Daikon Wrap
Salmon, tuna, avocado, kaiware, and masago wrapped in daikon, served with ponzu chili oil sauce.$22.75
- Deluxe 911$23.00
- Dragon Roll$34.00
- Four Season
Spicy seafood inside, wrapped with yellowtail, topped with jalapeno and lemon peel, served with spicy ginger ponzu and karashi sauce.$25.00
- Happy Roll
Shrimp tempura and Spicy Tuna inside, Topped with Fresh Water Eel and Avocado, served with eel sauce (On the side).$24.50
- Infinity Roll$22.50
- Lava Stone$23.95
- Lobster Roll
Baked lobster, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago and Mayo. (Served with Eel sauce on the side)$27.25
- Malibu Roll
Spicy tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp tempura, Ponzu sauce, Crunchy garlic chili oil & Micro cilantro. *Sauce served on the side$24.00
- Moonwalker
Sautéed Shrimp with butter, garlic, and cucumber inside, topped with Albacore and creamy garlic sauce.$24.50
- Mr. Tommy
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber and Avocado, topped with Spicy Imitation Crab Salad and Tempura Flakes, served with spicy eel sauce.$21.90
- New Moon Roll$26.00
- Nova H/R
Shrimp Tempura, Imitation crab salad, Salmon, Tuna, Red onion, Avocado, and Black tobiko$16.00
- OMG Roll
Spicy Imitation crab salad, Shrimp tempura, topped with Tuna, salmon, avocado and spicy imitation crab salad, served with spicy eel sauce$24.95
- Pinkalicious$26.95
- Rocket Roll$21.55
- Saint Valentine$20.50
- Samurai Roll$22.50
- Sea Flower
Asparagus, Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, and Yellowtail wrapped in thinly sliced Cucumber, served with Karashi sauce$25.00
- Sexy Roll
Spicy imitation crab salad, cooked shrimp, and avocado, topped with paper tuna and served with spicy and sweet Goma sauce$23.75
- Supernova$17.75
- Touchdown Roll$20.95
- Triple 8 Roll$25.00
- Mr. Jeff Roll$28.00
Thai Food
- Bangkok Crab Fried Rice$25.00
- Cashew Nut$18.75
- Chicken Satay (5 skewers)
These juicy and flavorful chicken skewers are marinated in a blend of spices, coconut milk, and peanut butter, then grilled to perfection.$16.00
- Drunken Flat Noodle$20.00
- Drunken Udon$18.75
- Garlic Pepper Sauce$18.75
- Garlic Salmon Collar$22.00
- Green Curry$19.50
- Orange Chicken$18.75
- Pad Se-Ew<