Mole - Spokane 1335 W Summit Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

1335 W Summit Pkwy

Spokane, WA 99201

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Fish Tacos
3 STREET TACOS
Carne Asada Quesadilla

ANTOJITOS

Calamar Frito

$14.00

Chori-queso

$14.00

Empanadas Fritas

$13.50

Ensenada Fish and Chips

$18.00

Esquite Callajero

$10.00

Molotes

$12.50

Molé Nachos

$17.00

Nachos Libre

$18.00

Totopos y Guacamole

$8.00

ANTOJITOS DEL MAR

Ceviche de Camarones

$20.00

Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

Ceviche Oro Negro

$21.00

Half Dozen Acompanados

$24.00

Half Dozen Clasicos

$22.00

Ostiones Acampanados

$5.00

Ostiones Clasicos

$4.00

Ribeye Americano

$18.00

Aguachile

$21.00

ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA

Barbacoa de Berrego-Lamb

$27.00

Carne Asada

$26.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$18.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$20.00

Chicken Fajitas

$25.00

Chile Relleno a la Oaxaquena

$23.00

Mango Habanero Rib-Eye Fajitas

$30.00

Molé Negro

Molé Rojo

Mucha Carne

$145.00

Salmon Mole

$30.00

ESPECIALES DEL MAR

Enchiladas del Mar

$25.00

Seafood Cancun

$30.00

SOPAS

Chef's Daily Special

$10.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

ENSALADAS DEL CAMPO

Atun Ennegrecido

$18.00

Fajita Taco Salad

Sellado de Chimichurri

$19.00

TAMALES

Chicken Mole Tamale

$16.00

Salsa Verde Tamales

$16.00

STREET TACOS

1 STREET TACO

$4.00

2 STREET TACOS

$8.00

3 STREET TACOS

$12.00

4 STREET TACOS

$14.00

5 STREET TACOS

$20.00

TACOS SABROSOS

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Camarones al Pastor

$18.00

Pescado al Sertén

$18.00

Salmon Zarandeado

$18.00

TOSTADAS

Al Pastor Tostadas

$16.00

Atun Ennegrecido Tostadas

$18.00

Barbacoa do Borrego Tostadas

$16.00

Carne Asada Tostadas

$16.00

Chorizo Tostadas

$16.00

BURRITOS

Al Pastor Burrito

$21.00

Barbacoa do Borrego Burrito

$21.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$21.00

Mar y Tierra Burrito

$22.00

Pollo Enchalado Burrito

$20.00

QUESADILLAS

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$19.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$19.00

Cuatro Quesos Quesadilla

$16.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$10.00

Grilled chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

PLATOS VEGETARIANOS

Champinones en Mantequilla

$18.00

CHile Relleno

$19.00

Quesadilla de Vegetales

$15.00

Vegetable fajitas

$18.00

lunch favorites

Chilaquiles

$20.00

Enfrijoladas

$20.00

Enmoladas

$20.00

Entomatadas

$20.00

Huevos con Chorizo

$18.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

SIDES

BEANS

$3.00

EXTRA TORTILLAS

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$6.00

RICE

$3.00

SIDE EXTRA CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE EXTRA SALSA

$2.00

SIDE GHOST PEPPER SALSA

$3.00

SIDE MOLE´ NEGRO

$3.00

SIDE MOLE´ ROJO

$3.00

SIDE ROASTED TOMATO SALSA

$3.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla Pollo (ck)

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla Carne (steak)

$14.00

NON-ALC BEVS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

HORCHADA AGUA FRESCA

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

JARRITOS FLAVOR

$4.00

JARRITOS MINERAGUA

$2.00

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$5.00

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

jamaica-hibiscus

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cuisine centered around the rich culinary culture of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Location

1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Mole - Spokane image

