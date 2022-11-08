  • Home
Molé Restaurant - West Village 57 Jane Street

No reviews yet

57 Jane Street

New York, NY 10014

Order Again

Popular Items

FRESH GUACAMOLE
Grilled Chicken Fajita
BAJA STYLE TACOS

PARA EMPEZAR*

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$15.00

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$19.00

NACHOS SUPREME

$20.00

Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, black beans and guacamole.

QUESADILLA

$19.00

Large flour tortilla with cheese and choice of filling, grilled and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

BURRITO BOWL

$21.00

Your Choice Of Protein, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa.

TAQUITOS CON GUACAMOLE

$16.00

ELOTE ASADO (2)

$15.00

Grilled fresh corn on the cob with mayo, " Cotija" cheese, lime and chili powder.

EMPANADAS

$14.00

Corn dough empanadas with cheese and your choice of filling. Sour cream, salsa and pico on the side.

ENSALADAS*

TACO SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a flour tortilla basket.

AVO-SHRIMP SALAD

$22.00

Grilled Shrimp over mix-greens , tortilla strips, avocado, grilled corn and cucumber.

MOLE BURGER*

10 Oz. "Pat Lafried" short rib mix burger. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, poblano pepper, jalapeno, onion, lettuce, tomato. Served with salad or french fries.

MOLE BURGER

$24.00

10 oz. "Pat Lafrieda" short rib mix with melted Monterey and Jack cheese topped poblano peppers strips, crema and jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onions. Served with fries or salad.

DE LA TAQUERIA*

TACOS DE ARRACHERA

$29.00

Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.

BAJA STYLE TACOS

$27.00

Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.

TACOS AL PASTOR

$28.00

Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.

TACOS "Taco Taco"

$28.00

Three tacos with our famous chipotle pork strips, sautéed with fresh cabbage. Served with guacamole, "charro" style beans and charred onions.

FLAUTAS DORADAS

$22.00

Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.

TACOS TRADICIONALES (2)

$14.00

TACOS TRADICIONALES (2) WITH RICE AND BEANS

$21.00

Two soft corn tortilla tacos per order, with your choice of protein, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with rice, beans and salsa on the side.

TACOS HARD SHELL (2)

$19.00

Two hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, cheese. Served with rice, beans, salsa and sour cream.

ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA*

CHILES RELLENOS

$28.00

Two fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.

CARNE ASADA

$29.00

Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.

BISTECK A LA MEXICANA

$29.00

Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

PESCADO A LA VERACRUZANA

$31.00

Filet of fish & sautéed shrimps with finely chopped tomatoes, onions, olives and cappers.

CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA

$29.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

POLLO EN MOLE POBLANO

$28.00Out of stock

ENCHILADAS Y BURRITOS*

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano (3)

$28.00

Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.

ENCHILADAS (2)*

$20.00

Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS (3)*

$25.00

Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

BURRITO

$17.00

Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHIMICHANGA

$19.00

Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.

SIZZLING FAJITAS*

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$28.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Steak Fajita

$32.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$32.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Veggie Fajita

$26.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

SIDES*

Side RICE

$4.00

Steamed seasoned rice.

Side BEANS

$5.00

Refried or black beans.

Side FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

French fries, spicy or regular.

Side FRIED PLANTAINS

$8.00

Fried sweet platains.

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Homemade Chips

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side CHEESE

$2.00

Side SOUR CREAM

$2.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$2.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

DESSERTS*

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$11.00

Moist callebaut Chocolate Cake with Luscious kahlua Mousse.

FLAN

$10.00

An authentic caramel custard, made in house and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

TRES LECHES

$11.00

Our house-made spongy and milk-drenched cake will have you saying, "Holy Móle!"

Kids Menu*

Kids Grilled Chicken

$14.00

All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

Kids Grilled Steak

$14.00

All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

Kids Quesadillas

$14.00

Two flour mini quesadillas. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

57 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

