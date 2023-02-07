Molé Cantina Mexicana - West Village 57 Jane Street
57 Jane Street
New York, NY 10014
Popular Items
PARA EMPEZAR
Fresh Guacamole
Made to order with fresh lime, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapeños. Served with chips and salsa on the side.
Ceviche de Camaron
Mexican style shrimp cocktail with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado. Chips on the side. Mildly spicy.
Nachos Supreme
Our housemade tortilla chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, refried beans and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Grilled large flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.
Taquitos with Guacamole
(2) Crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and stuffed with a classic potato-chorizo filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream on the side.
Elote Asado
(2) Grilled fresh corn on the cob with mayo, Cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.
Empanadas
(2) Traditional corn dough empanadas with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, salsa and pico de gallo on the side.
ENSALADAS / SALADAS
ESPECIALIDAD DE LA CASA
Carne Asada
Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.
Bisteck a la Mexicana
Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Chiles Rellenos
(2) Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.
DE LA TAQUERIA
Tacos de Arrachera
Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.
Baja Style Tacos
Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.
Tacos al Pastor
(3) Soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.
Tacos "Taco Taco"
(3) Tacos with our famous chipotle pork strips, sautéed with fresh cabbage. Served with guacamole, "charro" style beans and charred onions.
Flautas Doradas
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Tacos Tradicionales
(2) Soft corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, served with salsa on the side. NO RICE NO BEANS.
Taco Americano
(2) Hard shell tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, cheese & sour cream. NO RICE, NO BEANS.