Restaurant header imageView gallery

Molasses | Smokehouse & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

201 E. Main St.

Midland, MI 48640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 MEAT DINNER
1 MEAT DINNER
BBQ SANDWICH

Appetizers

WINGS

$14.50
LOADED BBQ TOTS

LOADED BBQ TOTS

$13.00

Rub spiced tots covered in spiced cheese sauce, topped with chopped bbq pork and fresh pico.

CRACKLINGS

CRACKLINGS

$9.00

A basket of fresh & crispy pork rinds dusted with our house rub.

BURNT ENDS

BURNT ENDS

$13.00Out of stock

Slow smoked, fire roasted, then finished in our signature Molasses sauce

BRISKET NACHOS

BRISKET NACHOS

$13.00

WEDNESDAY ONLY! Welcome back Brisket Nachos! Fresh tortillas with Brisket chili, queso cheese, baked beans with salsa on the side.

$1 Wings Sunday

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Burnt Ends

$14.00Out of stock

Serious Grub

1 MEAT DINNER

1 MEAT DINNER

$20.00

Pick one choice from our available smokehouse meats. Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread. *GF MEAT OPTIONS - BRISKET - PULLED PORK - TURKEY - ST. LOUIS RIBS - SAUSAGE - TRI TIP *RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY* *RIBS UPCHARGE $6.00 *SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00 LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT

2 MEAT DINNER

2 MEAT DINNER

$25.50

Pick one choice from our available smokehouse meats. Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread. *GF MEAT OPTIONS - BRISKET - PULLED PORK - TURKEY - ST. LOUIS RIBS - SAUSAGE - TRI-TIP *RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY* *RIBS UPCHARGE $7.00 *SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00 LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT

3 MEAT DINNER

3 MEAT DINNER

$30.50

Pick three choices from our available smokehouse meats. Our dinner plates are served with two regular sides and a freshly baked cornbread. *GF MEAT OPTIONS - BRISKET - PULLED PORK - TURKEY - ST. LOUIS RIBS - SAUSAGE - TRI-TIP *RIBS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY* *RIBS UPCHARGE $7.00 *SALMON UPCHARGE $5.00 LOBSTER TAIL ONLY AVAILABLE 08/07 AT 4:00 UNTIL SOLD OUT

BURNT ENDS MAC & CHEESE

BURNT ENDS MAC & CHEESE

$22.50

Creamy macaroni & cheese casserole, chopped brisket burnt ends and a generous dusting of our house rub and fresh pico.

Baby Back Ribs (Not Available until 4:00PM)

HALF RACK DINNER - BABY

$30.00Out of stock

*AVAILABLE ONLY ON FRIDAYS*

FULL RACK DINNER - BABY

$42.00Out of stock

Baby Back style full rack of ribs, with your choice of two house made sides. Includes a freshly baked piece of cornbread. *AVAILABLE AT 4:00 FOR TAKEOUT ON FRIDAYS*

DINNER FOR TWO - FULL RACK - BABY

$48.00Out of stock

*AVAILABLE ONLY ON FRIDAYS*

DINNER FOR TWO - RACK &1/2 - BABY

$54.00Out of stock

Baby Back style full rack and a half ribs, with your choice of two large house made sides. Comes with two freshly baked pieces of cornbread. *AVAILABLE AT 4:00 FOR TAKEOUT ON FRIDAYS*

St Louis Ribs (Not available until 4:00PM)

*NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00PM EVERYDAY*
HALF RACK DINNER

HALF RACK DINNER

$24.00Out of stock

Traditionally smoked St Louis cut ribs served with a Molasses sauce glaze. Served with your choice of two regular sides and freshly baked cornbread. *NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*

FULL RACK DINNER

FULL RACK DINNER

$36.00Out of stock

Traditionally smoked St Louis cut ribs served with a Molasses sauce glaze. Served with your choice of two regular sides and freshly baked cornbread. *NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*

DINNER FOR TWO - FULL RACK

DINNER FOR TWO - FULL RACK

$42.00Out of stock

Traditionally smoked St Louis cut ribs served with a Molasses sauce glaze. Served with your choice of two large sides and two freshly baked cornbread. *NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*

DINNER FOR TWO - RACK & 1/2

DINNER FOR TWO - RACK & 1/2

$48.00Out of stock

Traditionally smoked St Louis cut ribs served with a Molasses sauce glaze. Served with your choice of two large sides and two freshly baked cornbread. *NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 4:00 EVERYDAY*

Tacos & Sandwiches

TEXAS TRAIL HAND TACOS

TEXAS TRAIL HAND TACOS

$15.00

Smoked brisket and roasted onions in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.

CAROLINA SURF SIDE

CAROLINA SURF SIDE

$14.00

Chopped pork, topped with southern slaw in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.

THE PILGRIM

THE PILGRIM

$14.00

Smoked turkey, queso fundido and fresh pico de Gallo in a warm flour tortilla with your choice of side.

FEATURED TACO

$14.00Out of stock

TUESDAY ONLY! Smoked Tri Tip with grilled onions and queso cheese. Your choice of a house made side

BBQ SANDWICH

BBQ SANDWICH

$14.00

A tender roll filled with your choice of meat. MEAT CHOICES: Chopped Pork, Chopped Brisket, or Sliced Turkey. ACCESSORIZE IT! $2 Bacon $1 Grilled Onions, *Fried Egg or Cheese (Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, American) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

SMOKED PRIME RIB SANDWICH

SMOKED PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked prime rib, sliced and served on grilled Italian bread with melted cheddar cheese and au jus for dipping. Including your choice of a house made side *ONLY AVAILABLE ON THURSDAYS*

Meatloaf SANDWICH

$12.00

Salads

MOLASSES CHOPPED SALAD

MOLASSES CHOPPED SALAD

$10.50

House blended salad greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, and house-made croutons. Add cornbread Reg- $3.00 Lg- $5.00 Add a 1/4 pound of your choice of available smokehouse meats for $4 Available Dressings: Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Ranch and Molasses Cherry Vinaigrette. *GF WITHOUT CRUTONS *GF MEAT OPTIONS: - BRISKET - PULLED PORK - TURKEY - ST. LOUIS RIBS - SAUSAGE - TRI-TIP

SMOKEHOUSE COBB

SMOKEHOUSE COBB

$17.75

House blended salad greens topped with tomato, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese, *boiled egg, cucumbers, crispy bacon and smoked turkey with a side of Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette. Add Cornbread Reg- $3.00 Lg- $5.00 *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness *GF

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$18.50

House blended salad greens, hot smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, *boiled egg, red onion, and Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette. Add cornbread Reg- $3 Lg- $5 *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions.

Sides

Molasses BBQ Beans

Molasses BBQ Beans

$5.00+

Tender beans baked with our brisket pieces, brown sugar and molasses. *GF

BBQ Fried Rice

BBQ Fried Rice

$5.00+

Our pitmaster's concoction of dirty rice with scrambled egg, peas, carrots and some of our smokehouse meats.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+Out of stock

Yukon gold mashed potatoes with creamery butter & fresh milk. *GF

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00+

By popular demand; our very cheesy, slightly spicy and definitely creamy macaroni & cheese.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00+

A creamy slaw of diced cabbage & carrot with house rub and a vinegar-mayonnaise based dressing. *GF

Tots

Tots

$5.00+

Tater tots fried till golden and sprinkled with a dusting of our house rub. Make the tots loaded for $3 extra!!! *GF

Dill Potato Salad

$5.00+

House made mustard-potato salad with cucumber, dill, and crisp celery. *GF

Cream Corn

Cream Corn

$5.00+

Chef prepared creamed corn with creamery butter and house rub. *GF

Cornbread

$5.00+

Light and fluffy cornbread, slightly sweet and delicious.

Green Beans

$5.00+

Desserts

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FOR TWO

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FOR TWO

$10.50

Tender cornbread topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

APPLE COBBLER

APPLE COBBLER

$7.75

Apple cobbler with a light biscuit topping and vanilla bean ice cream.

PECAN PIE

PECAN PIE

$9.75

Real butter short crust with toasted pecan and gooey bourbon scented filling. Served with fresh whipped cream.

BLACK AND WHITE BREAD PUDDING

BLACK AND WHITE BREAD PUDDING

$7.50

Dark chocolate & white chocolate paired in a bread pudding with rich custard and bourbon-vanilla sauce.

Feed The Fam

FEED THE FAM SUNDAY FUNDAY SPECIAL- 1 full rack of St. Louis style Ribs, 1.5 pounds of Brisket, 1.5 pounds of Pulled Pork, your choice of 2 sides at 1.5 pounds each, 6 pieces of freshly baked cornbread, & 2.5 pints of your choice of sauce

FEED THE FAM

$94.00Out of stock

1 full rack of ribs, 1.5 pounds of Pulled Pork & Smoked Brisket, 2 sides of your choice at 1.5 pounds each, 6 pieces of cornbread and 2.5 pints of your choice sauce *AVAILABLE ONLY ON SUNDAYS*

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Low & Slow BBQ, smoked every day from the highest quality ingredients we can get our smokey ole' hands on! We believe in taking time with our food & our customers. We believe that just because we are patient, doesn’t mean we’re slow We believe that barbecue takes passion, precision, and perseverance We believe in wood, flames, and char. and We Smoke Meat Everyday.

Website

Location

201 E. Main St., Midland, MI 48640

Directions

Gallery
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar image
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar image
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
orange star4.6 • 1,945
715 E Main St #120 Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
240 E. Main Street Unit A Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Amazing Deli
orange star4.3 • 197
134 E Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sam’s
orange star4.3 • 941
102 W Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Gratzi Midland
orange starNo Reviews
120 E. Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Pi's Chinese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S Saginaw Rd Midand, MI 48642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midland

Pi's Asian Express
orange star4.4 • 2,879
5015 Eastman Ave Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
orange star4.6 • 1,945
715 E Main St #120 Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sam’s
orange star4.3 • 941
102 W Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Midland Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 502
5011 N. Saginaw Road Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Amazing Deli
orange star4.3 • 197
134 E Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midland
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston