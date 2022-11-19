Cafe Dupar Molbak’s imageView gallery

Cafe Dupar Molbak’s

review star

No reviews yet

13625 NE 175th St

Woodinville, WA 98072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Tea & Juices

Premium Hot Teas

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange juice

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$5.00

Open Water

$3.00

TR Original

$2.00

TR Peach

$2.00

TR Lemon Lime

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Apple cider

$3.50

Coffee

Golden Milk

$7.00

Orange A-Peel Mocha

$4.25

Latte

$3.75

Cappuccino

$3.75

Mocha

$4.00

White Mocha

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Chai Latte

$3.75

Earl Grey Latte

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Dirty Chai

$4.75

Espresso

$3.25

Cold Jolt

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Eggnog Latte

$5.00

Wine

Bel Avenir Chénas

$8.00

Nielson Chardonnay

$8.00

Compton Pinot Gris

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

The Vincent Red Wine

$8.00Out of stock

The Vincent Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$8.00

Beer

IPA

$5.00

Lager

$5.00

Rotating Beer

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Fall & Winter Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25

milk + pumpkin spice syrup + espresso + whip

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.25

cider + caramel + whip+ caramel drizzle

Cinnamon Spice Mocha

$5.25

milk + chocolate + cinnamon syrup + cinnamon + espresso + whip

Pastries

kringle

$5.00

Coconut Banana Bread

$3.00

apple oat streusel

$3.00

pumpkin cream cheese muffin

$3.00

pumpkin cream pecan bread

$3.00

almond orange muffin

$3.00

chocolate cherry

$4.00

pear and ginger

$4.00

maple pecan scone

$4.00

plain

$5.00

chocolate

$5.00

almond

$5.00

ham and cheese

$5.00

vanilla poached pear

$5.00

caramel apple

$5.00

almond apple galette

$5.00

day of the dead bread

$3.50

Sweets

supplied by Pomegranate Bistro, in Redmond

Tart

$5.00

mini ginger molasses (4 pack)

$5.00

Decorated Sugar Cookies

$4.00

orange coconut macaroon

$4.00

peanut butter pie

$5.00

Peppermint Hot chocolate bomb

$8.00

chocolate peppermint bark

$5.00

pear spice Cake

$7.00

carrot Cake

$7.00

Double chocolate Cake

$7.00

German Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.00

peanut butter

$7.00

lemon chiffon

$7.00

Chocolate Macaron

$2.00

Peppermint Macaron

$2.00

Lemon Chocolate?

$2.00

Maple Pecan Macaron

$2.00

Pumpkin Macaron

$2.00

Mocha Macaron

$2.00

Pistachio Macaron

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Macaron

$2.00

oat meal everything

$4.00

redmond crisp

$3.00

peanut butter chocolate chip

$3.00

chocolate chunk

$3.00

lemon

$4.00

nanaimo

$4.00

brownie

$4.00

chocolate cherry vegan brownie

$4.00

Bars

lemon merengue bar

$4.00

nanaimo bar

$4.00

vegan brownie

$4.00

almond apple tart

$4.00

raspberry almond pear tart

$4.00

chocolate brownie

$4.00

Breakfast

Dried Cherry-Pecan Granola

$8.00

with Berries and Greek yogurt (or your milk-choice)

Crispy Rice Waffle

$10.00

with whipped butter and house jam

Veggie Quiche

$12.00

served with side Café salad

Soup&Salads

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

house made tomato soup

Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, hemplers bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and a mustard vinaigrette

Café Salad

$9.00

gathered greens, carrots, pickled rhubarb, radishes, chèvre cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

basil pesto spread, white cheddar , pickled onions, local green, organic apple, and root chips on a soft kaiser roll

BLTGA

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, avocado,organic apple and root chips on a soft Kaiser roll

Grill Cheese & Tomato Soup

$15.00

(VG) white cheddar cheese on a house ciabatta bread with a cup of tomato soup

Chip side (bowl)

$2.00

Patio Pizza

Arugula, Prosciutto & Pecorino

$16.00Out of stock

House Italian Sausage & Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Pepperoni

$12.00Out of stock

Not-so-plain-Cheese-Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Pizza Special

$15.00Out of stock

Bites

Nov 2021 bites

$8.00

Sips

Nov 2021 sips

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13625 NE 175th St, Woodinville, WA 98072

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Dupar Molbak’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeeks Pizza Woodinville
orange starNo Reviews
17255 135th Avenue Northeast Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Island Blends Acai and Poke Village Square Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
13550 NE VILLAGE SQUARE DR WOODINVILLE, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville
orange starNo Reviews
13706 NE 175TH AVE NE Woodinville, WA 98075
View restaurantnext
Brix Wine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
13550 NE Village Square Drive Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Ballard Pizza Company - Woodinville
orange starNo Reviews
17401 133rd Ave NE Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
orange star4.5 • 485
12801 Northeast 175th Street Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodinville

Jamba - 000269 - Woodinville
orange star4.7 • 1,616
13804 NE 175th Street Woodinville, MS 98072
View restaurantnext
Bobae Coffee & Tea Woodinville
orange star4.7 • 984
14015 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville-Duvall
orange star4.5 • 485
15608 NE Woodinville-Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Woodinville
orange star4.5 • 485
12801 Northeast 175th Street Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Haggen
orange star4.5 • 485
17641 Garden Way NE Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodinville
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston