  • Home
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • Molé Cantina Mexicana - West Village - 57 Jane Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Molé Cantina Mexicana - West Village 57 Jane Street

review star

No reviews yet

57 Jane Street

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fresh Guacamole
Quesadilla
Baja Style Tacos

PARA EMPEZAR

ENTRADAS / APPETIZERS
Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$15.00

Made to order with fresh lime, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeños. Served with chips and salsa on the side.

Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Camaron

$19.00

Mexican style shrimp cocktail with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado. Chips on the side. Mildly spicy.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$20.00

Our housemade tortilla chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, refried beans and guacamole.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$19.00

Grilled large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.

Taquitos with Guacamole

Taquitos with Guacamole

$16.00

(2) Crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and stuffed with a classic potato-chorizo filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Elote Asado

Elote Asado

$15.00

(2) Grilled fresh corn on the cob with mayo, Cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$14.00

(2) Traditional corn dough empanadas with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, salsa and pico de gallo on the side.

ENSALADAS / SALADAS

Avo-Shrimp Salad

Avo-Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Grilled shrimp over mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, cucumbers and tortilla strips. Served with avocado dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a crispy tortilla basket.

ESPECIALIDAD DE LA CASA

ESPECIALIDADES / HOUSE SPECIALITIES
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$29.00

Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.

Bisteck a la Mexicana

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$29.00

Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Camarones a la Mexicana

Camarones a la Mexicana

$29.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$28.00

(2) Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.

DE LA TAQUERIA

TACOS, & BURRITOS & MORES
Tacos de Arrachera

Tacos de Arrachera

$29.00

Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.

Baja Style Tacos

Baja Style Tacos

$27.00

Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.

Tacos al Pastor

Tacos al Pastor

$28.00

(3) Soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.

Tacos "Taco Taco"

Tacos "Taco Taco"

$28.00

(3) Tacos with our famous chipotle pork strips, sautéed with fresh cabbage. Served with guacamole, "charro" style beans and charred onions.

Flautas Doradas

Flautas Doradas

$22.00

Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.

Tacos Tradicionales

Tacos Tradicionales

$14.00

(2) Soft corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, served with salsa on the side. NO RICE NO BEANS.

Taco Americano

Taco Americano

$14.00

(2) Hard shell tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, cheese & sour cream. NO RICE, NO BEANS.

BURRITOS & MORE

Burrito

Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with rice, refried beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.