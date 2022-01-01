Molasses | Smokehouse & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Low & Slow BBQ, smoked every day from the highest quality ingredients we can get our smokey ole' hands on! We believe in taking time with our food & our customers. We believe that just because we are patient, doesn’t mean we’re slow We believe that barbecue takes passion, precision, and perseverance We believe in wood, flames, and char. and We Smoke Meat Everyday.
Location
201 E. Main St., Midland, MI 48640
Gallery
